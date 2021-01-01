« previous next »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:42:13 pm
I'd prefer referees just made use of the laws they already have.


Yeah right, too far gone, strict campaign at the beginning of some seasons followed by a return to shithousery.


What you pointed out is a perfect example of how 'trickle down' works, but with less cover for the officials
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:20:24 am
Careful what you wish for, our fullbacks would never complete 90 minutes given how long it takes them to take a throw-in. :) Though that's clearly about trying to make the right play rather than to waste time, since it's the same regardless of scoreline.

Yeah, the throw in can take time as you look for an open player. Next game you watch, count from a ball going dead to the keeper striking it, to see how long a goal kick takes. You'll get to a 50 to 60 seconds more times than you'd think.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:42:13 pm
I went to a non-league game on Saturday with the home team chasing promotion and the away team treading water in mid-table.  It ended 1-1 but I reckon the ball was only in play for about 20 minutes.  A waste of a tenner!

The levels of shit housing and time wasting were incredible, led by the player-manager of the away team.  There was the usual of the goalkeeper taking ages over everything, swapping throw-in takers three times for each throw-in and taking it in turns to go down with dubious injuries.  The referee was, as is standard, very weak on it and only dished out the one yellow card (the player-manager delaying a throw-in for a good 30 seconds as he was arguing with some supporters  :o).

Here's two new ones though, new for me at least.  About a dozen throw-ins didn't come onto the pitch and one even bounced over the perimeter fence and into somebody's garden.  The away team physio was red carded for ambling onto the pitch when he'd be told to wait and then himself getting a mystery injury when he was told to leave the pitch.  The latter incident took easily five minutes to resolve and the ref only added five minutes in total to the additional time  :butt

I'm sure there are rules laid out to stop all of that but referees seem really reluctant to use them.  I don't understand why they don't warn a goalkeeper for taking too long and then book them - even if that's only five minutes into the game.  I've heard the arguments about a stop-clock but I'd prefer referees just made use of the laws they already have.

Why put your faith in a referee? Apart from anything else they have such wildly different notions of what is time-wasting. Just stop the clock. It will happen one day and not a single fan will want to go back to the current, arbitrary, absurd situation.
I don't really understand how any of the suggestions are going to work without involving the players as well though. Who is going to be stopping the clock how is it going to be relayed to the referees, players and the crowd? We've seen how frustrated the crowd get just with the VAR stoppages. It feels like its going to involve a lot of extra communication and I'm not sure the PL is good at organising that at the best of times.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:45:52 pm
I don't really understand how any of the suggestions are going to work without involving the players as well though. Who is going to be stopping the clock how is it going to be relayed to the referees, players and the crowd? We've seen how frustrated the crowd get just with the VAR stoppages. It feels like its going to involve a lot of extra communication and I'm not sure the PL is good at organising that at the best of times.

Trifling objections, easily overcome.

Who calculates injury time now? How do the players know how long is left until the board goes up? 

With the stop clock the whole stadium would be able to see what was happening, as it happened. A goalie arses around with a goal kick and the clock will be at a standstill until he puts his boot on the ball. Same with a throw in. The clock stops until the thrower releases the ball. Even a well-trained dog could work the clock. And with 60,000 people watching, it'll be impossible to cheat. Unlike the present absurd system of "adding time on".

And why do the players need to get involved?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:39:42 pm
Why put your faith in a referee? Apart from anything else they have such wildly different notions of what is time-wasting. Just stop the clock. It will happen one day and not a single fan will want to go back to the current, arbitrary, absurd situation.

Rugby is a fast flowing game, its bastard offspring gridiron takes 4 hours to play an hour long game.

I know that is two extremes, but we do run the risk of overly long games - I'd prefer the officials do the job they are paid for and enforce the laws of the game. They didn't look at Rugby League when they introduced VAR and they made a fucking pigs ear of that, trying to check everything. RL does use a timekeeper, but the clock isn't stopped that often during the game, so we'd only likely only need to use the timekeeper for goal kicks, VAR checks and injuries, but knowing the PL, they will stop the clock for just about everything.

I'm also not 100% sure who signals for the clock to stop and start, I know the ref does for certain occurences, it might be all.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:53:05 pm
Trifling objections, easily overcome.

Who calculates injury time now? How do the players know how long is left until the board goes up? 

With the stop clock the whole stadium would be able to see what was happening, as it happened. A goalie arses around with a goal kick and the clock will be at a standstill until he puts his boot on the ball. Same with a throw in. The clock stops until the thrower releases the ball. Even a well-trained dog could work the clock. And with 60,000 people watching, it'll be impossible to cheat. Unlike the present absurd system of "adding time on".

Okay sounds an idea worth trying in maybe six years time as we're obviously dealing with the footballing authorities who can't organise a piss up in a brewery.  :)
