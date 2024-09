Not a massive follower of lower league stuff but I think there's definite truth to that idea that getting out of the National League is harder than getting out of League 2. Knew they'd be around the top this season with their firepower but they looked to be leaking goals still at the start of the season, Ben Foster was still there too before retiring again. I feel like there was a bit less fanfare this time around, maybe that's allowed them to just get on with things and seal another promotion without all the madness of the last two seasons coming round again.



Interesting to see how they do in League 1 but with their budget I can see them getting promotion again within the next few years. Mullin has never really played at that level so might be a test to see if the goals carry over at the same level. They can probably attract some players who'll really stand out at that level, I'm talking ones who might not long be done at Premier League level. Maybe get some good young players in on loan from the top academies and they're building to go up again. The difference between a lot of League 1 and League 2 sides won't be massive but I imagine the teams at the top of League 1 would mostly batter the ones at the bottom of League 2. If you're a midtable side in either league with a constantly changing set of players that's where I reckon it's probably hard to judge at times.