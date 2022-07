I got an email today even though my profile hasn’t even got a waiting list number??



My wife got an email too but it’s not linked to her members account either.Her waiting list position is linked to a separate supporter ID which they have created, as when we married she changed her name with the club for her Membership but this apparently didn’t cover a change of details for her season ticket waiting list position. Therefore when they’ve updated the list, they’ve not realised the two are linked.Think similar issues have occurred for people who might’ve changed their address, etc.