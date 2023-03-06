Complaining about Neville's behaviour and attitude is like saying a dog shouldn't bark. It's what he is and what he does.



Sky know exactly what he brings to their coverage and he is there to play the Man Utd Cheerleader to perfection. Anything Man Utd or Liverpool related gets massive viewing figures, website hits etc. A match like yesterday's and the after match showdown was Sky's wet dream.



Neville being barbecued by Souness and being backed up by Carragher and Cates was to Sky perfect TV. Neville being the gobshite that he is, of course played his part perfectly and ended up falling into every trap laid for him. He is so thick and self-absorbed that he can't see why most viewers found it hilarious to see him frantically thrashing around and talking unmitigated shite!



Neville is the classic school bully, loves dishing it out but when a bigger bloke comes along who really knows how to hurt you (and Souness is a real hard case both reputationally and intelligence wise) the likes of Neville cannot cope. He was simply overwhelmed and resorted to being a whining petulant child.



Roy Keane just sat there in silence watching ratboy dig further and further down into his self-created hole. He knew exactly what Souness was up to and wisely disengaged. Got the impression he too quite enjoyed Neville having a meltdown.



This is football punditry in 2023 and it's never going to be sensible and balanced. LFC v Man Utd is after Barcelona v Real Madrid, the most watched club game in world football and the spicier it is the better for Sky's ratings and their subsequent income streams.



I didn't see it live as I was at Anfield, but I freely admit that couldn't wait to watch Sky Sports News at 8pm. I knew exactly what Sky would do and they duly fed Neville to the Scouse Lions. Couldn't have happened to a better person than Neville, so nice to see such a bitter and twisted little oik get a public slaughtering...... 'Hoist by his own petard'



Having said all of that, it really is lowest common denominator stuff isn't it? By the way I loathe Carragher in equal measure , but that's another debate!