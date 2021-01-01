« previous next »
Fuck the tories, early morning McD's edition  ;D

https://twitter.com/thesnowdens/status/1650086101766348800?s=20

Apparently Mullin was in the McNasties in Wrexham chanting fuck the tories after the match. :lmao

Check the thread haha
Some people saying that league football is a different breed financial wise than national league, id argue that Wrexham are prolly making more than 1/3 of League One clubs. Theyve grown massivley and have a decent sized stadium. Once the Kop is done they will have a bigger stadium than half the current League One teams

If I was a wrexham fan my hope would be in the championship in the next 10 years and then they probably need someone to come in and buy them out right or buy a portion of the club to help with investment to try and get in the PL but I think League one is quite doable quickly

I would not be shocked if they are in League One in 1-3 seasons. Getting into the Championship and staying there will be hard and getting into the PL will be very very very hard.

I wouldn't be surprised if Wrexham go up again to league 1 next season, many teams have got back to back promotions from the national league to league 1[then a few straight back down to league 2], but being able to sustain it in league 1 will be tricky.

Would think Wrexham would fancy themselves against most of league 2 next season, league 2 similar quality wise to national league.
I wouldn't be surprised if Wrexham go up again to league 1 next season, many teams have got back to back promotions from the national league to league 1[then a few straight back down to league 2], but being able to sustain it in league 1 will be tricky.

Would think Wrexham would fancy themselves against most of league 2 next season, league 2 similar quality wise to national league.


4 go up from League Two so they should find it easier. 80 odd points for automatic, 70 odd for play offs. Mullin scored 30.goals for Cambridge a couple of years ago.when they went up and Parkinson went up.from that league with Bradford. I.suspect Wrexhams current side would hold their own in League One.

Some big clubs for that league though. Notts as well if they go up and Oxford might come down..Stockport, Bradford,. Tranmere, Carlisle, Grimsby, Swindon.
Stockport were favourites to win the League when the season started, as were Salford when they were first promoted. Both have underperformed in that sense. 

Wrexham will be favourites next year.

Stockport started slow which cost them title hopes but they can still go up automatic. There's going to be a jump but if Wrexham recruit well they've already got the basis of a strong team for the league. I'd expect them to be minimum play offs as Stockport will be now.

They've also got a manager and many players who know the league well.
