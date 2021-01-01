« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrexham FC  (Read 27546 times)

Offline Keith Lard

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:35:57 am »
Must be so special to be a Wrexham supporter.

So little thats authentic about football these days, including us to be honest. Just a bunch of overpaid mercenaries and overlords wanting to profit from the concept of supporting a club.

I want to be able to just go to a club that feels like home. Where Im not being seen as something to be monetised right left and centre, and have to beg for a simple ticket to the game. Seriously thinking of fucking off LFC for the first time in my life. Prospect of not getting a season ticket because these fucktard owners decided to over allocate to hospitality has made me wake up. This is all very fake.

But then when I stand back, Im probably kidding myself. This football club home probably doesnt exist.  Its all a bit fake and Im probably just conflating a real like existential crisis with something thats just meant to be a bit of fun.
Offline MBL?

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:09:42 am »
Its not that much different what Wrexham are doing over many other American owners. The ultimate objective is to make money. These lads that own them know the pr game far better than any before them though. They seem to have done it the right way so far but the end game is profit just like FSG. The apple series and different marketing stuff theyve done using Reynolds brand is incredible but that is only going to get you so far.

I dont really have a problem with that because thats just the way it works but I get the feeling some talk about them as if this was a Cinderella story.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:19:33 am »
They have their own overpaid mercenaries Keith,literally dropped down into the conference for the money.
Offline newterp

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:57:39 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:41:18 pm
;D

That's not bad at all, Meady...

Nah, clearly Wrexhamburg was the answer here.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #484 on: Today at 03:18:56 am »
Aye youre right fellas  Ill climb back down and stick with Liverpool  plus who am I kidding, I have the filthy Liverpool bug
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #485 on: Today at 03:20:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:19:33 am
They have their own overpaid mercenaries Keith,literally dropped down into the conference for the money.

And lets all be real, most of us would do the same  so theyre not really mercenaries, just humans  shouldnt put too much importance on this football malarkey
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #486 on: Today at 07:32:22 am »
Harsh calling players at that level mercenaries. Probably on decent money but their careers end at mid 30s. They'd be silly not taking the money some of them
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #487 on: Today at 07:36:06 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:35:57 am
Must be so special to be a Wrexham supporter.

So little thats authentic about football these days, including us to be honest. Just a bunch of overpaid mercenaries and overlords wanting to profit from the concept of supporting a club.

I want to be able to just go to a club that feels like home. Where Im not being seen as something to be monetised right left and centre, and have to beg for a simple ticket to the game. Seriously thinking of fucking off LFC for the first time in my life. Prospect of not getting a season ticket because these fucktard owners decided to over allocate to hospitality has made me wake up. This is all very fake.

But then when I stand back, Im probably kidding myself. This football club home probably doesnt exist.  Its all a bit fake and Im probably just conflating a real like existential crisis with something thats just meant to be a bit of fun.

Thing is, it's all well and good enjoying it now and praising the owners when you're demolishing the National League. But the higher they get, and the higher their expectations get, the worse it will become, especially as they pick up more and more casual fans. Before you know it, there will be angst against the owners because they didn't spend enough to get out of the Championship or whatever, and there will be calls for the managers head, and for a bunch of their players to be replaced.

It's like on here. Go back to say 2015 and we all would have done anything to win just one win league title. But then a few months after winning one and everything and anyone was getting criticised left, right and centre.
Offline meady1981

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #488 on: Today at 08:55:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:36:06 am
Thing is, it's all well and good enjoying it now and praising the owners when you're demolishing the National League. But the higher they get, and the higher their expectations get, the worse it will become, especially as they pick up more and more casual fans. Before you know it, there will be angst against the owners because they didn't spend enough to get out of the Championship or whatever, and there will be calls for the managers head, and for a bunch of their players to be replaced.

It's like on here. Go back to say 2015 and we all would have done anything to win just one win league title. But then a few months after winning one and everything and anyone was getting criticised left, right and centre.

You massive party pooper!
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #489 on: Today at 09:04:42 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:36:06 am
Thing is, it's all well and good enjoying it now and praising the owners when you're demolishing the National League. But the higher they get, and the higher their expectations get, the worse it will become, especially as they pick up more and more casual fans. Before you know it, there will be angst against the owners because they didn't spend enough to get out of the Championship or whatever, and there will be calls for the managers head, and for a bunch of their players to be replaced.

It's like on here. Go back to say 2015 and we all would have done anything to win just one win league title. But then a few months after winning one and everything and anyone was getting criticised left, right and centre.

They will find it heavier going with the spending in the Football League. Theyre the most strict of the organisations in terms of FFP by a long way. Points deductions have been dished out for it and they nearly sent Derby into extinction.
Online Spanish Al

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #490 on: Today at 09:20:16 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:04:42 am
They will find it heavier going with the spending in the Football League. Theyre the most strict of the organisations in terms of FFP by a long way. Points deductions have been dished out for it and they nearly sent Derby into extinction.

They spend what they bring into the club by way of sponsors  and other income. These owners are smart businessmen so I dont envisage too many issues with that.

The owners arent just stumping up huge amounts of cash and giving the manager a blank chequebook. They have used their contacts to get sponsorships they would never of dreamed of getting, generated huge income through the documentary. Friendly matches in the states against PL teams this summer (Wrexham will attract thousands of new US fans). Home matches selling out every game, the ground being expanded to generate even more gate receipts.

Yeah Paul Mullin earns much higher than the league average, but hed have got the same money or close to it playing at the league above but chose to move closer to his family. Hed also only had one good season in terms of scoring goals before Wrexham signed him (when he was the league 2 top scorer with Cambridge. Its at Wrexham where everything has aligned for him and hes become an even better player so his signing for Wrexham is not really as big a shock as people seem to think, he wasnt doing this season after season until the last three, with two of them at Wrexham.

I feel theres a lot of resentment towards Wrexham, or at least a lot of people trying to downplay the story. Its not that many years ago a fan was giving away the deeds of his house to save the club, fans turning up at the ground literally with bags of cash, life savings, redundancy money handed over just to save threat club.

Numerous play off heartbreaks. 98 points and not going up. False dawn after false dawn.

If any team down there deserved some wealthy owners coming in to drag them out of that league, Wrexham were near the top of that list.

And on top of that, its bringing in tourism to the local and surrounding area that simply was never going to be there if not for the owners. Its just brilliant all round and I hope they go from strength to strength and climb the leagues.

Yes, I am from North Wales and currently live less than ten miles from Wrexham. Spoiler alert.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #491 on: Today at 09:26:05 am »
Reynolds and Ronald Mcdonald are wealthy, especially in comparison with National League and EFL 2 clubs, but there are richer owners in EFL 1, so there probably is a ceiling based on their current ownership model.  They're worth approx £290m, Bristol Rovers owner is worth around £450m for example.

It's a great story though, both seem really decent lads and it's surreal seeing A-list stars in the stands at Wrexham, it also helps the area, I think it's great.
Online Fromola

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #492 on: Today at 09:45:35 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:04:42 am
They will find it heavier going with the spending in the Football League. Theyre the most strict of the organisations in terms of FFP by a long way. Points deductions have been dished out for it and they nearly sent Derby into extinction.

The thing for Wrexham though is they'll have much higher income than probably anyone else in League Two because in addition to 10k crowds (which is high for that league) they'll get a lot of money from sponsorships as well. They're very popular in America for one thing.

Top end of League One is tougher (Ipswich, Derby, Bolton, Sheff Wed etc all big clubs).

Salford for example get 2-3k through the gate and less interest in the club in general, so haven't been able to just buy their way out of League Two like they did in non league. Wrexham - even without their owners - are a League One level club in terms of fanbase, stadium and history.
Offline meady1981

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #493 on: Today at 09:46:10 am »
Maybe pre-Abramovich I might have had an issue with it. But the last 10-20 years have all become about the owners of clubs. Its inescapable, so the key questions for me are do i have a problem with how they have earned their millions? No. And are they doing whats best for the community as well as their wallets?Massively. So to me thats the real story. Its not a fairytale, but its certainly heads and shoulders above how any club have been run in recent times so im all for it.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:20:16 am
They spend what they bring into the club by way of sponsors  and other income. These owners are smart businessmen so I dont envisage too many issues with that.

The owners arent just stumping up huge amounts of cash and giving the manager a blank chequebook. They have used their contacts to get sponsorships they would never of dreamed of getting, generated huge income through the documentary. Friendly matches in the states against PL teams this summer (Wrexham will attract thousands of new US fans). Home matches selling out every game, the ground being expanded to generate even more gate receipts.

Yeah Paul Mullin earns much higher than the league average, but hed have got the same money or close to it playing at the league above but chose to move closer to his family. Hed also only had one good season in terms of scoring goals before Wrexham signed him (when he was the league 2 top scorer with Cambridge. Its at Wrexham where everything has aligned for him and hes become an even better player so his signing for Wrexham is not really as big a shock as people seem to think, he wasnt doing this season after season until the last three, with two of them at Wrexham.

I feel theres a lot of resentment towards Wrexham, or at least a lot of people trying to downplay the story. Its not that many years ago a fan was giving away the deeds of his house to save the club, fans turning up at the ground literally with bags of cash, life savings, redundancy money handed over just to save threat club.

Numerous play off heartbreaks. 98 points and not going up. False dawn after false dawn.

If any team down there deserved some wealthy owners coming in to drag them out of that league, Wrexham were near the top of that list.

And on top of that, its bringing in tourism to the local and surrounding area that simply was never going to be there if not for the owners. Its just brilliant all round and I hope they go from strength to strength and climb the leagues.

Yes, I am from North Wales and currently live less than ten miles from Wrexham. Spoiler alert.


Spot on summary........it's a great story
Online Fromola

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:48:51 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:20:16 am
They spend what they bring into the club by way of sponsors  and other income. These owners are smart businessmen so I dont envisage too many issues with that.

The owners arent just stumping up huge amounts of cash and giving the manager a blank chequebook. They have used their contacts to get sponsorships they would never of dreamed of getting, generated huge income through the documentary. Friendly matches in the states against PL teams this summer (Wrexham will attract thousands of new US fans). Home matches selling out every game, the ground being expanded to generate even more gate receipts.

Yeah Paul Mullin earns much higher than the league average, but hed have got the same money or close to it playing at the league above but chose to move closer to his family. Hed also only had one good season in terms of scoring goals before Wrexham signed him (when he was the league 2 top scorer with Cambridge. Its at Wrexham where everything has aligned for him and hes become an even better player so his signing for Wrexham is not really as big a shock as people seem to think, he wasnt doing this season after season until the last three, with two of them at Wrexham.

I feel theres a lot of resentment towards Wrexham, or at least a lot of people trying to downplay the story. Its not that many years ago a fan was giving away the deeds of his house to save the club, fans turning up at the ground literally with bags of cash, life savings, redundancy money handed over just to save threat club.

Numerous play off heartbreaks. 98 points and not going up. False dawn after false dawn.

If any team down there deserved some wealthy owners coming in to drag them out of that league, Wrexham were near the top of that list.

And on top of that, its bringing in tourism to the local and surrounding area that simply was never going to be there if not for the owners. Its just brilliant all round and I hope they go from strength to strength and climb the leagues.

Yes, I am from North Wales and currently live less than ten miles from Wrexham. Spoiler alert.

Let's hope they don't vote in the fucking Tories again next year.
Offline drmick

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:20:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm
Who's the Klopp lookalike on the field for the trophy presentation?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Humphrey_Ker
Offline elsewhere

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #497 on: Today at 12:31:55 pm »
Out of curiosity, why is there a separate thread about Wrexham FC and why do I keep seeing stories about their promotion in twitter? Were they in the PL too long in the past or anythine else I am missing?
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:47:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:31:55 pm
Out of curiosity, why is there a separate thread about Wrexham FC and why do I keep seeing stories about their promotion in twitter? Were they in the PL too long in the past or anythine else I am missing?

Because a local bin man bought them and spent 20 quid on players.
Offline meady1981

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #499 on: Today at 12:55:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:31:55 pm
Out of curiosity, why is there a separate thread about Wrexham FC and why do I keep seeing stories about their promotion in twitter? Were they in the PL too long in the past or anythine else I am missing?

Sorry to break this to you, but Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris
Online Dim Glas

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:31:55 pm
Out of curiosity, why is there a separate thread about Wrexham FC and why do I keep seeing stories about their promotion in twitter? Were they in the PL too long in the past or anythine else I am missing?

Is this one of your attempts at a witty post, because its failing miserably.  Why dont you just read back a few pages or do a bit of research.

For starters, its worth looking at the first page of it which was started in 2011 to see why there is a seperate thread for this team, a club located not that far from Merseyside, and which probably has a bit of a duel fanbase with Liverpool due to geography. The thread was started at the time the club was in deep shit. It a good time-line of how bad things where to where they are now, back in the football league. Its great.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #501 on: Today at 01:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:10:36 pm
Is this one of your attempts at a witty post, because its failing miserably.  Why dont you just read back a few pages or do a bit of research.

For starters, its worth looking at the first page of it which was started in 2011 to see why there is a seperate thread for this team, a club located not that far from Merseyside, and which probably has a bit of a duel fanbase with Liverpool due to geography. The thread was started at the time the club was in deep shit. It a good time-line of how bad things where to where they are now, back in the football league. Its great.

No man, genuinely, I was curious if they are getting a lot of attention because of the 'Hollywood owner' or maybe they used to be a team like Nottingham Forest so all neutrals are cheering for them to be promoted to upper leagues. I will read the previous pages.
Online Robinred

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #502 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:26:14 pm
No man, genuinely, I was curious if they are getting a lot of attention because of the 'Hollywood owner' or maybe they used to be a team like Nottingham Forest so all neutrals are cheering for them to be promoted to upper leagues. I will read the previous pages.

Nope😜
Online Dim Glas

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #503 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:26:14 pm
No man, genuinely, I was curious if they are getting a lot of attention because of the 'Hollywood owner' or maybe they used to be a team like Nottingham Forest so all neutrals are cheering for them to be promoted to upper leagues. I will read the previous pages.

so you know about their owners? I just thought your post was odd hence thinking you where trying to be funny. One quick google of Wrexham AFC would give you plenty of info, as would this thread.  They are a really old club, with a difficult recent(ish) history that saw them fall down the leagues into non-league, and almost out of existence, and a story most fans here would know even something about due in no small part to location, just seemed an odd thing to ask!
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #504 on: Today at 02:30:48 pm »
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #505 on: Today at 02:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:54:53 pm
Nope😜

:lmao

She pays an unfair price for knowing her stuff well.
