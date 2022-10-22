The days of impartial pundits are long gone, for better or worse. Give me Neville, who makes no bones about being a Utd man, any day of the week over that c*nt Tyler who still tries to wear the mask of impartiality whilst clearly hating Liverpool.
I watched an hour of the post match on Sky strictly because Neville and Keane were on it. If you don't find their rants when United come off the rails entertaining, then I feel for you. Also would you rather have Shearer, Owen, Jenas, or Danny fucking Murphy? Really?
Also Kelly Cates is great, ofc, and I think Dave Jones is really underrated as an anchor. Sky are light years ahead of BT and BBC with their personnel. ITV is good whenever they have a game.