If they bring in time outs or commercial break time outs then that's me done for sure. Is it not bad enough we are seeing way too much of the officials taking center stage and I only see it getting worse. Soon we will have challenges, refs throwing flags around indicating a foul, anything else you can think of that could make the game more relatable to the viewers elsewhere?? Minimise stoppages, rule the game with a rod if need be as some of these players are grown up children. Wave off nonsense, obvious dives and time wasting with a strong ref in the center. You won't win friends on the pitch but Christ i will love it. An old school ref from the 80s would probably have a heart attack watching some of this but he soon sort out the pisstaking in the game.