« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football  (Read 74192 times)

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
Newcastle and arsenal always seem to get a player lnjured around the 15 / 20 minute mark.

By then the managers have seen how the opposition is set up and gives the chance to get new instructions on to their own team

Pisses me off no end
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 05:30:00 pm
Newcastle and arsenal always seem to get a player lnjured around the 15 / 20 minute mark.

By then the managers have seen how the opposition is set up and gives the chance to get new instructions on to their own team

Pisses me off no end

climate change will eliminate that problem before long - every game will have drink breaks every 20 minutes.
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 06:55:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:35:22 pm
climate change will eliminate that problem before long - every game will have drink breaks every 20 minutes.

I like your optimism 😁
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 09:50:10 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 06:55:56 pm
I like your optimism 😁
always look on the bright side, I say.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,224
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 10:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:14:30 pm
Footballers do what they can get away with. Refs are so lax on time wasting =  players systemically time waste. Players get a free kick every time they fall over = they fall over all the time. If they feel they can intimidate them into getting decisions then they will do.

As I say i'm not against a stop clock coming in, frankly it's needed. My point is if the refs did their job properly then it wouldn't be needed because players wouldn't be able to take the piss.

Most time wasting (at least beyond the closing stages of a game) is just weak refereeing. I think a stop clock is more needed for players wasting time in the final quarter or third of the game. The problem now in the PL is clubs wasting time from the first minute of the match and refs doing absolutely nothing about it. Eddie Howe basically set up his whole game plan last season to take advantage of weak refereeing. If a stop club needs to come in to stop cheats then the game will be better for it. Referees still need to step up.

I'd introduce a rule that play absolutely cannot be stopped unless a player can't continue to play or has a broken leg or something.
When they go down under a challenge, they can hobble off and get treatment on the sidelines while the game continues.
If they're that bad that they need on field treatment, they have to be subbed.
They're a bunch of absolute fucking fannies.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 10:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:34:36 pm
I'd introduce a rule that play absolutely cannot be stopped unless a player can't continue to play or has a broken leg or something.
When they go down under a challenge, they can hobble off and get treatment on the sidelines while the game continues.
If they're that bad that they need on field treatment, they have to be subbed.
They're a bunch of absolute fucking fannies.
as they hobble off, the ref and linesmen should be allowed to kick them up the bum as well.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,497
  • The first five yards........
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 10:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:34:36 pm
I'd introduce a rule that play absolutely cannot be stopped unless a player can't continue to play or has a broken leg or something.
When they go down under a challenge, they can hobble off and get treatment on the sidelines while the game continues.
If they're that bad that they need on field treatment, they have to be subbed.
They're a bunch of absolute fucking fannies.

How do you instantly diagnose the broken leg? It will have to be the referee who makes a sort of fleeting diagnosis as he keeps the game turning over. Difficult.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 10:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:45:57 pm
How do you instantly diagnose the broken leg? It will have to be the referee who makes a sort of fleeting diagnosis as he keeps the game turning over. Difficult.
not difficult - totally impossible.  and god help any ref who doesn't allow treatment for what seems a minor thing but turn out to be career-threatening.  the players union would crucify them.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,224
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 10:55:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:49:09 pm
not difficult - totally impossible.  and god help any ref who doesn't allow treatment for what seems a minor thing but turn out to be career-threatening.  the players union would crucify them.

They can get treatment. But if play needs to stop for them to receive it then they have to be subbed.

Fuck them. Rugby players get smashed into 50 times a game by other 20+ stone massive c*nts. They just get up and get on with it.
These fucking arseholes get looked at and roll about the place like they're on the Cooper's Hill cheese run.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,101
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 11:04:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 27, 2023, 05:51:17 pm
They should bring back the rule were you take the GK from the side it goes out,sick of watching keepers put it down one side only to pick it back up and move it over.

Keepers who do the floppy fish should be taken off and given a full brain scan as they are obviously suffering.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 