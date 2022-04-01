Im on a membership card I have 19 Homes that I have built up in the last 10 years mainly when hodgson was here also have 2 euro away so you could of easily got the credits, aways in the league were going to general sale aswel so the best you could do was 6 homes in 22 years should of tried harder because now its very hard I cant even bring my nephew as he is in the same boat in the ballots and the local sales where the bots sweep them up
Point the post I was replying to said if you don't have 10+ league games a season, you should be struck off. I've done 10+ games a season for many years, but not in the league. I could have, but to be honest, I got fed up with having to watch the likes of Burnley, Portsmouth, Norwich, etc, especially after dining on the best fayre like the Derby, Utd, Arsenal, etc.
I've been on the list well over 20 years (2000) and am now 2104 on the list. I've gathered league games whenever I could over the years, but like I said, the most was 6 in one seasonn ut this was always suuplimented by whatever FA/League and European cup games as well, but getting ad-hoc tickets and sometimes having to pay fuck knows what via hospitality as well as using my mates tickets as well, has cost me christ know how much more than a ST would cost me and yet the inference is that because I don't get to 10+ league games because of that, that I should be struck off the list?!
I've paid my dues - and then some. I've waited patiently knowing that getting to see my club would be easier and more possible by getting a ST. I really do take offence when someone implies that what I (and others like me) have done somehow means we're unworthy of obtaining what we have deserved.
I'm no glory hunting, Johnny-come-lately part time supporter. In the past I went everywhere, home and away as well as actoss Europe and when the ground became all seater still put in some hours and then some more (I live in Reading, as I always have) to come up whenever I was lucky enough to get tickets to the best City on the Planet to watch the best Team on the planet.
Am counting down the days where I don't have to struggle anymore and can get to all the games as I get my ST.