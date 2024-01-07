I've got a slightly different opinion about this.



I don't like the diving, time wasting and theatrics, but above all I don't like the cheating, however you define it. And one of the ways of cheating is fouling.



It's meant to be the beautiful game and watching a skilful player hacked down by some thuggish defender I find worse than someone trying on a dive because it ruins the spectacle and loads the game in favour of size and strength, not skill. I don't like shirt pulling, all of that.



The attitude of many used to be 'get up, it's a man's game'.



As for fairness. Salah is labelled often as a diver. I think unfairly. He now gets nothing from the ref's, which really shows you refereeing is more based on reputation than facts.



As for time wasting. They greatly lengthened injury time to reflect the real time lost and there has been a big increase in muscle injuries. I get the ref has to stop the match if there are injuries, but why can't they book more players for time wasting during free kicks, throw ins, goal kicks, etc?