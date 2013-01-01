It's rife in the league, Moutinho and Traore were at it last night like you say. Thiago was booked for something that wasn't a foul, you could say that he should have been booked earlier but that's just poor refereeing. You can't just give a yellow for something that isn't a foul, well you shouldn't anyway.



Yet Mané and Salah "go down to easily", give me a break 🙄

I think it's important to point out poor refereeing and cheating when we win, as it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose/draw.



I was wondering how many fouls could Traore commit before getting booked, when the final whistle blew.He is a bull in a China shop. A very quick bull, but he is about as agile as a fence post. The number of clumsy challenges into the back of people he made last night were ridiculous. The stand out one being into the back of Robbo. He then sulked because he really thought he had gone shoulder to shoulder. He was at it all game but was dropping like a sack of shit from a helicopter, if any one touched him.The only time he didnt dive was in that mad last minute when he just ran through our defenders. (A lesson there for him?) Some of the dives from Neto and Moutinho were embarrassing. Neto has a permanent sulk on blaming his lack of control on everyone but himself.Its even more embarrassing given they have suffered two serious injuries where the player has been stretchered off.