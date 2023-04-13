Full disclosure: I grew up in Wrexham.



I've been going a few times this season, and have always kept an eye on them even in the more fallow years, and I'm going Saturday. I won't get too dewy eyed about it all, but what Rob and Ryan have done for the town has been absolutely unbelievable. People you meet on holiday from all over are 'impressed' to hear you come from Wrexham - Wrexham! The entire town has been lifted by what they've done. I get why people occasionally pour a bit of cold water on the idea it's a 'fairytale' because of the money involved, and Wrexham have spent more than the other clubs in the league. But the 'fairytale' element is really that a) Wrexham fans saved the club from administration a few years back via a supporters trust and b) that the club now has owners who clearly care deeply about the club, and the wider community. I will try not to turn this into another FSG thread but really that's all you ever want in your owners as a football fan - do they care, and are they doing EVERYTHING they can to make the club as good as it can be. For Rob and Ryan that's 2 of the biggest yeses you can ever give.



My dad's side of the family are scousers, who's home got bombed in the blitz and subsequently the family were moved to Wrexham during the war years. The south wales lot always call us the plastic scousers, and there's clearly a lot of common ground between Wrexham and Liverpool in my view, not just the people but the football clubs as well - though perhaps that is some inherent bias from me personally. But both clubs sing that song about the Tories you might know, the lyrics of which found their way onto Paul Mullin's boots. Do do do do....



Anyway, I'm not usually a fan of other clubs ripping off Liverpool songs but...we're going for promotion, we're shagging all the sheep, we are wrexham fc...and we're gonna win the league! allez allez allez.....



