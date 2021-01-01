« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gary Neville at Sky Sports  (Read 18631 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,474
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #240 on: Today at 03:19:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:13:44 pm
Absolutely no way he wouldn't have been there if they'd won.

Wish I could just sack off work when we lose ;D
well yeah if we lost he was all over it

I took a few of his points as it was a close first half

he denied saying we didnt play well but as i said above he was asked about 5 times by souness and carra
"did Liverpool play well"

its yes or no

not "congratulations" or "united were terrible"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:23:47 pm »
Probably told him not to comeback and to sort his wardrobe out that jacket and top was bad match for him !
Logged

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:28:48 pm »
At the time I was loving it as I was riding on an ultimate high and just found it funny as fuck but actually when you think about it, his behaviour was actually quite worrying.
Ive never had an issue with his bias as he openly supports the club and played for them his entire career, I actually blame Sky for putting him on Man United games just for clickbait headlines over actually trying to have good coverage. However his flat out denial to say we played well (a simply yes would have sufficed) when we won 7-0, is the stuff Id expect from a 9 year old in a playground being teased by his mates, not a professional broadcaster. Also him not acknowledging the fact theyd lost 6-0 to Man City when he kept reiterating it was a one-off had all the hallmarks of a maniac. A sheer denial of reality even when faced with actual facts. You could see how awkward Keane was, it was meant to be a 2-2 with Carragher and Souness but Roy thought fuck this, Im not being lumbered in with him, youre on your own
As usual though Sky lap it up and think it makes good TV.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:31:01 pm »
Fuck him, he gave it the billy big bollocks before the game.....got egg on his face, looked like a knobhead - behaved like a child and bailed on his Monday night gig.

Should learn to temper his fat mouth in the future.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:32:15 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 06:28:48 pm
At the time I was loving it as I was riding on an ultimate high and just found it funny as fuck but actually when you think about it, his behaviour was actually quite worrying.
Ive never had an issue with his bias as he openly supports the club and played for them his entire career, I actually blame Sky for putting him on Man United games just for clickbait headlines over actually trying to have good coverage. However his flat out denial to say we played well (a simply yes would have sufficed) when we won 7-0, is the stuff Id expect from a 9 year old in a playground being teased by his mates, not a professional broadcaster. Also him not acknowledging the fact theyd lost 6-0 to Man City when he kept reiterating it was a one-off had all the hallmarks of a maniac. A sheer denial of reality even when faced with actual facts. You could see how awkward Keane was, it was meant to be a 2-2 with Carragher and Souness but Roy thought fuck this, Im not being lumbered in with him, youre on your own
As usual though Sky lap it up and think it makes good TV.


The sooner the pair of them fuck off to the Middle East to take over from the hairy handed,daughter friend fucking twat and his bitter mate the better.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 