« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football  (Read 82186 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,367
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1160 on: January 7, 2024, 12:07:39 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on January  6, 2024, 11:57:24 pm
A famous example I recall is the Pochettino foul on Owen in the 2002 World Cup. Was there contact? A minimal amount, but yes. Was it a foul even if the contact was minimal? Probably, and therefore a penalty was the correct decision. By the modern definition Owen was 'entitled to go down'. But if we're being honest, even the biggest dyed-in-the-wool England fan knows he dived and he has even admitted as such more recently.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/michael-owen-admits-diving-against-12120216

Refereeing is a problem too as others have alluded to - this quote from the article sums it up:

And this is Collina, one of the most respected referees there has ever been. If he was refereeing games in that manner what chance do we have of the fuckwits in the PGMOL doing any better?

It's a two way street. Players are constantly trying to con referees by diving but referees often don't give legitimate fouls unless the player dives.
Don't ever let an Everton fan in on this.  ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,107
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1161 on: January 7, 2024, 01:22:22 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  7, 2024, 12:07:39 am
Don't ever let an Everton fan in on this.  ;D
Too late now. We know most of them lurk on here all the time.  :wave
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,509
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1162 on: January 7, 2024, 06:16:39 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on January  6, 2024, 11:57:24 pm
I said something similar in the Jota thread but the very definition of what a dive is seems to have changed. It always used to be that if you could avoid falling over from contact but you went to ground anyway it was called a dive. None of this 'entitled to go down' stuff. Now for something to be called a dive there has to be literally zero contact and even then it's not always branded as such - you sometimes hear justifications given like 'he's gone to ground to avoid the challenge' or such like.

A famous example I recall is the Pochettino foul on Owen in the 2002 World Cup. Was there contact? A minimal amount, but yes. Was it a foul even if the contact was minimal? Probably, and therefore a penalty was the correct decision. By the modern definition Owen was 'entitled to go down'. But if we're being honest, even the biggest dyed-in-the-wool England fan knows he dived and he has even admitted as such more recently.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/michael-owen-admits-diving-against-12120216

Refereeing is a problem too as others have alluded to - this quote from the article sums it up:

And this is Collina, one of the most respected referees there has ever been. If he was refereeing games in that manner what chance do we have of the fuckwits in the PGMOL doing any better?

It's a two way street. Players are constantly trying to con referees by diving but referees often don't give legitimate fouls unless the player dives.

The worst divers at LFC have always been English - especially those in the England team.

This myth that it's 'all foreigners' is ridiculous. Even now, across the whole league, the worst divers are all English, but the English media never/rarely reports on our 'brave lads' being cheats on a regular basis.

Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1163 on: January 7, 2024, 07:51:29 am »
Quote from: Redley on January  6, 2024, 08:58:00 pm
Something definitely needs to be done to crack down on what Arsenal do, when they fake an injury around 28 minutes so they can have a team talk

Lets see if it happens today.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1164 on: January 7, 2024, 08:20:55 am »
Just ignore them and play on, the motherfuckers would soon get up. 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,371
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1165 on: January 7, 2024, 08:50:39 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January  7, 2024, 08:20:55 am
Just ignore them and play on, the motherfuckers would soon get up. 

Is the right answer
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
  • Ground Control
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1166 on: January 7, 2024, 05:22:10 pm »
I'm not sure how to stop the cryarsing, but they need to stop allowing teams to use the delay as a reason to go to the sidelines for a team talk.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,761
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1167 on: January 7, 2024, 06:41:33 pm »
What to do about cryarsing players?

Stick two goals past them when they're busy rolling around on the floor and arguing with the ref.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1168 on: January 7, 2024, 06:42:15 pm »
Good from the official today. If youve got a player who wont stop whining and crying and complaining at every single decisionthen book Harvey Elliott.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,371
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1169 on: January 7, 2024, 06:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  7, 2024, 06:41:33 pm
What to do about cryarsing players?

Stick two goals past them when they're busy rolling around on the floor and arguing with the ref.

:lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1170 on: January 7, 2024, 06:50:57 pm »
Could only watch the last 15 mins or so. Fuck me, we were getting booked for literally touching their feet or at one point a hand. Shameless diving pricks.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,152
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1171 on: January 7, 2024, 09:08:19 pm »
Penalise Arsenal and you'll do away with at least 25% of it from the game. The fucking state of them. Genuinely embarrassing.
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1172 on: January 7, 2024, 11:09:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January  7, 2024, 09:08:19 pm
Penalise Arsenal and you'll do away with at least 25% of it from the game. The fucking state of them. Genuinely embarrassing.
Pep's team does that too when things are not going their way. Rodri is even worse than Odegaard or Saka. Maybe Pep passed it onto Arteta as part of the playbook.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline slimbo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 02:58:53 am »
Follow the Rugby League modus operandi. Allow the trainer to come on to assess without stopping play. If player requires treatment signal linesman, who informs ref. Player must leave the field of play regardless. Heavy penalties for trainers that flaunt the rules. Just keep playing.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 05:53:02 am »
Konate went down holding his head. Play on from John Brooks.

Still I'm sure he'd have stopped it if Saka hurt his little pinky
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 09:36:27 am »
I've got a slightly different opinion about this.

I don't like the diving, time wasting and theatrics, but above all I don't like the cheating, however you define it. And one of the ways of cheating is fouling.

It's meant to be the beautiful game and watching a skilful player hacked down by some thuggish defender I find worse than someone trying on a dive because it ruins the spectacle and loads the game in favour of size and strength, not skill. I don't like shirt pulling, all of that.

The attitude of many used to be 'get up, it's a man's game'.

As for fairness. Salah is labelled often as a diver. I think unfairly. He now gets nothing from the ref's, which really shows you refereeing is more based on reputation than facts.

As for time wasting. They greatly lengthened injury time to reflect the real time lost and there has been a big increase in muscle injuries. I get the ref has to stop the match if there are injuries, but why can't they book more players for time wasting during free kicks, throw ins, goal kicks, etc?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 