They will find it heavier going with the spending in the Football League. Theyre the most strict of the organisations in terms of FFP by a long way. Points deductions have been dished out for it and they nearly sent Derby into extinction.



They spend what they bring into the club by way of sponsors and other income. These owners are smart businessmen so I dont envisage too many issues with that.The owners arent just stumping up huge amounts of cash and giving the manager a blank chequebook. They have used their contacts to get sponsorships they would never of dreamed of getting, generated huge income through the documentary. Friendly matches in the states against PL teams this summer (Wrexham will attract thousands of new US fans). Home matches selling out every game, the ground being expanded to generate even more gate receipts.Yeah Paul Mullin earns much higher than the league average, but hed have got the same money or close to it playing at the league above but chose to move closer to his family. Hed also only had one good season in terms of scoring goals before Wrexham signed him (when he was the league 2 top scorer with Cambridge. Its at Wrexham where everything has aligned for him and hes become an even better player so his signing for Wrexham is not really as big a shock as people seem to think, he wasnt doing this season after season until the last three, with two of them at Wrexham.I feel theres a lot of resentment towards Wrexham, or at least a lot of people trying to downplay the story. Its not that many years ago a fan was giving away the deeds of his house to save the club, fans turning up at the ground literally with bags of cash, life savings, redundancy money handed over just to save threat club.Numerous play off heartbreaks. 98 points and not going up. False dawn after false dawn.If any team down there deserved some wealthy owners coming in to drag them out of that league, Wrexham were near the top of that list.And on top of that, its bringing in tourism to the local and surrounding area that simply was never going to be there if not for the owners. Its just brilliant all round and I hope they go from strength to strength and climb the leagues.Yes, I am from North Wales and currently live less than ten miles from Wrexham. Spoiler alert.