Topic: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football

Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 12:47:51 pm
If anyone goes down like Gabriel did yesterday, thats an automatic substitution. He was pretending to be out cold on the floor.

Any other head injuries should be assessed by a premier league doctor, not a club doctor. They can then assess if the player can continue safely. Write a report after etc.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:07:14 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:39:26 pm
Why didn't we play from the beginning then? Had we actually started playing as we could from kick off none of this would be relevant anyway, besides which we had opportunities to finish them off and didn't take them. That is entirely our own responsibility.

That's a good question but I don't think it has anything to do with the point I'm making. Playing badly should not be an excuse for a severely truncated game. Or, put another way, a team shouldn't have to play well in order to complain about opponents time-wasting.
Saul Bellow.

Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:13:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:07:14 pm
That's a good question but I don't think it has anything to do with the point I'm making. Playing badly should not be an excuse for a severely truncated game. Or, put another way, a team shouldn't have to play well in order to complain about opponents time-wasting.

True, but this type of playing is done by the majority of teams now in the Premier League and it interests me as to why it has caused such an outrage now when it's been going on for so long? Look at City and their "tactical fouls" that they get away with in most games, football sadly has always been partly about players tricking and conning. It's why to me Maradona and Pele are two players who will  never be held on the same footing, both talented but only one stuck to actually playing football purely and not conning referees.   
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:17:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:13:44 pm
True, but this type of playing is done by the majority of teams now in the Premier League and it interests me as to why it has caused such an outrage now when it's been going on for so long? Look at City and their "tactical fouls" that they get away with in most games, football sadly has always been partly about players tricking and conning. It's why to me Maradona and Pele are two players who will  never be held on the same footing, both talented but only one stuck to actually playing football purely and not conning referees.

I think Arsenal yesterday were the worst I've seen in a long time - worse than the Saudis even.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:18:43 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 01:17:04 pm
I think Arsenal yesterday were the worst I've seen in a long time - worse than the Saudis even.

I will look forward to reading your comments the next time City play, you give them far too much credit they are just as bad.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:22:33 pm
Imagine trying to justify Arsenals cheating by blaming a struggling Liverpool team not playing well from the beginning :lmao

Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:24:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:22:33 pm
Imagine trying to justify Arsenals cheating by blaming a struggling Liverpool team not playing well from the beginning :lmao

I'm not justifying them just pointing out that we need to start games and show better motivation rather than relying on incidents to wake us up.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:18:43 pm
I will look forward to reading your comments the next time City play, you give them far too much credit they are just as bad.

Abu Dhabi are 'bad' in a different way.

Arsenal's 'tactics' yesterday were cowardly and showed how much confidence they lacked.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:32:20 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 01:28:35 pm
Abu Dhabi are 'bad' in a different way.

Arsenal's 'tactics' yesterday were cowardly and showed how much confidence they lacked.

Abu Dhabi are bad in a number of ways, owners goes without saying, the fact that they con referees and always have, the number of times they themselves break up play by doing exactly what was being done by Arsenal yesterday. So how is it any different to what we saw yesterday? I'm not saying Arsenal didn't play cowardly especially second half but it's little different to how City have done it either. I can't quite understand why you can't see that.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:40:06 pm
At least Arsenal and Newcastle tripped themselves up with their antics at Anfield. If they concentrated on football they'd have both turned us over because we were shite yesterday until they fired us up and Newcastle were 1-0 up and playing the better football, with the amount of injury time being down to their antics.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
Watch a woman's football match and one of the things that you'll notice is the lack of diving and cheating. It will remind you have we have become accustomed to a lot of it in the men's game.

Unfortunately the woman's game will probably go down the same route eventually.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 01:56:51 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
Watch a woman's football match and one of the things that you'll notice is the lack of diving and cheating. It will remind you have we have become accustomed to a lot of it in the men's game.

Unfortunately the woman's game will probably go down the same route eventually.

watch Bundesliga football and youll notice the difference, there are actually leagues that arent totally blighted by it. And nope, not saying it doesnt go on, but its night and day it really is. You can watch games without feeling the urge to put your boot through the tv due to all the playacting and timewasting.  Teams like Arsenal are the 2nd biggest blight on this league after the sportswashers.  Absolute shit to watch, no idea how anyone can make excuses for them.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:01:16 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
Watch a woman's football match and one of the things that you'll notice is the lack of diving and cheating. It will remind you have we have become accustomed to a lot of it in the men's game.

Unfortunately the woman's game will probably go down the same route eventually.

I saw a bit of a game a few months back, might have been England and noticed it had started creeping in.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:10:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:01:16 pm
I saw a bit of a game a few months back, might have been England and noticed it had started creeping in.

Watched a bit of the Euros and England seemed as bad as the men's team for diving and there was a lot of gamesmanship in general. The Women's Premier League won't be as bad but then you're still watching affiliates of Chelsea/Man City etc.

Lower league football isn't half as bad but it still creeps in from all these young lads who've grown up watching the PL. It's absolutely endemic in Premier League academies and these players drop down the leagues and bring the culture in there.

English football is like South America now. It's a game played by shameless cheats who revel in it.



Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:21:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:32:20 pm
Abu Dhabi are bad in a number of ways, owners goes without saying, the fact that they con referees and always have, the number of times they themselves break up play by doing exactly what was being done by Arsenal yesterday. So how is it any different to what we saw yesterday? I'm not saying Arsenal didn't play cowardly especially second half but it's little different to how City have done it either. I can't quite understand why you can't see that.

Your post seems to be suggesting that I'm defending MCFC. I'm not. Absolutely not.

But that doesn't excuse Arsenal's 'tactics'.

"I can't quite understand why you can't see that."

Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 02:21:33 pm
Your post seems to be suggesting that I'm defending MCFC. I'm not. Absolutely not.

But that doesn't excuse Arsenal's 'tactics'.

"I can't quite understand why you can't see that."

Doing the commentaries on the site I've been saying for as long as I can remember, that tactics such as yesterday's have been used in the Premier League for a good long while. It is mainly the fact that so many people reacted so vehemently like this was somehow a rare occurrence. It's not been rare at all and is used frequently by many different teams, that's why I am surprised people are so up in arms now. That's the point I'm trying to make mainly. Anyone way point made, let's move on.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:38:44 pm
While it was comical at times when the board went up for injury time during the World Cup, it definitely showed how much time wasting goes on in the current game. A total of 47 minutes and 33 seconds were added during the England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, and USA vs Wales matches. Just amazing to think that's where the game is at these days.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:44:04 pm
I've long said, timekeeping should be taken out of the referees hands, & have an official timekeeper like in Rugby, so everyone knows how long is left, & when the clock has stopped, some of the timewasting yesterday was ridiculous.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:46:08 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:44:04 pm
I've long said, timekeeping should be taken out of the referees hands, & have an official timekeeper like in Rugby, so everyone knows how long is left, & when the clock has stopped, some of the timewasting yesterday was ridiculous.

From a purely 'customer' standpoint, people pay a lot of money to watch a football game, not teams trying to do everything they can to not actually have to play football, as though the whole sport is basically a Simpsons sketch.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:46:11 pm
The more annoying Arsenal thing is the fake an injury to allow a  unofficial Time Out to happen and have Arteta give a tactical team talk. It's going to lead to proper Time Outs being introduced in the future, can feel it in my bones. People will complain about it being time wasting but rather than punish teams for it (which might be inconvenient for the officials/FA) they'll bring in an official version and claim they had to do it as teams kept pushing the boundaries of the laws.

I can't wait for the outrage next season when every Arsenal game gets 29 mins extra time added on for his team talks and blame officials for it as opposed to the team/s doing the pre planned time wasting.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 02:53:30 pm
I noticed Jesus pretending to be injured, but getting up quickly when the ref didn't buy it for once. I suppose it being Easter Sunday you'd expect him to be resurrected, but it's just so blatant and the ref does nothing about it.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 03:19:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Doing the commentaries on the site I've been saying for as long as I can remember, that tactics such as yesterday's have been used in the Premier League for a good long while. It is mainly the fact that so many people reacted so vehemently like this was somehow a rare occurrence. It's not been rare at all and is used frequently by many different teams, that's why I am surprised people are so up in arms now. That's the point I'm trying to make mainly. Anyone way point made, let's move on.

Ah! Understood.

I can only comment on what I saw yesterday. It was pretty awful from the Gooners.

As you say (write) let's move on.

:)
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 03:32:28 pm
If they bring in time outs or commercial break time outs then that's me done for sure. Is it not bad enough we are seeing way too much of the officials taking center stage and I only see it getting worse. Soon we will have challenges, refs throwing flags around indicating a foul, anything else you can think of that could make the game more relatable to the viewers elsewhere?? Minimise stoppages, rule the game with a rod if need be as some of these players are grown up children. Wave off nonsense, obvious dives and time wasting with a strong ref in the center. You won't win friends on the pitch but Christ i will love it. An old school ref from the 80s would probably have a heart attack watching some of this but he soon sort out the pisstaking in the game.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 03:36:24 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:44:04 pm
I've long said, timekeeping should be taken out of the referees hands, & have an official timekeeper like in Rugby, so everyone knows how long is left, & when the clock has stopped, some of the timewasting yesterday was ridiculous.

I said at the beginning of the season, when we played Palace at Anfield and they timewasted all game, that they already have the power, the officials JUST NEED TO DO THEIR FUCKING JOBS :no.

It's simple, keeper takes longer than say 20 secs to take a goal kick - all the ref has to say is "next time, its a yellow". Repeats it, books him. Same with any time wasting and theatrics, start flashing yellow and red cards and it stops.

Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 04:29:35 pm
Strange that TNB is all over every other thread, giving it the bifters on how great Arsenal are and he's missing in action on this one.  ::)

Really don't want these c*nts to win this league now.
Detest Abu Dhabi, but we all know that they have cheated for Fowler knows how long now. So means fuck all if they win another Asterix.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 04:41:08 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:29:35 pm
Strange that TNB is all over every other thread, giving it the bifters on how great Arsenal are and he's missing in action on this one.  ::)

Really don't want these c*nts to win this league now.
Detest Abu Dhabi, but we all know that they have cheated for Fowler knows how long now. So means fuck all if they win another Asterix.

My thoughts too.

If they're gonna have a farce of a league... let's have a proper farce.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 05:37:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:32:43 pm
Doing the commentaries on the site I've been saying for as long as I can remember, that tactics such as yesterday's have been used in the Premier League for a good long while. It is mainly the fact that so many people reacted so vehemently like this was somehow a rare occurrence. It's not been rare at all and is used frequently by many different teams, that's why I am surprised people are so up in arms now. That's the point I'm trying to make mainly. Anyone way point made, let's move on.

I agree it's not rare. That's exactly why I think it's time for a fundamental reform of the kind I outlined. The problem is getting worse - and will probably conti ue to get worse if it's left unchecked. 

Were Arsenal the biggest culprits we've seen at Anfield? I'd say yes. That's not to excuse others, but Arsenal reached a level of time-wasting I've not seen since Atletico Madrid who, everyone agreed, were a nadir at the time.

Why were they worse than others? Because they were winning for most of the game. That's unusual at Anfield, and it's why you haven't seen that level of cheating too often. I suspect Man City would also waste time and feign injuries if they were 0-2 up here. Or maybe not. Maybe they'd try and get a third and a fourth.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:28 pm
I agree it's not rare. That's exactly why I think it's time for a fundamental reform of the kind I outlined. The problem is getting worse - and will probably conti ue to get worse if it's left unchecked. 

Were Arsenal the biggest culprits we've seen at Anfield? I'd say yes. That's not to excuse others, but Arsenal reached a level of time-wasting I've not seen since Atletico Madrid who, everyone agreed, were a nadir at the time.

Why were they worse than others? Because they were winning for most of the game. That's unusual at Anfield, and it's why you haven't seen that level of cheating too often. I suspect Man City would also waste time and feign injuries if they were 0-2 up here. Or maybe not. Maybe they'd try and get a third and a fourth.

Ped would have substited Haaland & De Bruyne and brought on the tea ladies, then lost 4-2   ;D

I know if we were 0-2 up at the Empty, we'd go for the kill, none of the shithouse stuff Arsenal tried yesterday, they were lucky to get away with a draw yesterday in the end, we should have won that game.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 05:45:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm
Ped would have substited Haaland & De Bruyne and brought on the tea ladies, then lost 4-2   ;D

I know if we were 0-2 up at the Empty, we'd go for the kill, none of the shithouse stuff Arsenal tried yesterday, they were lucky to get away with a draw yesterday in the end, we should have won that game.

We would. But Liverpool under Klopp are a really unusual team.
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Yesterday at 06:09:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:41:39 pm
Ped would have substited Haaland & De Bruyne and brought on the tea ladies, then lost 4-2   ;D


 ;D
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Today at 12:42:06 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:34:10 am
What "tactical" head injury are we talking about here? The one incident I saw was a genuine case of a player going for the ball falling and landing on his head. Therefore, that is a genuine cause for concern that needs to be carefully checked over, by the officials. I've said for as long as I can remember that they should be strict with any head injury, otherwise something horrific will happen one day. 
martinelli went down holding his head when konate cleared the ball and no contact was made with the player
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
Today at 12:46:10 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
Watch a woman's football match and one of the things that you'll notice is the lack of diving and cheating. It will remind you have we have become accustomed to a lot of it in the men's game.

Unfortunately the woman's game will probably go down the same route eventually.
Yes this is refreshing to see but you are probably right. The more money comes in the more pressure. Then the want for cheating increases
