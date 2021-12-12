Footballers do what they can get away with. Refs are so lax on time wasting = players systemically time waste. Players get a free kick every time they fall over = they fall over all the time. If they feel they can intimidate them into getting decisions then they will do.
As I say i'm not against a stop clock coming in, frankly it's needed. My point is if the refs did their job properly then it wouldn't be needed because players wouldn't be able to take the piss.
Most time wasting (at least beyond the closing stages of a game) is just weak refereeing. I think a stop clock is more needed for players wasting time in the final quarter or third of the game. The problem now in the PL is clubs wasting time from the first minute of the match and refs doing absolutely nothing about it. Eddie Howe basically set up his whole game plan last season to take advantage of weak refereeing. If a stop club needs to come in to stop cheats then the game will be better for it. Referees still need to step up.
I'd introduce a rule that play absolutely cannot be stopped unless a player can't continue to play or has a broken leg or something.
When they go down under a challenge, they can hobble off and get treatment on the sidelines while the game continues.
If they're that bad that they need on field treatment, they have to be subbed.
They're a bunch of absolute fucking fannies.