I wouldn't be surprised if Wrexham go up again to league 1 next season, many teams have got back to back promotions from the national league to league 1[then a few straight back down to league 2], but being able to sustain it in league 1 will be tricky.



Would think Wrexham would fancy themselves against most of league 2 next season, league 2 similar quality wise to national league.





4 go up from League Two so they should find it easier. 80 odd points for automatic, 70 odd for play offs. Mullin scored 30.goals for Cambridge a couple of years ago.when they went up and Parkinson went up.from that league with Bradford. I.suspect Wrexhams current side would hold their own in League One.Some big clubs for that league though. Notts as well if they go up and Oxford might come down..Stockport, Bradford,. Tranmere, Carlisle, Grimsby, Swindon.