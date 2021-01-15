« previous next »
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:18:37 pm
The issue is not that he's a Manc, but he's getting paid to be a commentator. He's turned it into MUTV with the way he commentates - commentators/co-comms are supposed to at least act impartial when working - if I wanted to watch MUTV I'd pay for MUTV (not that I pay for Sky like ;D )
Hes there as click bait. This is the same c*nt who ran the length of the pitch to wind us up in that FA Cup game. The c*nts never going to be objective where were concerned. I reckon Sky encourage his behaviour.click bait. Youre old enough to remember Joey Jones, he was a fan on the pitch, but he was never obnoxious with it, unlike the champagne socialist.

Radio Merseyside is your best bet when we play. Its objective unlike tv broadcasts.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
You'd never see Roy Keane leaning into becoming an exaggerated parody of himself purely for entertainment. He's a serious pundit who's only interested in precise, stats-based analysis.
;D
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 05:31:48 pm
Hes there as click bait. This is the same c*nt who ran the length of the pitch to wind us up in that FA Cup game. The c*nts never going to be objective where were concerned. I reckon Sky encourage his behaviour.click bait. Youre old enough to remember Joey Jones, he was a fan on the pitch, but he was never obnoxious with it, unlike the champagne socialist.

Radio Merseyside is your best bet when we play. Its objective unlike tv broadcasts.

It's a sad reflection of the game that click bait shite is more important to them than proper commentary/analysis.

I tend to either turn the sound right down or off. I watch via Sky Go on someone elses account, so its a minute behind live, so radio isn't an option if I want to watch the action as well
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Not on MNF tonight. Shame that.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm
Not on MNF tonight. Shame that.

Gutless, Tony has showed more guts than Neville.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm
Not on MNF tonight. Shame that.

Inconvenient time for him, couldn't make 7?
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:16:20 pm
It's implied and it's the culture here. In Spain for example, pundits are clearly partisan and it's accepted but in the UK, they are expected to be impartial. Neville was a disgrace yesterday.
I don't think he was a disgrace, I thought it was funny as fuck, I loved the way Souness wound the fucker up and made him look like a total tool.  Sky would have loved it as it made great TV.  I only watch the Sky post-match when we do well or United get battered.

It's pretty easy to watch another view of the game if you prefer to do so.  I don't watch Sky or BT because i don't like the commentators and the analysis.  Not difficult these days to find another way of watching
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:46:16 pm
Two faced c*nt. No time for him these days.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:05:28 pm
/analysis.

You could clearly hear Carragher laughing in the background when 6 and 7 went in, you have to at least try and be objective, as it was cringeworthy to be honest, hate this "banter" shit that's crept into football punditry/analysis.

Yeah I hate it too, its worse than having Dick n Dom commentate the game. Never thought it would get worse than Gray and gorilla hands, but Id have them back any day over these pair. Thats Sky for you, the TV channel equivalent of the Daily Sport, catering for the lowest denominator
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm
Gutless, Tony has showed more guts than Neville.  :D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:57:38 pm
Inconvenient time for him, couldn't make 7?
Bottled it ;D Don't think he can cope mentally with another breakdown over the game.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:57:38 pm
Inconvenient time for him, couldn't make 7?

I've heard the mere mention or sight of the number today is continually sending him into a deeper state of shock. I wouldn't expect to see him for some time.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:38:37 pm


Was that between like 39 minutes and 41 minutes?

the same period that The Flying Pig must have been watching
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm
Ive subscribed to Private Eye for eons. I like it. Its like Viz for grown ups at times. I think its funny. You dont, thats fine.

Its held up because there are so few publications that try to hold our elected to account.

Twitter? Fuck that right wing pile of shit. Yup some tweets were funny once, but that will evaporate now musk owns it. I keep up my subscription to Private Eye to help ensure satire isnt killed off by the right wing media owners who currently own EVERYTHING. Twitter is a shitfest now. In the early days it was fun.
Viz is consistently funny though.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
To be fair to him, he knows what its like to lose by 7
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:31:19 pm
the same period that The Flying Pig must have been watching

I also totally missed that period of their domina7ion,must've been something only the purists could see.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
The more angry an wound up he gets the more his fuckin rat voice gets higher. Sounded like half kettle half dog whistle by the end Souness had finished with him. Then sacks off MNF. Pure shithouse
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
 ;D

Quote
Graeme Souness v Gary Neville



Souness: "Can I just pull it back, Gary put it on me at the start of the show if I would repeat on the air about how I think Liverpool will win well today, comfortably. Gary said off the air that he thought Liverpool played badly today."

Neville: "I didnt say that."

Souness: "What did you say?"

Neville: "I said first half I think Manchester United were the better team. In the second half it was just about Manchester Uniteds capitulation."

Souness: "So that would be nothing to do with Liverpool playing well?"

Carragher: "You said you didnt think Liverpool played well."

Neville: "I dont think Jurgen Klopp, hell analyse that game tomorrow and the momentum hell take from that, he wont think, 'oh, were back'. He wont fall into that trap. They wont get carried away off the back of that, Liverpool, at all."

Souness: "Were not talking about getting carried away, were talking about them playing well today."

Neville: "Look at you gloating like little children."

Souness: "No, because you just cant come out with a daft remark saying, 'Liverpool didnt play well today'."

Neville: "My point is Ive seen Liverpool play well for five or six years and theyve put in some of the best performances Ive ever seen. Theyre still not back anywhere near that."

Carragher: "So did Liverpool play well today?"

Neville: "They played all right in the second half, they won the game, no problem. Ive said congratulations, well done. Congratulations. My point is when you get beat 7-0 it becomes about how bad the other team are. Manchester United in that second half - Luke Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Dalot, that midfield, they were an absolute shambles."

Souness: "Youve said they didnt play very well."

Carragher: "Youve got to give credit to the team that wins seven."

Neville: "Ive given you credit, James. Youve won seven nil, congratulations. Youve got three points, well done."

Souness: "Ive never heard him call you James before - youve got him. Youve got him."

Neville: "You got the three points, 7-0, and thats fine, but I still think Liverpool in that first half were really vulnerable. It was a shaky Liverpool in that first half."

Souness: "For 25 minutes they were the best team. Manchester United finished the half with about 10 or 15 minutes, before Liverpool scored they were the threatening team. The best chance they had was when Rashford rolled the ball off his studs."

Neville: "Graeme, I thought there was a period I didnt think Liverpool looked like they were going to score in the first 20 minutes, for me. I felt as though they were huffing and puffing a little bit, but when Manchester United got on top they had a couple of big moments and should have scored."

Souness: "Rashford rolled the ball off his studs. The best chance they had was Rashford."

Neville: "To be fair, I thought United at the start showed authority."

Souness: "You think Man United were the better team in the first half?"

Neville: "I do."

Souness: "Not a chance."
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 02:42:59 pm
He tried this 4 months back with Hislop/Merten and got destroyed he doesnt know when to button it.
Still waiting for him to highlight and question the issues over there (which was the reason he gave to Ian Hislop for going).
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
His like little children comment is the least self aware utterance by any football pundit in history.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
The funniest thing about that interaction is we actually had the two best chances in the first half  ;D The one where Nunez hit it off Martinez from about 4 yards out and that other chance we had I can't remember. Oh wait yeah it was the Gakpo one, which he actually scored, which makes it a better chance than any of United's. He's such an inbred thick c*nt, not sure I hate anyone more in football. Maybe Fernandes.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm
;D

Almost sickening how they bullied him like that.

:lmao
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
He outdid himself Sunday

He came in that studio and was a United fan who'd worked his way into the building.

He's completely gone as far as objectivity is concerned and to be honest he has been to certain degrees for a while. I'd say it's ramped up since we won no6. He's now one step away from being one of those reaction/watch-along idiots on YouTube channels.

4-0 'fuck off' under his breath. Yep, go and listen

'Do one' to fellow pundit, with zero irony

Then in the studio

'Look at those two gloating like little children' cocking his head to Roy Keane like they're in the pub

'Liverpool didn't play well' (off air)

Then finally 'YOUVE BEEN WATCHING LIVERPOOL TV'

I've never seen him lose his mind like that. Someone surely will have a wits with him at some point, he's gone completely unprofessional




Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
That was no "bullying".

The rat faced prick talked complete utter fucking shit and tried to set a narrative, for which he got rightly pulled up on by Souness.

Even Roy Keane stayed quiet and out of the conversation clearly knowing that Neville was talking out of his arse. He looked embarrassed by the c*nt.
