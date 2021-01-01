« previous next »
Wrexham FC

Offline Keith Lard

Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #480
Must be so special to be a Wrexham supporter.

So little thats authentic about football these days, including us to be honest. Just a bunch of overpaid mercenaries and overlords wanting to profit from the concept of supporting a club.

I want to be able to just go to a club that feels like home. Where Im not being seen as something to be monetised right left and centre, and have to beg for a simple ticket to the game. Seriously thinking of fucking off LFC for the first time in my life. Prospect of not getting a season ticket because these fucktard owners decided to over allocate to hospitality has made me wake up. This is all very fake.

But then when I stand back, Im probably kidding myself. This football club home probably doesnt exist.  Its all a bit fake and Im probably just conflating a real like existential crisis with something thats just meant to be a bit of fun.
Last Edit: Today at 01:38:58 am by Keith Lard
Offline MBL?

Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #481
Its not that much different what Wrexham are doing over many other American owners. The ultimate objective is to make money. These lads that own them know the pr game far better than any before them though. They seem to have done it the right way so far but the end game is profit just like FSG. The apple series and different marketing stuff theyve done using Reynolds brand is incredible but that is only going to get you so far.

I dont really have a problem with that because thats just the way it works but I get the feeling some talk about them as if this was a Cinderella story.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #482
They have their own overpaid mercenaries Keith,literally dropped down into the conference for the money.
Offline newterp

Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #483
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:41:18 pm
That's not bad at all, Meady...

Nah, clearly Wrexhamburg was the answer here.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #484
Aye youre right fellas  Ill climb back down and stick with Liverpool  plus who am I kidding, I have the filthy Liverpool bug
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Wrexham FC
Reply #485
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:19:33 am
They have their own overpaid mercenaries Keith,literally dropped down into the conference for the money.

And lets all be real, most of us would do the same  so theyre not really mercenaries, just humans  shouldnt put too much importance on this football malarkey
