Author Topic: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 15, 2021, 11:38:30 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 15, 2021, 09:41:36 pm
This 'pretending to have a head injury so the ref stops the game' is fucking shite.
Thankfully the ref didn't buy it there.

Edit : I was referring to the lad trying to make out Mané had twatted him, not the keeper.


Conning the ref is supposed to be retroactively punished.

I'm struggling to remember a single instance of that happening though


Ratboy3G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 15, 2021, 11:41:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 15, 2021, 11:38:30 pm

Conning the ref is supposed to be retroactively punished.

I'm struggling to remember a single instance of that happening though

It doesn't, which is why we see it happening so often. It's a no brainer for players to throw themselves down whenever they see fit. It wasn't the first time tonight either, a few of their lads tried it.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 03:54:37 am
Not that Moutinho didn't try to win a penalty at the corner of the box falling under Trent's breath... The ref gave them a few fouls like that, some on Traore of all people, who I don't believe we have anyone on our team capable of displacing him by force...


Ratboy3G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 08:22:19 am
It's rife in the league, Moutinho and Traore were at it last night like you say. Thiago was booked for something that wasn't a foul, you could say that he should have been booked earlier but that's just poor refereeing. You can't just give a yellow for something that isn't a foul, well you shouldn't anyway.

Yet Mané and Salah "go down to easily", give me a break 🙄
I think it's important to point out poor refereeing and cheating when we win, as it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose/draw.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 08:29:19 am
Every PL team are being trained to stop our counter press by just throwing themselves to the floor and getting the free kick.

The first time this really worked was West Brom at home.


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 08:45:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 15, 2021, 11:38:30 pm

Conning the ref is supposed to be retroactively punished.

I'm struggling to remember a single instance of that happening though

Niasse was done for simulation, and tbf to the lad he was actually tripped.


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 08:53:46 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 16, 2021, 08:22:19 am
It's rife in the league, Moutinho and Traore were at it last night like you say. Thiago was booked for something that wasn't a foul, you could say that he should have been booked earlier but that's just poor refereeing. You can't just give a yellow for something that isn't a foul, well you shouldn't anyway.

Yet Mané and Salah "go down to easily", give me a break 🙄
I think it's important to point out poor refereeing and cheating when we win, as it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose/draw.

I was wondering how many fouls could Traore commit before getting booked, when the final whistle blew.
He is a bull in a China shop. A very quick bull, but he is about as agile as a fence post. The number of clumsy challenges into the back of people he made last night were ridiculous. The stand out one being into the back of Robbo. He then sulked because he really thought he had gone shoulder to shoulder. He was at it all game but was dropping like a sack of shit from a helicopter, if any one touched him.
The only time he didnt dive was in that mad last minute when he just ran through our defenders. (A lesson there for him?) Some of the dives from Neto and Moutinho were embarrassing. Neto has a permanent sulk on blaming his lack of control on everyone but himself.
Its even more embarrassing given they have suffered two serious injuries where the player has been stretchered off. 


Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 10:42:09 am
Quote from: farawayred on March 16, 2021, 03:54:37 am
Not that Moutinho didn't try to win a penalty at the corner of the box falling under Trent's breath... The ref gave them a few fouls like that, some on Traore of all people, who I don't believe we have anyone on our team capable of displacing him by force...

Seen a few shouts that Alexander-Arnold was lucky not to concede a penalty for shoving Moutinho in the back from the same people that suggested Salah going down after getting an arm across the neck was a blatant dive.  Even the Sky Sports YouTube highlights kept the Moutinho incident in (and left the Mane 1-1 out) for some bizarre reason.

Its ridiculous.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 10:53:15 am
Quote from: Kekule on March 16, 2021, 10:42:09 am
Seen a few shouts that Alexander-Arnold was lucky not to concede a penalty for shoving Moutinho in the back from the same people that suggested Salah going down after getting an arm across the neck was a blatant dive.  Even the Sky Sports YouTube highlights kept the Moutinho incident in (and left the Mane 1-1 out) for some bizarre reason.

Its ridiculous.
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?
Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 10:59:58 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 16, 2021, 08:22:19 am
It's rife in the league, Moutinho and Traore were at it last night like you say. Thiago was booked for something that wasn't a foul, you could say that he should have been booked earlier but that's just poor refereeing. You can't just give a yellow for something that isn't a foul, well you shouldn't anyway.

Yet Mané and Salah "go down to easily", give me a break 🙄
I think it's important to point out poor refereeing and cheating when we win, as it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose/draw.

Persistently infringing the laws of the game is a yellow card offence. It wasn't the severity of the foul that Thiago got the yellow card for it was the culmination of the fouls he committed.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 11:01:39 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 16, 2021, 10:53:15 am
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?

Of course they do, it creates debate and arguments and fills the 24 hours for them. If they didn't, they'd have nothing to chat about.

Some also have personal agendas and are in a position to push them to the public and hopefully, for them, influence the referees.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 11:02:04 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 16, 2021, 10:53:15 am
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?

Yeah because it happens too often for it not to be part of the editors brief.


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 11:03:45 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 16, 2021, 10:53:15 am
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?

There's subtlety in the language that I've noticed, even last night. Wolves players were being "fouled" whereas when Salah got a free kick he'd "won" it. It's setting an agenda through stealth as both of those meanings have different connotations.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 11:21:15 am
Quote from: Welshred on March 16, 2021, 11:03:45 am
There's subtlety in the language that I've noticed, even last night. Wolves players were being "fouled" whereas when Salah got a free kick he'd "won" it. It's setting an agenda through stealth as both of those meanings have different connotations.

Not forgetting the histrionics from the Egyptian.
Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 11:26:19 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 16, 2021, 10:53:15 am
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?

I dont know. 

But if someone were to cover us with the intention of portraying the players and manager in the the most negative light they possibly could, and not give them the benefit of one single doubt, would it look all that much different from what we have been seeing recently?
Ratboy3G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 12:23:41 pm
Quote from: Welshred on March 16, 2021, 10:59:58 am
Persistently infringing the laws of the game is a yellow card offence. It wasn't the severity of the foul that Thiago got the yellow card for it was the culmination of the fouls he committed.

It looked more to me like the ref got it wrong, I didn't realise they were allowed to issue cards like that as to me it didn't even look like a foul but the earlier one could and should have been a yellow.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 12:33:02 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 16, 2021, 12:23:41 pm
It looked more to me like the ref got it wrong, I didn't realise they were allowed to issue cards like that as to me it didn't even look like a foul but the earlier one could and should have been a yellow.

Law 12 covers this, under persistent fouling. There are no set numbers, it is up to the referee to decide. If you watch a ref giving a yellow for what looks like an innocuous challenge, you will see him point to various parts of the pitch as he lists all the previous fouls that have led to the yellow being given.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 12:55:31 pm
Quote from: Kekule on March 16, 2021, 11:26:19 am
I dont know. 

But if someone were to cover us with the intention of portraying the players and manager in the the most negative light they possibly could, and not give them the benefit of one single doubt, would it look all that much different from what we have been seeing recently?
I know what you mean, but I am wondering how this stuff starts.
Is it an editorial line? Is it pundit bias? Is it just picking up on established talking points that have become universal truths?

All I know is virtually every poor decision against us is justified, often in the most convoluted way which ignores very similar events in recent games.
Every time we are seen to get a decision, whether it is a pen, or avoiding a pen against, we are then told why we are lucky, how the ref got it wrong and the incident is constantly repeated and debated. It's almost as if the refs in our coming games are being reminded that we are owed one. Again as with last night, no attention is given to the decisions we didn't get.

I know we have the macro explanations such as Liverpool being an anti -establishment City and that our profile almost guarantees engagement, but there's got to be more to it.
Maybe they know that there's no consequence with doing Liverpool down. It winds the scousers up and the club won't do anything. Unlike perhaps the likes of City and Utd who we understand won't hesitate to have a word with journo's that they feel are not being fair.
Maybe they see some ex reds in the media taking aim and think well if they're doing it why don't I?

Edit: I think some of this seeps into the fanbase too, saw some in the post match thread, but just seen more in the VAR thread; some of our fans saying we got away with one, without referencing the Mane incident. It's one thing giving a view, but to do it in isolation without the context of other incidents in the same game or previous games.




Ratboy3G

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 12:59:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 16, 2021, 12:33:02 pm
Law 12 covers this, under persistent fouling. There are no set numbers, it is up to the referee to decide. If you watch a ref giving a yellow for what looks like an innocuous challenge, you will see him point to various parts of the pitch as he lists all the previous fouls that have led to the yellow being given.

Yes, that makes sense I guess.
The only thing that doesn't is that the last one wasn't a foul 😁


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 01:18:02 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 16, 2021, 12:59:47 pm
Yes, that makes sense I guess.
The only thing that doesn't is that the last one wasn't a foul 😁

Well it wasn't a foul to you or us but once the referee had given the foul he had to give the yellow, I think it was Thiago's 3rd or 4th foul in a short period of time.
HomesickRed

  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 16, 2021, 03:37:28 pm
Quote from: Welshred on March 16, 2021, 01:18:02 pm
Well it wasn't a foul to you or us but once the referee had given the foul he had to give the yellow, I think it was Thiago's 3rd or 4th foul in a short period of time.

Someone needs a word with Thiago. He seems to throw himself into tackles needlessly and forever walk a tightrope.
He must have been subbed in half his games for us specifically to stop him getting sent off.
dutchkop

  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 18, 2021, 12:23:27 pm
Does anybody have a link (or access) to the latest 2-3 season Opta stats on booked for diving/simulation?

I am tired of some of mates (from rival clubs) always accusing Salah of being the biggest diver - while he hardly gets booked for simulation & we score low on penalties awarded.
some of my all time greats:
nothing compared to Eden Hazard, Ronaldo, Neymar, Zaha & Kane in  the quality of falling dying swan 
nor Compared to the current Unted manc divers that have got the most penalties in the history of football in the last 3 seasons. So Grenwood Rashford Pogba, Harry Maguire and co all rank better than any of the lIverpool players.
I think Suarez was the worst Liverpool diver ever Although  Torres was also know to flop at times. That is why Chelsea probably bought him.  also a special shout out to Drogba,  Arjen Robben.  Delle Alli for some decent swan diving, Vardy and Son get an honourable mention
But it would be great to have the real greats with the real Opta bookings revealed.

here an example - https://talksport.com/football/492377/premier-league-divers-simulation-this-season/
Most PL yellow cards for diving since the start of the 2015/16 season:
4  Wilfried Zaha
3  Dele Alli, James McArthur
2  Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling, Pedro, Adam Smith, Leroy Sane, Joshua King, Martin Olsson, Roberto Pereyra, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Shkodran Mustafi, Daniel James   
 for 2018/19  https://talksport.com/football/492377/premier-league-divers-simulation-this-season/  Arsenal & Spurs were the main culprits 
BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 18, 2021, 12:39:25 pm
No one gets booked for diving any more. In the old days, refs would blow for simulation and book the player on the spot. Now, they let play go on as they're afraid VAR would tell them it was a foul after all, and by the time VAR confirms it was a dive, everyone has moved on.
dutchkop

  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 18, 2021, 06:04:07 pm
Quote from: BoRed on March 18, 2021, 12:39:25 pm
No one gets booked for diving any more. In the old days, refs would blow for simulation and book the player on the spot. Now, they let play go on as they're afraid VAR would tell them it was a foul after all, and by the time VAR confirms it was a dive, everyone has moved on.

fair point.. But I would still like some of the old stats pre-Var
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
March 18, 2021, 06:43:36 pm
Quote from: BoRed on March 18, 2021, 12:39:25 pm
No one gets booked for diving any more. In the old days, refs would blow for simulation and book the player on the spot. Now, they let play go on as they're afraid VAR would tell them it was a foul after all, and by the time VAR confirms it was a dive, everyone has moved on.

VAR has turned diving into an epidemic. It's worse in the penalty area because the 'clever' players know if they're touched in the box and go down they'll probably get a pen for it and thus is happens all over the pitch as well.

It'd help if the media actually called it out. The refs don't just ignore diving, they're rewarding it.


mikeb58

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
Today at 07:13:15 pm
Ban the blatant cheats....other sports do. I would love a pundit after a game to directly ask a player why he cheated during a game and whether he felt ashamed of his actions, but they won't, because nobody has the bollocks to do so.

Diving has turned footy in a long running farcical, sick joke, which amazingly fans still tune in to watch.

Cheating in Football....Encouraged, Tolerated, Rewarded, Applauded.


Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
Today at 08:03:40 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:13:15 pm
Ban the blatant cheats....other sports do. I would love a pundit after a game to directly ask a player why he cheated during a game and whether he felt ashamed of his actions, but they won't, because nobody has the bollocks to do so.

Diving has turned footy in a long running farcical, sick joke, which amazingly fans still tune in to watch.

Cheating in Football....Encouraged, Tolerated, Rewarded, Applauded.
I'd love that. It would be even better if the pundit was an ex footballer like David Busst, Alan Smith or Ryan Mason who had awful career ending injuries and a peep didn't come out of them when they were lying on the floor. Not like these screaming pretending fannies.
Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
Today at 08:05:57 pm
1st dive = 1 game ban
2nd dive = 2 game ban
..and so on, no reset.
For every 3 dives accumulated = 3pt deduction.
It stops almost immediately.


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
Today at 08:06:36 pm
Like Barry Grant dealt with Sue Sullivan
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
Today at 08:07:33 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:13:15 pm
Ban the blatant cheats....other sports do. I would love a pundit after a game to directly ask a player why he cheated during a game and whether he felt ashamed of his actions, but they won't, because nobody has the bollocks to do so.

Diving has turned footy in a long running farcical, sick joke, which amazingly fans still tune in to watch.

Cheating in Football....Encouraged, Tolerated, Rewarded, Applauded.

Until it's punished, rather than rewarded, it'll stay the same or only get worse.

Wanting City to win today i'm left annoyed at Foden for not going down because you know an Everton player would be at the first opportunity and get the decision. Same with Mane recently. You can't put yourself at a disadvantage by not playing to the same codes as your opponents. It comes down to needing strong officials.


Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
Today at 08:10:55 pm
Remember Arsenal threatening to take UEFA to court after they banned Eduardo for diving? It was quickly reversed, bans for diving will never happen
rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
Today at 08:12:43 pm
Really is starting to look like stop watching is going to be the only viable answer
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,575
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #632 on: Today at 08:19:42 pm »
It's definitely worse because there's no fans in the ground. Players will be less inclined to do it if there's 50,000 screaming 'cheat' at them and refs less inclined to blow up for every contact.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #633 on: Today at 08:26:56 pm »
It's definitely getting worse and won't stop.

Would be nice if simulation in the box would be a straight red but with there being almost no danger of getting even a yellow given for blatant ones now there's clearly no will to stop it. :-X
