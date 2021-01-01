Must be so special to be a Wrexham supporter.



So little thats authentic about football these days, including us to be honest. Just a bunch of overpaid mercenaries and overlords wanting to profit from the concept of supporting a club.



I want to be able to just go to a club that feels like home. Where Im not being seen as something to be monetised right left and centre, and have to beg for a simple ticket to the game. Seriously thinking of fucking off LFC for the first time in my life. Prospect of not getting a season ticket because these fucktard owners decided to over allocate to hospitality has made me wake up. This is all very fake.



But then when I stand back, Im probably kidding myself. This football club home probably doesnt exist. Its all a bit fake and Im probably just conflating a real like existential crisis with something thats just meant to be a bit of fun.