« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrexham FC  (Read 54262 times)

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #680 on: Today at 12:22:44 pm »
Looks like scoring sensation Paul Mullin is not a first choice...injured ?
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #681 on: Today at 12:26:10 pm »
Yeah he had spinal surgery in the summer
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #682 on: Today at 01:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:46:06 am
Wrexham should be promoted again this season....with their squad and budget anything else should really be seen as a failure ?
Not criticising them, it's just a fact.
I guess only Birmingham City have greater financial power.

Stockport signed a lad Lois Barry who scored against us for Villa for £1million.

There are 8 teams in League one who have been in the Premier League

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:17:00 am
Not sure I agree actually. They have financial muscle but they didnt really sign any outstanding players this summer. All their best players are either past it or not proven in this league. Promotion in this season would be a massive success.
''
Their best signing this summer looks like George Dobson. He is proven at this level.

James Mcclean has been excellent so far

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #684 on: Today at 02:11:54 pm »
Mullin has had the last two pre seasons affected by injury, its not doing him any good obviously. Jack Marriot has done well in his absence

Mullin will get his first start this Tuesday
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #685 on: Today at 02:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:58:30 pm
Stockport signed a lad Lois Barry who scored against us for Villa for £1million.

There are 8 teams in League one who have been in the Premier League

They are wealthier than all of the previous PL teams in the League One..they are all mostly skint. They took McLean from Wigan as Wigan couldn't pay him.

Barry is on loan at Stockport, having spent previous seasons on loan at MK Dons and Salford City...he's on a similar career trajectory as Ben Woodburn.

If Wrexham don't get promoted with their budget and backing it's a massive failure in my opinion.

Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,790
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #686 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm »
I see Stockport are going along nicely too.
Didn't they enter League 2 at the same time as Wrexham?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,800
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #687 on: Today at 02:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:13:11 pm
They are wealthier than all of the previous PL teams in the League One..they are all mostly skint. They took McLean from Wigan as Wigan couldn't pay him.

Barry is on loan at Stockport, having spent previous seasons on loan at MK Dons and Salford City...he's on a similar career trajectory as Ben Woodburn.

If Wrexham don't get promoted with their budget and backing it's a massive failure in my opinion.

Wrexham had a promotion winning League One budget when they were in the National League. Their budget must have gone up a fair bit since.

Birmingham will have the top budget in the division. Wrexham top 6 if not top 2.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #688 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:13:11 pm
They are wealthier than all of the previous PL teams in the League One..they are all mostly skint. They took McLean from Wigan as Wigan couldn't pay him.

Barry is on loan at Stockport, having spent previous seasons on loan at MK Dons and Salford City...he's on a similar career trajectory as Ben Woodburn.

If Wrexham don't get promoted with their budget and backing it's a massive failure in my opinion.


Yeah you're right  I was told Barry was signed for £1million, but hes on loan.  I shall chastise my source.


Wrexham have spent similar to Charlton and way less than Birmingham
It would be far from a massive failure IMO if as expected Birmingham win the league, there is one automatic spot left

It should be an interesting league this year
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #689 on: Today at 02:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:26:56 pm
I see Stockport are going along nicely too.
Didn't they enter League 2 at the same time as Wrexham?


No that was  Notts County

Stockport got back in the Football league the year before
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,790
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #690 on: Today at 02:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:34:08 pm

No that was  Notts County

Stockport got back in the Football league the year before
Ah right, cheers
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,351
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #691 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm »
McClean is such a Wrexham type player. Plays Parkinson football and hates the English :P

Watching the documentary on Disney has been good but I will never see Tranmere as a derby game for Wrexham. :P
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #692 on: Today at 03:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:31:41 pm

Yeah you're right  I was told Barry was signed for £1million, but hes on loan.  I shall chastise my source.


Wrexham have spent similar to Charlton and way less than Birmingham
It would be far from a massive failure IMO if as expected Birmingham win the league, there is one automatic spot left

It should be an interesting league this year

I hope Wrexham go up to be honest they were a good team in the late 70s and did then get as a high as the old 2nd Division.

I watch a fair bit of Wigan Athletic, living in the area, and they are hopeless. Having said that most of the teams Ive seen them play are poor as well.

I dont really think theres a massive difference between league 1 and 2, and the momentum Wrexham have from regular promotions recently should be an advantage.

I would guess their owners are aiming for the Premier League. Id imagine thats eminently achievable.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #693 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:27:20 pm
McClean is such a Wrexham type player. Plays Parkinson football and hates the English :P

Watching the documentary on Disney has been good but I will never see Tranmere as a derby game for Wrexham. :P

Bang on about Mcclean. 

Ive not seen much of the Docu, but  a lot of my mates are Wrexham fans and my Ex wife has literally put her own time and money in the club.  They hate Chester first and then Tranmere.

Prenton Park is a horrible away trip.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,790
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #694 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Bang on about Mcclean. 

Ive not seen much of the Docu, but  a lot of my mates are Wrexham fans and my Ex wife has literally put her own time and money in the club.  They hate Chester first and then Tranmere.

Prenton Park is a horrible away trip.


It's near enough on my doorstep.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,144
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #695 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm »
Fucking inbreds.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #696 on: Today at 04:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:23:40 pm
It's near enough on my doorstep.

I went there once on a Friday night, Was greeted by a rendition of Id rather be a P*** than a taff and then lost 5-0

A moot point, but North Walians are not Taffs, Were Gogs
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #697 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:30:58 am
Grew up in Shrewsbury!

I grew up in Chester so imagine how I feel ha ha ha
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #698 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:37:24 pm
I grew up in Chester so imagine how I feel ha ha ha

You might be luck enough to belong to the Welsh part.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #699 on: Today at 04:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:40:31 pm
You might be luck enough to belong to the Welsh part.

Welsh part of Chester?   Everyone I know hates Wrexham and its vice Versa.   Playing football taught me that
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,800
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #700 on: Today at 04:48:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:27:20 pm
McClean is such a Wrexham type player. Plays Parkinson football and hates the English :P

Watching the documentary on Disney has been good but I will never see Tranmere as a derby game for Wrexham. :P

Wrexham are starting to outgrow their traditional rivals. Already miles ahead of Chester and Hereford, now Tranmere and Shrewsbury more as well.

I remember Cardiff-Wrexham being a big game in the 90s with Wrexham doing better at the time. They'll be looking to emulate Cardiff and Swansea more.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #701 on: Today at 04:49:06 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:42:43 pm
Welsh part of Chester?

There are parts of Chester that are in Wales, famously Chester pitch, its an inconvenient truth,
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,089
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #702 on: Today at 05:05:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:28:52 pm
Fucking inbreds.

 ;D

The Shrewsbury thing is quite a good giggle, Tepid...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #703 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm »
I went to the game yesterday and was trying to remember how/why Shrewsbury pissed us off when we had  that  cup tie with them

Was it to do with Jurgen not being the manager in the replay?

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,361
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #704 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:09:22 pm
I went to the game yesterday and was trying to remember how/why Shrewsbury pissed us off when we had  that  cup tie with them

Was it to do with Jurgen not being the manager in the replay?



Yeah, the replay was scheduled for our winter break where they spread 10 PL fixtures across two weekends. Klopp said he wouldnt be there, and the first trainers were given the week off too (or warm weather training somewhere?). Think it pissed them off but as ever, stupid scheduling. And was a good win for our young lads in the replay.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #705 on: Today at 05:25:36 pm »
We didn't play the first team which meant it didn't get selected for TV and therefore they didn't get the money you normally would by playing a big team in a replay. At no point though did they consider that all they had to do was beat our kids to get a game at Stamford Bridge in the next round which would have been an even bigger windfall for them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #706 on: Today at 05:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:49:06 pm
There are parts of Chester that are in Wales, famously Chester pitch, its an inconvenient truth,

You mean Saltney and Broughton?    Everyone still says they are from Chester.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 