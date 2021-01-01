« previous next »
Wrexham FC

Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #520
Quote from: Dim Glas
Fuck the tories, early morning McD's edition  ;D

https://twitter.com/thesnowdens/status/1650086101766348800?s=20

Quote from: Statto Red
Apparently Mullin was in the McNasties in Wrexham chanting fuck the tories after the match. :lmao

Check the thread haha
Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #521
Quote from: CanuckYNWA
Some people saying that league football is a different breed financial wise than national league, id argue that Wrexham are prolly making more than 1/3 of League One clubs. Theyve grown massivley and have a decent sized stadium. Once the Kop is done they will have a bigger stadium than half the current League One teams

If I was a wrexham fan my hope would be in the championship in the next 10 years and then they probably need someone to come in and buy them out right or buy a portion of the club to help with investment to try and get in the PL but I think League one is quite doable quickly

I would not be shocked if they are in League One in 1-3 seasons. Getting into the Championship and staying there will be hard and getting into the PL will be very very very hard.

I wouldn't be surprised if Wrexham go up again to league 1 next season, many teams have got back to back promotions from the national league to league 1[then a few straight back down to league 2], but being able to sustain it in league 1 will be tricky.

Would think Wrexham would fancy themselves against most of league 2 next season, league 2 similar quality wise to national league.
