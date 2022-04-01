Yeah the sacred manuscript but yeah there should be a shake up on it, Im not even on it, does r bother me like but would make life a little bit easier for me, totally agree should bring out some criteria with the current people on the list like Membership status, how many years had membership/fan card in last 10 years, location possibly but I do know 2 fellas who fly in every game on the kop nothing agiainst people not from the city aswel the problem I have is the middle class scousers that go stand there miserble in there Italian clothes hahaha but anyway it needs needs sorting with the new stand and what else needs sorting is then ballots for cups personally this is what I reckon should be put in place for new stand because its just going to harder for season ticket holder and members because there been a few this season who have missed out to new members this season.





Domestic Cups, Champions League



Guaranteed Sale



All home from last 3 seasons and 1 away from each season.



Ballot

All homes from last 3 season



Second Ballot

All Homes from last 2 season



And so on



Nothing against new members but if the club want to base it on loyalty them over a couple season criteria would be the best option becuae new members coming in get 3 homes and get a final ticket over possibly a season ticket holder who has been going for 20 years.The new member would have to build up and be consistent to be eligible.



If there only 1500 Priority rights buy them out or offer them a season ticket with auto cup go in the ballots, they only want a day out because there guaranteed bear in mind the snide allocations you get in final.



Would be good to know the figures of all homes last 3 season for STH + Members in all cup competitions.



But yeah anyway thats my introduction been on the site for years and thats my second post 🤣🤣🤣









