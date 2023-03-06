« previous next »
Author Topic: Gary Neville at Sky Sports  (Read 15780 times)

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:23:08 pm
If he wasn't talking such absolute fucking shite and just admitted they'd been outplayed and outclassed then fair enough be the bigger man, but if his reaction is that Liverpool didn't even play well then he opens himself up to any amount of digs and putdowns.

He talks about the players on the pitch being unprofessional. Talk about a fucking hypocrite, he might want to look in the mirror firstly.
He could admitted that they bottled it. I actually admired Keane's humility.

They grew into the game and started dominating but our quickfire goals killed them. They totally bottled it and ended up shipping 7.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Complaining about Neville's behaviour and attitude is like saying a dog shouldn't bark. It's what he is and what he does.

Sky know exactly what he brings to their coverage and he is there to play the Man Utd Cheerleader to perfection.  Anything Man Utd or Liverpool related gets massive viewing figures, website hits etc. A match like yesterday's  and the after match showdown was Sky's wet dream.

Neville being barbecued by Souness and being backed up by Carragher and Cates was to Sky perfect TV. Neville being the gobshite that he is, of course played his part perfectly and ended up falling into every trap laid for him. He is so thick and self-absorbed that he can't see why most viewers found it hilarious to see him frantically thrashing around and talking unmitigated shite!

Neville is the classic school bully, loves dishing it out but when a bigger bloke comes along who really knows how to hurt you (and Souness is a real hard case both reputationally and intelligence wise) the likes of Neville cannot cope. He was simply overwhelmed and resorted to being a whining petulant child.

Roy Keane just sat there in silence watching ratboy dig further and further down into his self-created hole. He knew exactly what Souness was up to and wisely disengaged. Got the impression he too quite enjoyed Neville having a meltdown.

This is football punditry in 2023 and it's never going to be sensible and balanced. LFC v Man Utd is after Barcelona v Real Madrid, the most watched club game in world football and the spicier it is the better for Sky's ratings and their subsequent income streams.

I didn't see it live as I was at Anfield, but I freely admit that couldn't wait to watch Sky Sports News at 8pm. I knew exactly what Sky would do and they duly fed Neville to the Scouse Lions.   Couldn't have happened to a better person than Neville, so nice to see such a bitter and twisted little oik get a public slaughtering...... 'Hoist by his own petard' 

Having said all of that, it really is lowest common denominator stuff isn't it?   By the way I loathe Carragher in equal measure , but that's another debate!
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:30:24 pm
He could admitted that they bottled it. I actually admired Keane's humility.

They grew into the game and started dominating but our quickfire goals killed them. They totally bottled it and ended up shipping 7.

They didn't start dominating anything. You have some warped view of that game. They had two half chances in the first half and did fuck all with them.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
The whole debate was so cringy and embarrassing came across as little children, Keane was the only mature one in the studio everyone else just came across as petty.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:30:24 pm
He could admitted that they bottled it. I actually admired Keane's humility.

They grew into the game and started dominating but our quickfire goals killed them. They totally bottled it and ended up shipping 7.



Was that between like 39 minutes and 41 minutes?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Of course he has.

Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 02:35:45 pm
The whole debate was so cringy and embarrassing came across as little children, Keane was the only mature one in the studio everyone else just came across as petty.

Oh come on, Souness had him hook, line and sinker. You call it out and Graeme did nothing but expose poor analysis.

Highlighting somebody saying Liverpool didn't play that well at least framed it according to how we performed rather than Neville simply trying to make it The Man Utd Show.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:40:15 pm
Of course he has.



Why's Carra smiling did Everton win or something?
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:40:15 pm
Of course he has.



Wow, cowardly even for the sewer dweller that he is.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:45:16 pm
Was it not also a bit unprofessional to provoke him though? Everyone there knew he would react the way he did.

Could it not have looked a bit like bullying to an extent?

Rewind the clock 2 years back at OT and lets take a look at his antics.

Promoting a riot and laughing/joking with their fans who committed a criminal offence and thrown a rocket or what towards Souness.

Carragher also said it was harmless no trouble well that was a lie and a fan go up to him "scouse c*nt" isnt harmless is it really no need for it but in a wolf pack some twats act like that.

All i'll say is he should have just said its a blip and LFC played well and kept his head down but he didnt he played with fire and got burnt.

He tried this 4 months back with Hislop/Merten and got destroyed he doesnt know when to button it.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:41:52 pm
Why's Carra smiling did Everton win or something?

They had a camera on them all match for the 'bantz' and 'clicks' (and at every match, it seems). A chance for Carragher to try and appear as a Liverpool fan to the neutrals, instead of usually slating us.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:45:15 pm
They had a camera on them all match for the 'bantz' and 'clicks' (and at every match, it seems). A chance for Carragher to try and appear as a Liverpool fan to the neutrals, instead of usually slating us.

Two faced c*nt. No time for him these days.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
He's bottled an appearance on MNF tonight.  ;D
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:30:24 pm
He could admitted that they bottled it. I actually admired Keane's humility.

They grew into the game and started dominating but our quickfire goals killed them. They totally bottled it and ended up shipping 7.
Keane is from the Cork area, a region renowned for the bullshit free approach of their citizens, they call a spade a spade.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Neville is your atypical low IQ footballer. As a pundit, he's like all of them. Useless. Of course he's pro Utd, I would'nt expect anything less. Like Richards is Pro Manchester City. All of them are pretty poor these days. To expect anything different is a bit daft.

Against Hislop was funny. Like yeah lets try some bants against the editor of a famous satirical magazine. I doubt Gary would ever 'get' the jokes on the front page, let alone the articles therein. He's not even within reaching distance of Ians wit.

To be fair, I call a spade a spade. Unless it is a shovel.
Keane also seems like he has some level of dignity, whereas Neville and Carra appear happy to become exaggerated parodies of themselves for social media clout and in-studio bantz and tension.

I quite like Roy to be honest, hes rarely impressed by anything much and his tendency to immediately slap people back down to Earth is amusing.
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:55:59 pm
Neville is your atypical low IQ footballer. As a pundit, he's like all of them. Useless. Of course he's pro Utd, I would'nt expect anything less. Like Richards is Pro Manchester City. All of them are pretty poor these days. To expect anything different is a bit daft.

Against Hislop was funny. Like yeah lets try some bants against the editor of a famous satirical magazine. I doubt Gary would ever 'get' the jokes on the front page, let alone the articles therein. He's not even within reaching distance of Ians wit.
I subscribed to Private Eye during lockdown/working from home and I thought it was absolutely shit, there are much funnier satirical Twitter accounts than that magazine, they probably Rob most of the "gags" from Twitter nowadays.

Hislop is quite a funny guy on those panel shows to be fair to him, but I don't see why Private Eye is held up as this shining beacon of political satire and rapier wit.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Couldn't care less about the punditry - if people find it entertaining fair play.   But Neville and Carra should be a million miles away from commentating on these games.  Commentators should be in the background and only enhancing the game, something those two aren't near to being capable of.. quite the opposite.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: carling on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Couldn't care less about the punditry - if people find it entertaining fair play.   But Neville and Carra should be a million miles away from commentating on these games.  Commentators should be in the background and only enhancing the game, something those two aren't near to being capable of.. quite the opposite.
You could clearly hear Carragher laughing in the background when 6 and 7 went in, you have to at least try and be objective, as it was cringeworthy to be honest, hate this "banter" shit that's crept into football punditry/analysis.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:42:59 pm
Rewind the clock 2 years back at OT and lets take a look at his antics.

Promoting a riot and laughing/joking with their fans who committed a criminal offence and thrown a rocket or what towards Souness.

Carragher also said it was harmless no trouble well that was a lie and a fan go up to him "scouse c*nt" isnt harmless is it really no need for it but in a wolf pack some twats act like that.

All i'll say is he should have just said its a blip and LFC played well and kept his head down but he didnt he played with fire and got burnt.

He tried this 4 months back with Hislop/Merten and got destroyed he doesnt know when to button it.

Yet Sky are not reeling him or Carragher in. Their paymasters appear to want them to behave like children and are probably actively encouraging it and stoking their egos at the same time. Like you say, look where it got him when he did try his act with people outwith the football bubble.

He can't be that stupid in real life, surely?
