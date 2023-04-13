« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrexham FC  (Read 24542 times)

Offline Statto Red

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #360 on: April 13, 2023, 08:42:16 pm »
One of the investments is redevelopment of the kop terrace into a new stand, the kop terrace has been closed for years & has been demolished.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #361 on: April 13, 2023, 08:57:40 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm »
Wrexham won 3-0 tonight [this was their game in hand], now need 1 win from their last 2 to win the title & automatic promotion, Wrexham currently on 107 points, Notts County 103 points, both with 2 matches left.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm »
Hopefully they get it done on Saturday! 
Online Dim Glas

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
And by the way, loved this from Ryan Reynolds on his Twitter the other day, his birthday gift to Rob McElhenney  ;D

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1646811762707111936?s=20
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm »
Had a look at Saturdays fixtures & Notts County play Maidstone away 3pm, Wrexham home to Boreham Wood 6.30pm, Wrexham won't need the win if Notts County lose. or draw.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
Had a look at Saturdays fixtures & Notts County play Maidstone away 3pm, Wrexham home to Boreham Wood 6.30pm, Wrexham won't need the win if Notts County lose. or draw.

Be some party at the Racecourse if Notts slip up!

Still cant get my head around a team potentially not being promoted despite racking up a three digit points total. Madness.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #367 on: Today at 12:05:50 am »
I'm not sure, but Wrexham's 107 points, i think is the record points tally for a season [Wrexham still have 2 matches left], certainly for a pro team in English leagues.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #368 on: Today at 08:24:22 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:05:50 am
I'm not sure, but Wrexham's 107 points, i think is the record points tally for a season [Wrexham still have 2 matches left], certainly for a pro team in English leagues.

I think it is. And Notts County could also beat the previous record this season. And one of them still might not go up!

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:03:37 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:05:50 am
I'm not sure, but Wrexham's 107 points, i think is the record points tally for a season [Wrexham still have 2 matches left], certainly for a pro team in English leagues.
Crawley Town held the old record of 105 points, so Wrexham broke it last night and Notts will do so with one more win. Wrexham have the record for the most wins in a season now with 33, and most goals with 112 though Notts are just 1 goal behind!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:10:35 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:03:37 am
Crawley Town held the old record of 105 points, so Wrexham broke it last night and Notts will do so with one more win. Wrexham have the record for the most wins in a season now with 33, and most goals with 112 though Notts are just 1 goal behind!

Reading got 106 points in the Championship about 15 years ago
Online tubby

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:12:03 am »
Do Notts County have big money behind them as well, what is it about them that lets them keep up with Wrexham?
Offline meady1981

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:01:08 am »
Must say, im very much enjoying the whole affair and have been watching some of their games.
 It's been nice to be interested in some other results while we're getting ready for next season.
Stroke of genius getting involved with them for the owners. Absolutely nailed it all around.
Will be interesting to see what happens with the wider public when the gloss wears off, but hopefully they continue to progress for the regulars.
Online Legs

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:01:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:12:03 am
Do Notts County have big money behind them as well, what is it about them that lets them keep up with Wrexham?

No they dont have big money but obviously like Chesterfield they are well supported for that level.

I think they signed 4-5 players from lower league so in that respect they have done a Edwards got gems and their manager has coached them well.....sound like someone else ??!!

Wrexham probably go up again next season but im not sure their fans all rate Parkinson but maybe they do now !!
Online BER

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:12:30 am »
Are Notts County feeling a bit like we have the past few seasons then?
Online CraigDS

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:14:47 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:12:30 am
Are Notts County feeling a bit like we have the past few seasons then?

Not sure why. City are cheating their way to spending as much as they do from an owner who's source of funds are questionable at best. Wrexham were just bought by two guys who have done well in life and are using creative marketing to help bring in a lot of new money and attention to the club. Sure they've invested too obviously.
Online Legs

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:19:21 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:12:30 am
Are Notts County feeling a bit like we have the past few seasons then?

They still have a second bite of the cherry with play offs but in one off games nothing is certain.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:56:50 am »
In this steaming pile of shite that has been a footballing season of FFP, World cup and Liverpool being a bit crap, the Wrexham story has been good to watch in the background.

I think just going out a buying an ex premier league keeper for 8 games is a bit silly (even if its Ben Foster). But for them to be a League team again is a nice story.

How they cope with that jump to a league team and their limitations of operating within that format is going to be their test.
Offline MH41

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #378 on: Today at 11:02:20 am »
Best wishes to Wrexham. As an 'oldie' (early 50s🤣)who grew up in Ireland, I can remember being allowed to stay up late to watch Sports night, and wondering where Wales would play play their international match -  the Racecourse ground, The Vetch field, Ninian park (am I correct?)

I do, however, have a soft spot for Notts County too. I had their colours as one of my subbuteo teams, and I remember us clinching the league title, with a 0-0 draw at their place in May 1984. Hardly an inspirational performance, but for some reason, to this day it stands out for one of my big memories. I can recall where I was, what I was doing, the weather etc. Strange.
I note that the MOTD highlights of the game are on YouTube. I must watch them later. Good times.
Best wishes to both teams.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #379 on: Today at 11:50:32 am »
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wales-hero-tells-ryan-reynolds-26730029

Hal Robson Kanu, scorer of the greatest goal in the History of International Football tournaments, has offered to play for Wrexham for free( salary going to charity)



The downside for Wrexham, he hasnt played for 2 years.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #380 on: Today at 11:53:53 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:56:50 am
In this steaming pile of shite that has been a footballing season of FFP, World cup and Liverpool being a bit crap, the Wrexham story has been good to watch in the background.

I think just going out a buying an ex premier league keeper for 8 games is a bit silly (even if its Ben Foster). But for them to be a League team again is a nice story.

How they cope with that jump to a league team and their limitations of operating within that format is going to be their test.

He might not fancy it but I don't see why they wouldn't want to keep him on in League 2, even at his age. Was a Premier League regular up until about a year or so ago.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:58:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:10:35 am
Reading got 106 points in the Championship about 15 years ago
I was talking about National League records only. I missed the part of the post that mentioned football league records though  ;D
Online Dim Glas

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #382 on: Today at 11:58:29 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:14:47 am
Not sure why. City are cheating their way to spending as much as they do from an owner who's source of funds are questionable at best. Wrexham were just bought by two guys who have done well in life and are using creative marketing to help bring in a lot of new money and attention to the club. Sure they've invested too obviously.

yeah.
the questions about it being like Man City are pretty ignorant, especially coming from Liverpool fans who should know better, considering the sportswashing and the cheating involved, this is nothing alike.

Now Im sure their fans are utterly frustrated, but it is far from the same!

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:56:50 am
In this steaming pile of shite that has been a footballing season of FFP, World cup and Liverpool being a bit crap, the Wrexham story has been good to watch in the background.

I think just going out a buying an ex premier league keeper for 8 games is a bit silly (even if its Ben Foster). But for them to be a League team again is a nice story.

How they cope with that jump to a league team and their limitations of operating within that format is going to be their test.

They didnt buy him, and hes not being paid some huge wage! IT was too good an opportunity and too good a story to turn down, for both.
Online CraigDS

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #383 on: Today at 11:58:41 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:56:50 am
I think just going out a buying an ex premier league keeper for 8 games is a bit silly (even if its Ben Foster). But for them to be a League team again is a nice story.

TBF he was retired and had played for Wrexham on loan at the start of his career, so there is a bit of a back story to it rather than just them throwing money (think he's also playing for next to nothing) at someone a level above.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #384 on: Today at 11:59:57 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:56:50 am
In this steaming pile of shite that has been a footballing season of FFP, World cup and Liverpool being a bit crap, the Wrexham story has been good to watch in the background.

I think just going out a buying an ex premier league keeper for 8 games is a bit silly (even if its Ben Foster). But for them to be a League team again is a nice story.

How they cope with that jump to a league team and their limitations of operating within that format is going to be their test.

Wrexhams keeper, Lainton got injured, the back up Howard isnt very good and has cost them points this season.

Foster was free, as he was unattached, has gone on record as saying he didn't ask for much and financial negotiations took minutes, Foster lives driving distance from Wrexham and has an association with the club.
It was a no brainer. 

Edit, its also good for his podcast
Offline Fromola

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #385 on: Today at 12:11:48 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:12:30 am
Are Notts County feeling a bit like we have the past few seasons then?

Wrexham themselves have as they got 98 one year and missed out to Vardy's Fleetwood and then lost in play offs. They've been unlucky a few times. Now they'll need 110 this year if Notts win their 2 left
Offline meady1981

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #386 on: Today at 12:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:59:57 am
Wrexhams keeper, Lainton got injured, the back up Howard isnt very good and has cost them points this season.

Foster was free, as he was unattached, has gone on record as saying he didn't ask for much and financial negotiations took minutes, Foster lives driving distance from Wrexham and has an association with the club.
It was a no brainer. 

Edit, its also good for his podcast

Another shrewd move by the owners.
Very good/fit professional who has a pretty large Youtube/social media following. Win win.
He's generated a lot of interest from America from his vlogs already.
I even tuned in to watch his Notts County one. That 'affable guy whole comes out of retirement/saves last minute penalty in tight title race against closest rivals' narrative counldn't have gone any better for their Netflix doc.
The social media aspect is not my bag - but modern football clubs depend on it.
Offline Sharado

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #387 on: Today at 12:23:28 pm »
Full disclosure: I grew up in Wrexham.

I've been going a few times this season, and have always kept an eye on them even in the more fallow years, and I'm going Saturday. I won't get too dewy eyed about it all, but what Rob and Ryan have done for the town has been absolutely unbelievable. People you meet on holiday from all over are 'impressed' to hear you come from Wrexham - Wrexham! The entire town has been lifted by what they've done. I get why people occasionally pour a bit of cold water on the idea it's a 'fairytale' because of the money involved, and Wrexham have spent more than the other clubs in the league. But the 'fairytale' element is really that a) Wrexham fans saved the club from administration a few years back via a supporters trust and b) that the club now has owners who clearly care deeply about the club, and the wider community. I will try not to turn this into another FSG thread but really that's all you ever want in your owners as a football fan - do they care, and are they doing EVERYTHING they can to make the club as good as it can be. For Rob and Ryan that's 2 of the biggest yeses you can ever give.

My dad's side of the family are scousers, who's home got bombed in the blitz and subsequently the family were moved to Wrexham during the war years. The south wales lot always call us the plastic scousers, and there's clearly a lot of common ground between Wrexham and Liverpool in my view, not just the people but the football clubs as well - though perhaps that is some inherent bias from me personally. But both clubs sing that song about the Tories you might know, the lyrics of which found their way onto Paul Mullin's boots. Do do do do....

Anyway, I'm not usually a fan of other clubs ripping off Liverpool songs but...we're going for promotion, we're shagging all the sheep, we are wrexham fc...and we're gonna win the league! allez allez allez.....

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm »
Pleased for Wrexham. Think they could do with a better manager though once in the higher leagues.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:23:28 pm
Full disclosure: I grew up in Wrexham.

I've been going a few times this season, and have always kept an eye on them even in the more fallow years, and I'm going Saturday. I won't get too dewy eyed about it all, but what Rob and Ryan have done for the town has been absolutely unbelievable. People you meet on holiday from all over are 'impressed' to hear you come from Wrexham - Wrexham! The entire town has been lifted by what they've done. I get why people occasionally pour a bit of cold water on the idea it's a 'fairytale' because of the money involved, and Wrexham have spent more than the other clubs in the league. But the 'fairytale' element is really that a) Wrexham fans saved the club from administration a few years back via a supporters trust and b) that the club now has owners who clearly care deeply about the club, and the wider community. I will try not to turn this into another FSG thread but really that's all you ever want in your owners as a football fan - do they care, and are they doing EVERYTHING they can to make the club as good as it can be. For Rob and Ryan that's 2 of the biggest yeses you can ever give.

My dad's side of the family are scousers, who's home got bombed in the blitz and subsequently the family were moved to Wrexham during the war years. The south wales lot always call us the plastic scousers, and there's clearly a lot of common ground between Wrexham and Liverpool in my view, not just the people but the football clubs as well - though perhaps that is some inherent bias from me personally. But both clubs sing that song about the Tories you might know, the lyrics of which found their way onto Paul Mullin's boots. Do do do do....

Anyway, I'm not usually a fan of other clubs ripping off Liverpool songs but...we're going for promotion, we're shagging all the sheep, we are wrexham fc...and we're gonna win the league! allez allez allez.....

City  ;)
Online Dim Glas

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:30:39 pm
City  ;)

itll aways be Up the Town though  ;D

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:23:28 pm
Full disclosure: I grew up in Wrexham.

I've been going a few times this season, and have always kept an eye on them even in the more fallow years, and I'm going Saturday. I won't get too dewy eyed about it all, but what Rob and Ryan have done for the town has been absolutely unbelievable. People you meet on holiday from all over are 'impressed' to hear you come from Wrexham - Wrexham! The entire town has been lifted by what they've done. I get why people occasionally pour a bit of cold water on the idea it's a 'fairytale' because of the money involved, and Wrexham have spent more than the other clubs in the league. But the 'fairytale' element is really that a) Wrexham fans saved the club from administration a few years back via a supporters trust and b) that the club now has owners who clearly care deeply about the club, and the wider community. I will try not to turn this into another FSG thread but really that's all you ever want in your owners as a football fan - do they care, and are they doing EVERYTHING they can to make the club as good as it can be. For Rob and Ryan that's 2 of the biggest yeses you can ever give.

My dad's side of the family are scousers, who's home got bombed in the blitz and subsequently the family were moved to Wrexham during the war years. The south wales lot always call us the plastic scousers, and there's clearly a lot of common ground between Wrexham and Liverpool in my view, not just the people but the football clubs as well - though perhaps that is some inherent bias from me personally. But both clubs sing that song about the Tories you might know, the lyrics of which found their way onto Paul Mullin's boots. Do do do do....

Anyway, I'm not usually a fan of other clubs ripping off Liverpool songs but...we're going for promotion, we're shagging all the sheep, we are wrexham fc...and we're gonna win the league! allez allez allez.....

You know we nicked-Allez, Allez,Allez from Porto, who nicked it from some Italian clubs, who got it from a pop song.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:44:57 pm
You know we nicked-Allez, Allez,Allez from Porto, who nicked it from some Italian clubs, who got it from a pop song.

I thought we nicked Allez, Allez, Allez from Atletico?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #393 on: Today at 12:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:52:49 pm
I thought we nicked Allez, Allez, Allez from Atletico?

I heard Porto, but either way it was common Europe before we got onto it
Offline Sharado

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #394 on: Today at 01:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:36:13 pm
itll aways be Up the Town though  ;D

UTST
Offline Sharado

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #395 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:44:57 pm
You know we nicked-Allez, Allez,Allez from Porto, who nicked it from some Italian clubs, who got it from a pop song.

Well yeah but...you know what i mean.
