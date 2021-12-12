Keepers who do the floppy fish should be taken off and given a full brain scan as they are obviously suffering.



Keepers who do the floppy fish should be given a yellow card for deliberate timewasting, like Pickford who should have been booked when he did it in derby at Anfield, when he done it at 0-0 in 20th minute.Loved it when Allison did it to take the piss out of Pickford in the 94th minute when we were 2-0 up though.