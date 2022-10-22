Whether it grates your ears or not isn't the point, I don't like Tyler either. The original post was about the need to be balanced/unbiased or whatever and that Neville was paid to be that. He isn't. None of the sky sports pundits are. They're booked for entertainment, and here we all are talking about them, so guess what - it works.





Does it work? I went to the match yesterday so didn't have to put up with any of his shite. I only heard about it since coming on here and he was muted in the pub.I no longer watch the build up to any match on sky. I always have the commentary on mute. I leave the room at half time and have it on mute if I'm around. I watch the second half on mute and turn it off the second the game finishes.In what way are they 'winning' - because of how shite they are, I'm not even in a position to be able to watch their ads. How does that help their station? I know from my mates that I'm not the only one that watches games with them muted.