Some people saying that league football is a different breed financial wise than national league, id argue that Wrexham are prolly making more than 1/3 of League One clubs. Theyve grown massivley and have a decent sized stadium. Once the Kop is done they will have a bigger stadium than half the current League One teams



If I was a wrexham fan my hope would be in the championship in the next 10 years and then they probably need someone to come in and buy them out right or buy a portion of the club to help with investment to try and get in the PL but I think League one is quite doable quickly



I would not be shocked if they are in League One in 1-3 seasons. Getting into the Championship and staying there will be hard and getting into the PL will be very very very hard.



I wouldn't be surprised if Wrexham go up again to league 1 next season, many teams have got back to back promotions from the national league to league 1[then a few straight back down to league 2], but being able to sustain it in league 1 will be tricky.Would think Wrexham would fancy themselves against most of league 2 next season, league 2 similar quality wise to national league.