We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Why didn't we play from the beginning then? Had we actually started playing as we could from kick off none of this would be relevant anyway, besides which we had opportunities to finish them off and didn't take them. That is entirely our own responsibility.
That's a good question but I don't think it has anything to do with the point I'm making. Playing badly should not be an excuse for a severely truncated game. Or, put another way, a team shouldn't have to play well in order to complain about opponents time-wasting.
True, but this type of playing is done by the majority of teams now in the Premier League and it interests me as to why it has caused such an outrage now when it's been going on for so long? Look at City and their "tactical fouls" that they get away with in most games, football sadly has always been partly about players tricking and conning. It's why to me Maradona and Pele are two players who will never be held on the same footing, both talented but only one stuck to actually playing football purely and not conning referees.
I think Arsenal yesterday were the worst I've seen in a long time - worse than the Saudis even.
Imagine trying to justify Arsenals cheating by blaming a struggling Liverpool team not playing well from the beginning
I will look forward to reading your comments the next time City play, you give them far too much credit they are just as bad.
Abu Dhabi are 'bad' in a different way.Arsenal's 'tactics' yesterday were cowardly and showed how much confidence they lacked.
Watch a woman's football match and one of the things that you'll notice is the lack of diving and cheating. It will remind you have we have become accustomed to a lot of it in the men's game.Unfortunately the woman's game will probably go down the same route eventually.
I saw a bit of a game a few months back, might have been England and noticed it had started creeping in.
Abu Dhabi are bad in a number of ways, owners goes without saying, the fact that they con referees and always have, the number of times they themselves break up play by doing exactly what was being done by Arsenal yesterday. So how is it any different to what we saw yesterday? I'm not saying Arsenal didn't play cowardly especially second half but it's little different to how City have done it either. I can't quite understand why you can't see that.
Your post seems to be suggesting that I'm defending MCFC. I'm not. Absolutely not.But that doesn't excuse Arsenal's 'tactics'."I can't quite understand why you can't see that."
I've long said, timekeeping should be taken out of the referees hands, & have an official timekeeper like in Rugby, so everyone knows how long is left, & when the clock has stopped, some of the timewasting yesterday was ridiculous.
Doing the commentaries on the site I've been saying for as long as I can remember, that tactics such as yesterday's have been used in the Premier League for a good long while. It is mainly the fact that so many people reacted so vehemently like this was somehow a rare occurrence. It's not been rare at all and is used frequently by many different teams, that's why I am surprised people are so up in arms now. That's the point I'm trying to make mainly. Anyone way point made, let's move on.
Strange that TNB is all over every other thread, giving it the bifters on how great Arsenal are and he's missing in action on this one. Really don't want these c*nts to win this league now.Detest Abu Dhabi, but we all know that they have cheated for Fowler knows how long now. So means fuck all if they win another Asterix.
I agree it's not rare. That's exactly why I think it's time for a fundamental reform of the kind I outlined. The problem is getting worse - and will probably conti ue to get worse if it's left unchecked. Were Arsenal the biggest culprits we've seen at Anfield? I'd say yes. That's not to excuse others, but Arsenal reached a level of time-wasting I've not seen since Atletico Madrid who, everyone agreed, were a nadir at the time. Why were they worse than others? Because they were winning for most of the game. That's unusual at Anfield, and it's why you haven't seen that level of cheating too often. I suspect Man City would also waste time and feign injuries if they were 0-2 up here. Or maybe not. Maybe they'd try and get a third and a fourth.
Ped would have substited Haaland & De Bruyne and brought on the tea ladies, then lost 4-2 I know if we were 0-2 up at the Empty, we'd go for the kill, none of the shithouse stuff Arsenal tried yesterday, they were lucky to get away with a draw yesterday in the end, we should have won that game.
What "tactical" head injury are we talking about here? The one incident I saw was a genuine case of a player going for the ball falling and landing on his head. Therefore, that is a genuine cause for concern that needs to be carefully checked over, by the officials. I've said for as long as I can remember that they should be strict with any head injury, otherwise something horrific will happen one day.
