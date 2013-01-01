« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?  (Read 41263 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm
This 'pretending to have a head injury so the ref stops the game' is fucking shite.
Thankfully the ref didn't buy it there.

Edit : I was referring to the lad trying to make out Mané had twatted him, not the keeper.


Conning the ref is supposed to be retroactively punished.

I'm struggling to remember a single instance of that happening though
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm

Conning the ref is supposed to be retroactively punished.

I'm struggling to remember a single instance of that happening though

It doesn't, which is why we see it happening so often. It's a no brainer for players to throw themselves down whenever they see fit. It wasn't the first time tonight either, a few of their lads tried it.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,561
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #602 on: Today at 03:54:37 am »
Not that Moutinho didn't try to win a penalty at the corner of the box falling under Trent's breath... The ref gave them a few fouls like that, some on Traore of all people, who I don't believe we have anyone on our team capable of displacing him by force...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #603 on: Today at 08:22:19 am »
It's rife in the league, Moutinho and Traore were at it last night like you say. Thiago was booked for something that wasn't a foul, you could say that he should have been booked earlier but that's just poor refereeing. You can't just give a yellow for something that isn't a foul, well you shouldn't anyway.

Yet Mané and Salah "go down to easily", give me a break 🙄
I think it's important to point out poor refereeing and cheating when we win, as it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose/draw.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:29:19 am »
Every PL team are being trained to stop our counter press by just throwing themselves to the floor and getting the free kick.

The first time this really worked was West Brom at home.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,929
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:45:33 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm

Conning the ref is supposed to be retroactively punished.

I'm struggling to remember a single instance of that happening though

Niasse was done for simulation, and tbf to the lad he was actually tripped.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,929
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #606 on: Today at 08:53:46 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 08:22:19 am
It's rife in the league, Moutinho and Traore were at it last night like you say. Thiago was booked for something that wasn't a foul, you could say that he should have been booked earlier but that's just poor refereeing. You can't just give a yellow for something that isn't a foul, well you shouldn't anyway.

Yet Mané and Salah "go down to easily", give me a break 🙄
I think it's important to point out poor refereeing and cheating when we win, as it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose/draw.

I was wondering how many fouls could Traore commit before getting booked, when the final whistle blew.
He is a bull in a China shop. A very quick bull, but he is about as agile as a fence post. The number of clumsy challenges into the back of people he made last night were ridiculous. The stand out one being into the back of Robbo. He then sulked because he really thought he had gone shoulder to shoulder. He was at it all game but was dropping like a sack of shit from a helicopter, if any one touched him.
The only time he didnt dive was in that mad last minute when he just ran through our defenders. (A lesson there for him?) Some of the dives from Neto and Moutinho were embarrassing. Neto has a permanent sulk on blaming his lack of control on everyone but himself.
Its even more embarrassing given they have suffered two serious injuries where the player has been stretchered off. 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:42:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:54:37 am
Not that Moutinho didn't try to win a penalty at the corner of the box falling under Trent's breath... The ref gave them a few fouls like that, some on Traore of all people, who I don't believe we have anyone on our team capable of displacing him by force...

Seen a few shouts that Alexander-Arnold was lucky not to concede a penalty for shoving Moutinho in the back from the same people that suggested Salah going down after getting an arm across the neck was a blatant dive.  Even the Sky Sports YouTube highlights kept the Moutinho incident in (and left the Mane 1-1 out) for some bizarre reason.

Its ridiculous.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:42:09 am
Seen a few shouts that Alexander-Arnold was lucky not to concede a penalty for shoving Moutinho in the back from the same people that suggested Salah going down after getting an arm across the neck was a blatant dive.  Even the Sky Sports YouTube highlights kept the Moutinho incident in (and left the Mane 1-1 out) for some bizarre reason.

Its ridiculous.
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
  • JFT96
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 08:22:19 am
It's rife in the league, Moutinho and Traore were at it last night like you say. Thiago was booked for something that wasn't a foul, you could say that he should have been booked earlier but that's just poor refereeing. You can't just give a yellow for something that isn't a foul, well you shouldn't anyway.

Yet Mané and Salah "go down to easily", give me a break 🙄
I think it's important to point out poor refereeing and cheating when we win, as it just looks like sour grapes if we only do it when we lose/draw.

Persistently infringing the laws of the game is a yellow card offence. It wasn't the severity of the foul that Thiago got the yellow card for it was the culmination of the fouls he committed.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,657
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #610 on: Today at 11:01:39 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:53:15 am
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?

Of course they do, it creates debate and arguments and fills the 24 hours for them. If they didn't, they'd have nothing to chat about.

Some also have personal agendas and are in a position to push them to the public and hopefully, for them, influence the referees.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #611 on: Today at 11:02:04 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:53:15 am
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?

Yeah because it happens too often for it not to be part of the editors brief.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
  • JFT96
Re: Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it?
« Reply #612 on: Today at 11:03:45 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:53:15 am
Serious question:
Do you think broadcasters/pundits do this type of stuff deliberately?

There's subtlety in the language that I've noticed, even last night. Wolves players were being "fouled" whereas when Salah got a free kick he'd "won" it. It's setting an agenda through stealth as both of those meanings have different connotations.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 