Why put your faith in a referee? Apart from anything else they have such wildly different notions of what is time-wasting. Just stop the clock. It will happen one day and not a single fan will want to go back to the current, arbitrary, absurd situation.



Rugby is a fast flowing game, its bastard offspring gridiron takes 4 hours to play an hour long game.I know that is two extremes, but we do run the risk of overly long games - I'd prefer the officials do the job they are paid for and enforce the laws of the game. They didn't look at Rugby League when they introduced VAR and they made a fucking pigs ear of that, trying to check everything. RL does use a timekeeper, but the clock isn't stopped that often during the game, so we'd only likely only need to use the timekeeper for goal kicks, VAR checks and injuries, but knowing the PL, they will stop the clock for just about everything.I'm also not 100% sure who signals for the clock to stop and start, I know the ref does for certain occurences, it might be all.