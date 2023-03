As enjoyable as it was to hear the dread in Neville's "Oh no" when we broke again at 6-0, I think people are being a little harsh. I despise Man United but I can respect the fact he gives a shit about the club, unlike Keane who sees all this as grist for his 'these footballers are unprofessional for smiling at an opponent' mill. Also that it makes great content, which is why Sky had this on one of their YouTube channels pretty much as the game finished.Getting spanked by a historic rival and then getting goaded for it in front of millions of viewers is never going to be the best environment to give a reasoned analysis. People should consider a) how insane the reaction in here would be if the score was reversed and b) that Carragher has been endlessly called out as a 'snide' for not doing what Neville was and defending the club after terrible performances this season.