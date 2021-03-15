I dont know.



But if someone were to cover us with the intention of portraying the players and manager in the the most negative light they possibly could, and not give them the benefit of one single doubt, would it look all that much different from what we have been seeing recently?



I know what you mean, but I am wondering how this stuff starts.Is it an editorial line? Is it pundit bias? Is it just picking up on established talking points that have become universal truths?All I know is virtually every poor decision against us is justified, often in the most convoluted way which ignores very similar events in recent games.Every time we are seen to get a decision, whether it is a pen, or avoiding a pen against, we are then told why we are lucky, how the ref got it wrong and the incident is constantly repeated and debated. It's almost as if the refs in our coming games are being reminded that we are owed one. Again as with last night, no attention is given to the decisions we didn't get.I know we have the macro explanations such as Liverpool being an anti -establishment City and that our profile almost guarantees engagement, but there's got to be more to it.Maybe they know that there's no consequence with doing Liverpool down. It winds the scousers up and the club won't do anything. Unlike perhaps the likes of City and Utd who we understand won't hesitate to have a word with journo's that they feel are not being fair.Maybe they see some ex reds in the media taking aim and think well if they're doing it why don't I?Edit: I think some of this seeps into the fanbase too, saw some in the post match thread, but just seen more in the VAR thread; some of our fans saying we got away with one, without referencing the Mane incident. It's one thing giving a view, but to do it in isolation without the context of other incidents in the same game or previous games.