haha, sorry 'broken record' time but I've come on here countless times about these shithouse antics. I refuse to watch footy again until they throw the book at these c*nts involved.



A lengthy ban for blatant cheating would solve the problem overnight, so it's not difficult, but most officials let it happen and some pundits even think it's funny, clever and acceptable.



No way will follow a game were cheating is par for the course, in other sports cheats are named and shamed and punished accordingly, why the fuck does football not go down that route?



Last week, I saw the pictures of Fernandez holding his face after he was apparently touched in the chest. Why wasn't he accountable for those actions?



I would love the post match interviewer to show him the clip concerned and ask him 'how is the face now' shame the fucker live on TV, that goes for any player doing stuff like that, ours included.



Trained medics running on the pitch to attend to some cheat holding his head feigning injury, they could be using their skills for people more deserving and worthwhile than these overpaid precious pansies.



I would love one of these medics to say to the Ref...'He's ok, just pretending'



Football is a farce now a laughing stock of a sport, glad I'm well out of it.



