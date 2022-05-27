Does anyone remember when the STWL number is updated?



Complete guessing game. It last updated in November 2021 but it had been down for over a year for "maintenance" at that point. The last time it updated before that was December 2019. No update during lockdown is understandable, but before the 2019 update, I emailed the Ticket Office in the autumn of 2019 to ask why my number hadn't been updated when I knew for a fact people from the list had got STs in the summer of 2019. They responded by saying the list had already been updated for that season, which I knew was nonsense as my number hadn't moved at all. Then one day in November it just updated and I'd jumped 200 or so places. I get the impression that the waiting list isn't something the general TO staff know a lot about, which on one hand is understandable as they're not dealing with it day to day. On the other hand, it's frustrating that they don't have a system in place where when one new person from the list is given their ST, the rest of the list updates automatically. Who knows, maybe that system is now in place after the maintenance that took over a year.