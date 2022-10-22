« previous next »
Author Topic: Gary Neville at Sky Sports  (Read 15147 times)

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:08:08 pm »
He behaves like a petulant child. Sick of hearing his groans when he commentates on us. He is an absolute embarrassment to the profession.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:11:38 pm »
He resorted to shouting over Kelly's outro in some weird attempt to have the last say and was so rattled he called Sky 'Liverpool TV'. :lmao

Even Keane looked embarrassed for him and wasn't backing up any of his nonsense.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
I think his spell at Valencia broke him. He had introduced a more tactical focused analysis and he got shown up by his time there for being completely out of his depth

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:10:49 am
If he didn't get punished for cheerleading a riot then he ain't getting sacked for talking pony.

Exactly
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:04:20 pm
He's getting paid to be balanced.

So it says in his contract that he has to be balanced?

I mean perhaps you know it better than I do, but I don't think it does. There is no requirement by Ofcom or anything like that for football commentators not to be biased.

I think one could argue the toss that Tyler/Whoever does lead commentary needing to be impartial as they're describing events rather than offering analysis of them. But there's no need for Neville to be balanced at all. Same with Carragher, Souness, Redknapp, Keane or whoever else is on.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:05:24 pm
Says who?  Is it in his contract? Is Martin Tyler balanced? Is Carragher balanced?
He's presenting to a fans of many clubs not just United fans. It's implied here that pundits should be impartial and analyze the game coldly.

If he can't do that, then he has no business being on Sky.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:13:47 pm
So it says in his contract that he has to be balanced?

I mean perhaps you know it better than I do, but I don't think it does. There is no requirement by Ofcom or anything like that for football commentators not to be biased.

I think one could argue the toss that Tyler/Whoever does lead commentary needing to be impartial as they're describing events rather than offering analysis of them. But there's no need for Neville to be balanced at all. Same with Carragher, Souness, Redknapp, Keane or whoever else is on.
It's implied and it's the culture here. In Spain for example, pundits are clearly partisan and it's accepted but in the UK, they are expected to be impartial. Neville was a disgrace yesterday.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:08:08 pm
He behaves like a petulant child. Sick of hearing his groans when he commentates on us. He is an absolute embarrassment to the profession.

I'm sure if his employers were unhappy with his performance they would tell him. They clearly haven't so must be encouraging it. It's got everyone discussing their show, hasn't it?
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:18:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:04 pm
He's presenting to a fans of many clubs not just United fans. It's implied here that pundits should be impartial and analyze the game coldly.

If he can't do that, then he has no business being on Sky.

Says who it's implied? Maybe he's hired to do exactly what he does, have a fit and get people talking. Just because you don't like it it's wrong, i'm sure the thousands and thousands of united fans love it.

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:24:04 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:11:38 pm
He resorted to shouting over Kelly's outro in some weird attempt to have the last say and was so rattled he called Sky 'Liverpool TV'. :lmao

Even Keane looked embarrassed for him and wasn't backing up any of his nonsense.

He really said that? Wow.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:24:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:15:04 pm
He's presenting to a fans of many clubs not just United fans. It's implied here that pundits should be impartial and analyze the game coldly.

If he can't do that, then he has no business being on Sky.

It isn't implied anywhere meaningful that he needs to be impartial. Do you think if Sky needed someone to be strictly impartial about a manchester united vs liverpool game that they might have done slightly better than a man who spent 30 odd years working for Manchester united?

It's just a football fans fantasy that they need to be impartial I'm afraid. They don't. Quite the opposite if anything.

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 12:16:21 pm
I'm sure if his employers were unhappy with his performance they would tell him. They clearly haven't so must be encouraging it. It's got everyone discussing their show, hasn't it?
Yeah, Ive no doubt sky are encouraging this t. Its all part of their change to bantz culture . Its the only reason the likes of Neville , carragher and Ambassador Richards are playing pundits. The absolute whoppers that are on the transfer window programs now are even worse.
One of the reasons Ive cancelled sky sports.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:24:49 pm
It isn't implied anywhere meaningful that he needs to be impartial. Do you think if Sky needed someone to be strictly impartial about a manchester united vs liverpool game that they might have done slightly better than a man who spent 30 odd years working for Manchester united?

It's just a football fans fantasy that they need to be impartial I'm afraid. They don't. Quite the opposite if anything.
It grates my ears to listen to the likes of Tyler commentating on our games. That's just not good enough for a channel watched by fans of many teams. Tyler was quick to point out that Gakpo's first might have been off. Very surprising really.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 12:16:21 pm
I'm sure if his employers were unhappy with his performance they would tell him. They clearly haven't so must be encouraging it. It's got everyone discussing their show, hasn't it?

Thats just it, isnt it. Lowest common denominator stuff, get the people who talk the most shit cos they're funnier. True as well, I've not once looked for a Liverpool reaction to that yesterday but was looking for that flying pig twat immediately to see his meltdown, as well as Goldstein and Neville.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:05:24 pm
Says who?  Is it in his contract? Is Martin Tyler balanced? Is Carragher balanced?

That's the point though. People pay money for Sky. I don't want to see some shithouse whining like a dickhead in a pub. I pay money for BT and Sly and the rest to get good football coverage and for that coverage to be worth anything, it has to be balanced and neutral.

Sly Sports has always had the Mancs as 'their' team because of the controversy, but people are tired of it. I wouldn't be mates with a laddish twat like the fuckers on there so why am I forced to watch them on TV?
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:29:44 pm
It grates my ears to listen to the likes of Tyler commentating on our games. That's just not good enough for a channel watched by fans of many teams. Tyler was quick to point out that Gakpo's first might have been off. Very surprising really.

Whether it grates your ears or not isn't the point, I don't like Tyler either. The original post was about the need to be balanced/unbiased or whatever and that Neville was paid to be that. He isn't. None of the sky sports pundits are. They're booked for entertainment, and here we all are talking about them, so guess what - it works.


Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:32 pm
I pay money for BT and Sly and the rest to get good football coverage and for that coverage to be worth anything, it has to be balanced and neutral.

Don't confuse what you would like it to be with what it 'has to be'.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:32 pm
That's the point though. People pay money for Sky. I don't want to see some shithouse whining like a dickhead in a pub. I pay money for BT and Sly and the rest to get good football coverage and for that coverage to be worth anything, it has to be balanced and neutral.

Sly Sports has always had the Mancs as 'their' team because of the controversy, but people are tired of it. I wouldn't be mates with a laddish twat like the fuckers on there so why am I forced to watch them on TV?

Which people are tired of it? Are they leaving the network in droves? Genuine question as I have no idea. I'm lucky that I don't have to watch it, as we get the NBC commentary here and it's Drury and Le Saux, which is infinitely better.

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:33:48 pm
Whether it grates your ears or not isn't the point, I don't like Tyler either. The original post was about the need to be balanced/unbiased or whatever and that Neville was paid to be that. He isn't. None of the sky sports pundits are. They're booked for entertainment, and here we all are talking about them, so guess what - it works.


Does it work? I went to the match yesterday so didn't have to put up with any of his shite. I only heard about it since coming on here and he was muted in the pub.

I no longer watch the build up to any match on sky. I always have the commentary on mute. I leave the room at half time and have it on mute if I'm around. I watch the second half on mute and turn it off the second the game finishes.

In what way are they 'winning' - because of how shite they are, I'm not even in a position to be able to watch their ads. How does that help their station? I know from my mates that I'm not the only one that watches games with them muted.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:32 pm
That's the point though. People pay money for Sky. I don't want to see some shithouse whining like a dickhead in a pub. I pay money for BT and Sly and the rest to get good football coverage and for that coverage to be worth anything, it has to be balanced and neutral.

Sly Sports has always had the Mancs as 'their' team because of the controversy, but people are tired of it. I wouldn't be mates with a laddish twat like the fuckers on there so why am I forced to watch them on TV?

More fool you then. Might as well say you pay money in Wetherspoons for good food and unwatered down beer.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:14 pm
Does it work? I went to the match yesterday so didn't have to put up with any of his shite. I only heard about it since coming on here and he was muted in the pub.

I no longer watch the build up to any match on sky. I always have the commentary on mute. I leave the room at half time and have it on mute if I'm around. I watch the second half on mute and turn it off the second the game finishes.

In what way are they 'winning' - because of how shite they are, I'm not even in a position to be able to watch their ads. How does that help their station? I know from my mates that I'm not the only one that matches games with them muted.

It works because millions of people tune in for it. It generates clicks online which drives more and more advertising to their websites and social media feeds. If you haven't enjoyed watching Gary Neville shit his trousers live on TV whilst Carragher and Souness laugh in his face good luck to you, spend your day as you wish. But I've certainly enjoyed it and their model won't be changing any time soon.

Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:05:35 am
My how our opinions have changed of him since he first started!

To be fair, he has changed in his role and thoughts. He has been encouraged to be more banterful, they encourage pundits to support their teams more and he has also got a lot more publicity meaning he puts too many opinions out there and ends up contradicting himself all the time.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:50:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:37:11 pm
More fool you then. Might as well say you pay money in Wetherspoons for good food and unwatered down beer.

Historical really. Missus used to work for Virgin, so we get the Sports channels as part of our packages. If we get rid of them, we revert to the normal package which is about another £60 a month.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:50:34 pm
Historical really. Missus used to work for Virgin, so we get the Sports channels as part of our packages. If we get rid of them, we revert to the normal package which is about another £60 a month.

Well, more that this isn't some new thing. Lets be real, Sky Sports has been MUTV for about thirty years.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:56:51 pm
Well, more that this isn't some new thing. Lets be real, Sky Sports has been MUTV for about thirty years.

I heard from a good inside source it was Liverpool TV now last night.  :)
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:32:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:56:51 pm
Well, more that this isn't some new thing. Lets be real, Sky Sports has been MUTV for about thirty years.

Since about 1992 if my memory serves me correctly.
Re: Gary Neville at Sky Sports
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:33:28 pm »
The days of impartial pundits are long gone, for better or worse. Give me Neville, who makes no bones about being a Utd man, any day of the week over that c*nt Tyler who still tries to wear the mask of impartiality whilst clearly hating Liverpool.

I watched an hour of the post match on Sky strictly because Neville and Keane were on it. If you don't find their rants when United come off the rails entertaining, then I feel for you. Also would you rather have Shearer, Owen, Jenas, or Danny fucking Murphy? Really?

Also Kelly Cates is great, ofc, and I think Dave Jones is really underrated as an anchor. Sky are light years ahead of BT and BBC with their personnel. ITV is good whenever they have a game.
