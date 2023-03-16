« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football  (Read 64423 times)

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,986
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #880 on: March 16, 2023, 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 16, 2023, 10:46:17 am
I actually blame the media. If some lad went down holding their face and rolled around and the media called him a cheat and called them out on how pathetic they look then it would stop overnight.
I 100% agree that the media needs to call them out more, but Rivaldo was ridiculed for clutching his face when he was hit in the knee in the 2002 World Cup and it didn't stop anything unfortunately.

Grealish has made a career out of running into players and diving, and he's lauded as being one of England's brightest stars. Makes you sick.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #881 on: March 16, 2023, 11:15:09 am »
It's pretty much made the game unwatchable for me.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,781
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #882 on: March 16, 2023, 11:59:25 am »
Until you get awarded freekicks/penalties for staying on your feet and being a sportsman about things, this will happen.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #883 on: March 16, 2023, 12:16:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 16, 2023, 10:42:19 am
It's endemic in kids football.  Unlike the professionals they're generally less adept at it so it's just a comedy of kids leaping to the ground with often nobody even that close to them.

Wow, thats shocking and utterly depressing, I had no idea but have wondered if it was so.

I have quite a few reasons for not watching football anymore. Diving being probably the main one. I just couldnt play against someone who did it.

I dont really see much difference in someone who dives when not touched to someone who dives when brushed on the sock. Equally despicable.

I also wonder why more players dont have a go at the cheats. If I was forced to shake hands before a game with someone like Kane, Id be telling him any of that backing in trying to paralize me and Id knock him out. Or see a player writhing in agony on the ground and just stand there and laugh and point.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #884 on: March 16, 2023, 12:33:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 16, 2023, 10:42:19 am
It's endemic in kids football.  Unlike the professionals they're generally less adept at it so it's just a comedy of kids leaping to the ground with often nobody even that close to them.

Maybe this is where we should start, send them off for play-acting (or get their manager to sub them off).  Need to get it into kids heads that it should not be accepted, and they should be punished for such actions.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • JFT97
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #885 on: March 16, 2023, 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 16, 2023, 10:42:19 am
It's endemic in kids football.  Unlike the professionals they're generally less adept at it so it's just a comedy of kids leaping to the ground with often nobody even that close to them.

Certainly isnt an issue in the girls league that I coached. In the 6 years of grassroots football I think I can count on one hand how many girls dived. Its maybe more common is boys football though?
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #886 on: March 16, 2023, 12:59:19 pm »
It's getting worse. the media just accept it now, unless its against a favourite-man.city, mancs,spurs.  Real Madrid did it constantly last night, the fall over roll around/screaming at every contact and EVERY ref falls for it, commentators like McManaman just ignore it and say" yep, its a foul cos theres contact". but players who try to stay on their feet- and we had a few last night when they really should have gone down, get nothing- even after the game when refs surely watch other games and see both kinds of players( the try to stay up and the fall overs) but still go back to giving everything to te divers.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #887 on: March 16, 2023, 01:22:30 pm »
^ Thats a really bad example.
Not for me Fletch, Noooo, nothing in that Fletch. Not sure hes ever seen a foul.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #888 on: March 16, 2023, 01:34:10 pm »
A huge thing that needs to change is referees need to start giving fouls where the player doesn't go to ground. Every player knows that to win a free-kick you need to exaggerate contact because of this.

Elliott could have had a penalty last night but stayed on his feet. If he'd have gone down it would have been stonewall. But why should it be different?

Robertson also got clearly pulled back at one point but there was no chance of a clear free-kick being given because he tried to carry on playing.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,766
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #889 on: March 16, 2023, 01:35:49 pm »
Players pretending to have a head injury to get the game stopped are up there with the worst of them, that definitely needs cracking down on.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,415
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #890 on: March 16, 2023, 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 16, 2023, 01:35:49 pm
Players pretending to have a head injury to get the game stopped are up there with the worst of them, that definitely needs cracking down on.

Everyone does it now, though.  Both Elliott and Robertson have done it for us recently.  It's the same as the diving, once people see you can gain an advantage from it, they all start doing it.

I think if there's clearly no contact with the head and someone goes down holding theirs, then it should be a one match ban, but there's never been that level of retrospective punishment and I can't see it happening now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
  • kopite
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #891 on: March 16, 2023, 03:03:05 pm »
haha, sorry 'broken record' time but I've come on here countless times about these shithouse antics. I refuse to watch footy again until they throw the book at these c*nts involved.

A lengthy ban for blatant cheating would solve the problem overnight, so it's not difficult, but most officials let it happen and some pundits even think it's funny, clever and acceptable.

No way will follow a game were cheating is par for the course, in other sports cheats are named and shamed and punished accordingly, why the fuck does football not go down that route?

Last week, I saw the pictures of Fernandez holding his face after he was apparently touched in the chest. Why wasn't he accountable for those actions?

I would love the post match interviewer to show him the clip concerned and ask him 'how is the face now' shame the fucker live on TV, that goes for any player doing stuff like that, ours included. 

Trained medics running on the pitch to attend to some cheat holding his head feigning injury, they could be using their skills for people more deserving and worthwhile than these overpaid precious pansies.

I would love one of these medics to say to the Ref...'He's ok, just pretending'

Football is a farce now a laughing stock of a sport, glad I'm well out of it.

« Last Edit: March 16, 2023, 03:06:10 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #892 on: March 16, 2023, 03:11:46 pm »
The commentators & pundits have a lot to answer for with this. They use eupemisms all the time rather than call it what it is - cheating. Presumably they are terrified of lawsuits. It's like in the media/politics, you can say someone "wasn't entirely truthful", "frugal with the truth", even "telling an untruth" but if you actually use the word "liar" then you're in trouble.

Surely that's why during games we get things like "there was some contact" [so what? It's a contact sport!], "he's been clever there" [No! He cheated!] etc etc. During the Man Utd game when Fernandes went down clutching his face after Konate brushed his tit, at least Le Saux called it out as "embarrasing" which is correct, and more language like that would be welcome but they still always stop short of using the 'C' word!

We can all see it.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #893 on: March 16, 2023, 03:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on March 16, 2023, 03:11:46 pm
The commentators & pundits have a lot to answer for with this. They use eupemisms all the time rather than call it what it is - cheating. Presumably they are terrified of lawsuits. It's like in the media/politics, you can say someone "wasn't entirely truthful", "frugal with the truth", even "telling an untruth" but if you actually use the word "liar" then you're in trouble.

Surely that's why during games we get things like "there was some contact" [so what? It's a contact sport!], "he's been clever there" [No! He cheated!] etc etc. During the Man Utd game when Fernandes went down clutching his face after Konate brushed his tit, at least Le Saux called it out as "embarrasing" which is correct, and more language like that would be welcome but they still always stop short of using the 'C' word!

We can all see it.
Not when it's one of our players they're not. Or then again, maybe they know we'd do fuck all.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,781
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #894 on: March 16, 2023, 03:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on March 16, 2023, 03:11:46 pm
The commentators & pundits have a lot to answer for with this. They use eupemisms all the time rather than call it what it is - cheating. Presumably they are terrified of lawsuits. It's like in the media/politics, you can say someone "wasn't entirely truthful", "frugal with the truth", even "telling an untruth" but if you actually use the word "liar" then you're in trouble.

Surely that's why during games we get things like "there was some contact" [so what? It's a contact sport!], "he's been clever there" [No! He cheated!] etc etc. During the Man Utd game when Fernandes went down clutching his face after Konate brushed his tit, at least Le Saux called it out as "embarrasing" which is correct, and more language like that would be welcome but they still always stop short of using the 'C' word!

We can all see it.

I wouldn't mind mate, but you can't say 'cunt' on air.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,766
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #895 on: March 16, 2023, 03:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 16, 2023, 03:37:36 pm
I wouldn't mind mate, but you can't say 'cunt' on air.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #896 on: March 16, 2023, 04:52:07 pm »
Review the game after and start handing out fines,money goes to charidee? 20% of their weekly wage for faking head injuries,10% for waving a pretend card,20% for taking a dive,etc etc.
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #897 on: March 16, 2023, 05:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 16, 2023, 03:37:36 pm
I wouldn't mind mate, but you can't say 'cunt' on air.

 :lmao :lmao

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,592
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #898 on: March 16, 2023, 06:01:21 pm »
Been bonkers this United game already

Fernandes has actually been lying on the ground injured after heading a ball away
Logged
Poor.

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Theatrics in Football
« Reply #899 on: March 16, 2023, 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 16, 2023, 06:01:21 pm
Been bonkers this United game already

Fernandes has actually been lying on the ground injured after heading a ball away

richarlison did the same in the derby last year
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,592
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #900 on: Today at 08:58:16 am »
Quote from: oldman on March 16, 2023, 06:32:42 pm
richarlison did the same in the derby last year


Yeah missus mentioned that. Forgot about that one.

I wonder how they can look at their kids with them knowing their dad is a cheating, diving, crying, whining blert of a shithouse.
Logged
Poor.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
  • kopite
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #901 on: Today at 09:42:34 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:58:16 am

Yeah missus mentioned that. Forgot about that one.

I wonder how they can look at their kids with them knowing their dad is a cheating, diving, crying, whining blert of a shithouse.

Easy...no shame.

The thing is, while footy had a mass global audience who willingly pay to watch the cheats in action, unpunished week after week, from one game to the next, nothing will change.

I say 'willingly' pay because, it's come to the stage now, where you go to the game or watch one on the telly knowing full well what to expect when it come to these fuckers blatantly cheating and getting away with it.

It's simply the norm now, sad but true.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #902 on: Today at 10:09:11 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:42:34 am
Easy...no shame.

The thing is, while footy had a mass global audience who willingly pay to watch the cheats in action, unpunished week after week, from one game to the next, nothing will change.

I say 'willingly' pay because, it's come to the stage now, where you go to the game or watch one on the telly knowing full well what to expect when it come to these fuckers blatantly cheating and getting away with it.

It's simply the norm now, sad but true.

Exactly.  How many on here pay for a season ticket, TV subs, match day tickets etc......
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
  • kopite
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #903 on: Today at 11:27:17 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:09:11 am
Exactly.  How many on here pay for a season ticket, TV subs, match day tickets etc......

I hate what footy has become, there is no way on Earth I would part with a penny to fund the farce that it currently is. It might be an age thing too, I have far more worthwhile things to spend my money on (my Granddaughters mainly!)

I am more than happy to bin it off completelly now, especially with the oil money and all the other shite that goes with it. I'm just glad that I was a die hard standing Kopite during the days when it was a sport I could relate to...win lose or draw.

I did just follow our games on the match commentary on here but I even do that less and less now.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,217
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Diving, cheating, timewasting & theatrics in football
« Reply #904 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »
Anyone think Newcastle signed Trippier to bring the Atletico book of cheating with him.

Saw him get a free kick last night where he and a breaking forward clashed in a 50 50 challenge.
He went down like he was shot and lay like his leg had been ripped off, despite not getting the ball. The lad who did get the ball was pinged by Tierney and carded.
He was as bad last week.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 