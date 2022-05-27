« previous next »
Author Topic: Season Ticket Waiting List  (Read 474025 times)

Offline MacKon

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3800 on: May 27, 2022, 01:31:28 pm »
HERE'S ANOTHER TOUT OFFERING SEASON TICKETS AND CL FINAL TICKETS (don't know if genuine)
https://twitter.com/anfieldballot

Already reported the fckn bastard to the club, but if anyone would like to do the same thing and raise their awareness a little bit more (as I don't know if they take every single email too seriously), that would be cool.
Offline James_1906

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3801 on: June 8, 2022, 06:54:25 pm »
Yearly thought to just sort everyone with a 13+ member card a season ticket  8)
Offline dr62499

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3802 on: June 20, 2022, 12:17:59 pm »
Does anyone remember when the STWL number is updated?
Offline gordo

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3803 on: June 20, 2022, 02:55:40 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on June 20, 2022, 12:17:59 pm
Does anyone remember when the STWL number is updated?

Ive still got my champions league final waiting position below my ST position so I wouldnt think it would be any time soon  :-\
Offline gregor

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3804 on: June 20, 2022, 03:08:40 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on June 20, 2022, 12:17:59 pm
Does anyone remember when the STWL number is updated?

Complete guessing game. It last updated in November 2021 but it had been down for over a year for "maintenance" at that point. The last time it updated before that was December 2019. No update during lockdown is understandable, but before the 2019 update, I emailed the Ticket Office in the autumn of 2019 to ask why my number hadn't been updated when I knew for a fact people from the list had got STs in the summer of 2019. They responded by saying the list had already been updated for that season, which I knew was nonsense as my number hadn't moved at all. Then one day in November it just updated and I'd jumped 200 or so places. I get the impression that the waiting list isn't something the general TO staff know a lot about, which on one hand is understandable as they're not dealing with it day to day. On the other hand, it's frustrating that they don't have a system in place where when one new person from the list is given their ST, the rest of the list updates automatically. Who knows, maybe that system is now in place after the maintenance that took over a year.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3805 on: June 20, 2022, 08:05:14 pm »
anyone been offered one?

someone who randomly lives near me (London) is like 200-odd on the STH queue IIRC.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3806 on: June 21, 2022, 11:38:11 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June 20, 2022, 08:05:14 pm
anyone been offered one?

someone who randomly lives near me (London) is like 200-odd on the STH queue IIRC.

My mate has just been offered one today

The email says a total of 65 supporters decided not to renew.
Offline gregor

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3807 on: June 22, 2022, 12:40:54 am »
Surprised its that low.
Offline Barrowred

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3808 on: June 22, 2022, 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June 21, 2022, 11:38:11 pm
My mate has just been offered one today

The email says a total of 65 supporters decided not to renew.

Based on that number and my position on the list I'll get one in 300 years ;D
Offline 30fiver

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3809 on: June 22, 2022, 09:10:52 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June 21, 2022, 11:38:11 pm
My mate has just been offered one today

The email says a total of 65 supporters decided not to renew.

Wow, its usually 200 ish
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3810 on: June 22, 2022, 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on June 22, 2022, 09:10:52 am
Wow, its usually 200 ish

Yeah its seems really low, he sent me a picture of the letter . Crazy
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3811 on: June 22, 2022, 11:08:57 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on June 21, 2022, 11:38:11 pm
My mate has just been offered one today

The email says a total of 65 supporters decided not to renew.

damn, was expecting about 200-ish to get sorted. he'd have given me a lift  :( :D
Offline gregor

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3812 on: June 23, 2022, 10:10:44 am »
I honestly thought that more people who had taken a Season Ticket holiday for a year would jib it off altogether after they'd got out of the habit of going to the match last season.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3813 on: June 23, 2022, 11:38:29 am »
Quote from: gregor on June 23, 2022, 10:10:44 am
I honestly thought that more people who had taken a Season Ticket holiday for a year would jib it off altogether after they'd got out of the habit of going to the match last season.

Tbf less than 250 took a holiday
Offline gregor

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3814 on: June 24, 2022, 12:57:44 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on June 23, 2022, 11:38:29 am
Tbf less than 250 took a holiday

Fair enough, didnt realise it was that low.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June 22, 2022, 11:08:57 pm
damn, was expecting about 200-ish to get sorted. he'd have given me a lift  :( :D

It doesnt work out though really as he was 80 on the list so the 65 seems strange .
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
My mate is ecstatic got a call off the club for three tickets for him and his two lads , been on the list since 2001
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 05:21:39 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm
It doesnt work out though really as he was 80 on the list so the 65 seems strange .

Not everyone on the waiting list conceivably took one up. I suppose a handful may have took the plunge on the hospitality Season ticket too.
