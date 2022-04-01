« previous next »
Season Ticket Waiting List

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
April 1, 2022, 01:16:31 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on April  1, 2022, 01:13:14 pm
I agree but then there needs to ge a separate list for ppl you buy for. We initially thought there'd be too lists but as there's one...

It's a hard one....

Exactly. I have loads as I buy for mates who are not fortunate enough to be in front of a pc in the day. if you only have 5 F&F, you are doing going the match wrong.
They need to have 2 lists.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
April 1, 2022, 01:28:41 pm
I have a load on my F&F just for buying tickets together etc. in the bulk sales and so on. Like someone said above, should be separate lists.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
April 1, 2022, 03:49:27 pm
How can you select ticket cash to put towards ST renewal? It just took me straight to credit card payment screen without offering me chance to use ticket cash
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
April 1, 2022, 05:07:06 pm
At a guess they haven't setup that facility yet!? Just an educated guess based on previous experience :D
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 4, 2022, 12:42:39 am
I check mine fairly regularly but couldnt remember how many it had dropped by.

Im hoping they can do some kind of audit of the list before the new stand goes up.

I was 13,107 in Feb 2019
Im now 10,882.
2,225 closer to getting one in 3 years. Ill take that rate if they can factor in a few extra with the new stand. Im sure I read a while ago that the average around 200 new season tickets a season so anything that makes that number greater is a plus for me.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 6, 2022, 09:23:47 pm
Quote from: gordo on May  4, 2022, 12:42:39 am
I check mine fairly regularly but couldnt remember how many it had dropped by.

Im hoping they can do some kind of audit of the list before the new stand goes up.

I was 13,107 in Feb 2019
Im now 10,882.
2,225 closer to getting one in 3 years. Ill take that rate if they can factor in a few extra with the new stand. Im sure I read a while ago that the average around 200 new season tickets a season so anything that makes that number greater is a plus for me.

Don't want to dampen your enthusiasm too much but I've moved roughly 200 in that time and now position 2300 odd
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 8, 2022, 07:57:55 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on May  6, 2022, 09:23:47 pm
Don't want to dampen your enthusiasm too much but I've moved roughly 200 in that time and now position 2300 odd

Online chat last week and was told they are lucky to issue 50 ST a year
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 8, 2022, 08:47:15 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on May  8, 2022, 07:57:55 pm
Online chat last week and was told they are lucky to issue 50 ST a year
Its completely fucked...

Now that your waiting list position is linked to your account surely they can do something and I think they should remove anyone who doesnt attend 10+ matches a season for example? If you dont go the game now then why should you then go to all of them just because you put your name down 25 years ago?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 8, 2022, 09:20:29 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on May  8, 2022, 07:57:55 pm
Online chat last week and was told they are lucky to issue 50 ST a year

Depends what happens with the new stand and how many STs will be made available from it?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 8, 2022, 11:14:43 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on May  8, 2022, 08:47:15 pm
Its completely fucked...

Now that your waiting list position is linked to your account surely they can do something and I think they should remove anyone who doesnt attend 10+ matches a season for example? If you dont go the game now then why should you then go to all of them just because you put your name down 25 years ago?

Because some people whose name on that list have been scrapping for tickets off other people for the last twenty years

And members with less than 13 league home credits have never had a chance to do Fan Update.


Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 8, 2022, 11:29:58 pm
Quote from: dobbouk on May  8, 2022, 11:14:43 pm
Because some people whose name on that list have been scrapping for tickets off other people for the last twenty years

And members with less than 13 league home credits have never had a chance to do Fan Update.
Im not being funny but it wasnt hard to get on the homes ladder as soon as 5 or 6 ish years ago, if you've been on the list for 20+ years you must be dying to get to every game possible and you would have easily gotten the credits by now.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 9, 2022, 07:56:58 am
Quote from: James_1906 on May  8, 2022, 11:29:58 pm
Im not being funny but it wasnt hard to get on the homes ladder as soon as 5 or 6 ish years ago, if you've been on the list for 20+ years you must be dying to get to every game possible and you would have easily gotten the credits by now.

Using other people's season tickets. I'm in that position and I'm sure there are others the same.( Strangely  my cup credits are on my mum's fancard dating back to Marseille 2003).
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
May 10, 2022, 01:04:03 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on May  8, 2022, 08:47:15 pm
Its completely fucked...

Now that your waiting list position is linked to your account surely they can do something and I think they should remove anyone who doesnt attend 10+ matches a season for example? If you dont go the game now then why should you then go to all of them just because you put your name down 25 years ago?
So what you're saying is that because I - and others like me - have not been able to do multiple matches in the interim (which is not in my control) that I should be kicked off the list after over 20 years of waiting??

When the list went up, we knew it was a minimum 15 year wait and when the time came to obtain one, it was certain that situations would improve. It did not stop us from getting to every game that we could in the interim, but in the 22 years I've been on the list, the best I ever managed to do was 6 league games in one season. As for going to 10+ games, it takes a lot of luck and entering ballots left, right and centre to build the credits and even then, it's always to midweek matches against the lower sides in the league.

I've used other peoples tickets, but that does not go towards your account and record and also when desperate, have paid for hospitality just to get the credit and quite simply put, it's just not sustainable to do things this way. A ST will make things so much easier and in fact considerably cheaper to come to games, so why should I miss out on a ST after doing all that I possibly could?

 

Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 03:55:39 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on May 10, 2022, 01:04:03 pm
So what you're saying is that because I - and others like me - have not been able to do multiple matches in the interim (which is not in my control) that I should be kicked off the list after over 20 years of waiting??

When the list went up, we knew it was a minimum 15 year wait and when the time came to obtain one, it was certain that situations would improve. It did not stop us from getting to every game that we could in the interim, but in the 22 years I've been on the list, the best I ever managed to do was 6 league games in one season. As for going to 10+ games, it takes a lot of luck and entering ballots left, right and centre to build the credits and even then, it's always to midweek matches against the lower sides in the league.

I've used other peoples tickets, but that does not go towards your account and record and also when desperate, have paid for hospitality just to get the credit and quite simply put, it's just not sustainable to do things this way. A ST will make things so much easier and in fact considerably cheaper to come to games, so why should I miss out on a ST after doing all that I possibly could?

 




Im on a membership card I have 19 Homes that I have built up in the last 10 years mainly when hodgson was here also have 2 euro away so you could of easily got the credits, aways in the league were going to general sale aswel so the best you could do was 6 homes in 22 years should of tried harder because now its very hard I cant even bring my nephew as he is in the same boat in the ballots and the local sales where the bots sweep them up
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 08:13:05 am
Remove anyone from the list who doesn't have a L post code is the only solution IMO  :D
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 08:15:53 am
16,961 - joined in around 2009

at 200 / season I'll be 121 when the offer comes through
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 08:20:27 am
Just do another cleanup exercise on the list, it must be 10 years since the last one?
If people haven't kept their details up to date with the club they either aren't going regular as they don't have a membership or they are no longer bothered.

I reckon that would knock a few thousand off the list.
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 11:06:06 am
Quote from: 205mob on Yesterday at 03:55:39 am

Im on a membership card I have 19 Homes that I have built up in the last 10 years mainly when hodgson was here also have 2 euro away so you could of easily got the credits, aways in the league were going to general sale aswel so the best you could do was 6 homes in 22 years should of tried harder because now its very hard I cant even bring my nephew as he is in the same boat in the ballots and the local sales where the bots sweep them up
Point the post I was replying to said if you don't have 10+ league games a season, you should be struck off. I've done 10+ games a season for many years, but not in the league. I could have, but to be honest, I got fed up with having to watch the likes of Burnley, Portsmouth, Norwich, etc, especially after dining on the best fayre like the Derby, Utd, Arsenal, etc.

I've been on the list well over 20 years (2000) and am now 2104 on the list. I've gathered league games whenever I could over the years, but like I said, the most was 6 in one seasonn ut this was always suuplimented by whatever FA/League and European cup games as well, but getting ad-hoc tickets and sometimes having to pay fuck knows what via hospitality as well as using my mates tickets as well, has cost me christ know how much more than a ST would cost me and yet the inference is that because I don't get to 10+ league games because of that, that I should be struck off the list?!

I've paid my dues - and then some. I've waited patiently knowing that getting to see my club would be easier and more possible by getting a ST. I really do take offence when someone implies that what I (and others like me) have done somehow means we're unworthy of obtaining what we have deserved.

I'm no glory hunting, Johnny-come-lately part time supporter. In the past I went everywhere, home and away as well as actoss Europe and when the ground became all seater still put in some hours and then some more (I live in Reading, as I always have) to come up whenever I was lucky enough to get tickets to the best City on the Planet to watch the best Team on the planet.

Am counting down the days where I don't have to struggle anymore and can get to all the games as I get my ST.

 
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 12:07:08 pm
I heard when the new stand is done another amnesty will happen, anyone else heard this ?
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Yesterday at 12:49:15 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:06:06 am
Point the post I was replying to said if you don't have 10+ league games a season, you should be struck off. I've done 10+ games a season for many years, but not in the league. I could have, but to be honest, I got fed up with having to watch the likes of Burnley, Portsmouth, Norwich, etc, especially after dining on the best fayre like the Derby, Utd, Arsenal, etc.

I've been on the list well over 20 years (2000) and am now 2104 on the list. I've gathered league games whenever I could over the years, but like I said, the most was 6 in one seasonn ut this was always suuplimented by whatever FA/League and European cup games as well, but getting ad-hoc tickets and sometimes having to pay fuck knows what via hospitality as well as using my mates tickets as well, has cost me christ know how much more than a ST would cost me and yet the inference is that because I don't get to 10+ league games because of that, that I should be struck off the list?!

I've paid my dues - and then some. I've waited patiently knowing that getting to see my club would be easier and more possible by getting a ST. I really do take offence when someone implies that what I (and others like me) have done somehow means we're unworthy of obtaining what we have deserved.

I'm no glory hunting, Johnny-come-lately part time supporter. In the past I went everywhere, home and away as well as actoss Europe and when the ground became all seater still put in some hours and then some more (I live in Reading, as I always have) to come up whenever I was lucky enough to get tickets to the best City on the Planet to watch the best Team on the planet.

Am counting down the days where I don't have to struggle anymore and can get to all the games as I get my ST.

Couldn't agree more. Joined list around 2001 and about +1k above you in the STWL. Hoping and praying for a ticket when Annie road is completed!
Re: Season Ticket Waiting List
Today at 01:49:00 am
Yeah the sacred manuscript but yeah there should be a shake up on it, Im not even on it, does r bother me like but would make life a little bit easier for me, totally agree should bring out some criteria with the current people on the list like Membership status, how many years had membership/fan card in last 10 years, location possibly but I do know 2 fellas who fly in every game on the kop nothing agiainst  people not from the city aswel the problem I have is the middle class scousers that go stand there miserble in there Italian clothes hahaha but anyway it needs needs sorting with the new stand and what else needs sorting is then ballots for cups personally this is what I reckon should be put in place for new stand because its just going to harder for season ticket holder and members because there been a few this season who have missed out to new members this season.


Domestic Cups, Champions League

Guaranteed Sale

All home from last 3 seasons and 1 away from each season.

Ballot
All homes from last 3 season

Second Ballot
All Homes from last 2 season

And so on

Nothing against new members but if the club want to base it on loyalty them over a couple season criteria would be the best option becuae new members coming in get 3 homes and get a final ticket over possibly a season ticket holder who has been going for 20 years.The new member would have to build up and be consistent to be eligible.

If there only 1500 Priority rights buy them out or offer them a season ticket with auto cup go in the ballots, they only want a day out because there guaranteed bear in mind the snide allocations you get in final.

Would be good to know the figures of all homes last 3 season for STH + Members  in all cup competitions.

But yeah anyway thats my introduction  been on the site for years and thats my second post 🤣🤣🤣




