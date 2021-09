So they have a new album coming out and a new show…. It’s easy to laugh and knock ABBA, but their vocals are perfect, have two voices ever blended so wonderfully? I was really quite taken aback by how much I liked their new song….

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W