Wrexham FC

Re: Wrexham FC
April 13, 2023, 08:42:16 pm
One of the investments is redevelopment of the kop terrace into a new stand, the kop terrace has been closed for years & has been demolished.
Re: Wrexham FC
April 13, 2023, 08:57:40 pm
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm
Wrexham won 3-0 tonight [this was their game in hand], now need 1 win from their last 2 to win the title & automatic promotion, Wrexham currently on 107 points, Notts County 103 points, both with 2 matches left.
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm
Hopefully they get it done on Saturday! 
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
And by the way, loved this from Ryan Reynolds on his Twitter the other day, his birthday gift to Rob McElhenney  ;D

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1646811762707111936?s=20
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
Had a look at Saturdays fixtures & Notts County play Maidstone away 3pm, Wrexham home to Boreham Wood 6.30pm, Wrexham won't need the win if Notts County lose. or draw.
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
Had a look at Saturdays fixtures & Notts County play Maidstone away 3pm, Wrexham home to Boreham Wood 6.30pm, Wrexham won't need the win if Notts County lose. or draw.

Be some party at the Racecourse if Notts slip up!

Still cant get my head around a team potentially not being promoted despite racking up a three digit points total. Madness.
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 12:05:50 am
I'm not sure, but Wrexham's 107 points, i think is the record points tally for a season [Wrexham still have 2 matches left], certainly for a pro team in English leagues.
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 08:24:22 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:05:50 am
I'm not sure, but Wrexham's 107 points, i think is the record points tally for a season [Wrexham still have 2 matches left], certainly for a pro team in English leagues.

I think it is. And Notts County could also beat the previous record this season. And one of them still might not go up!

Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 09:03:37 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:05:50 am
I'm not sure, but Wrexham's 107 points, i think is the record points tally for a season [Wrexham still have 2 matches left], certainly for a pro team in English leagues.
Crawley Town held the old record of 105 points, so Wrexham broke it last night and Notts will do so with one more win. Wrexham have the record for the most wins in a season now with 33, and most goals with 112 though Notts are just 1 goal behind!
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 09:10:35 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:03:37 am
Crawley Town held the old record of 105 points, so Wrexham broke it last night and Notts will do so with one more win. Wrexham have the record for the most wins in a season now with 33, and most goals with 112 though Notts are just 1 goal behind!

Reading got 106 points in the Championship about 15 years ago
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 09:12:03 am
Do Notts County have big money behind them as well, what is it about them that lets them keep up with Wrexham?
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 10:01:08 am
Must say, im very much enjoying the whole affair and have been watching some of their games.
 It's been nice to be interested in some other results while we're getting ready for next season.
Stroke of genius getting involved with them for the owners. Absolutely nailed it all around.
Will be interesting to see what happens with the wider public when the gloss wears off, but hopefully they continue to progress for the regulars.
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 10:01:58 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:12:03 am
Do Notts County have big money behind them as well, what is it about them that lets them keep up with Wrexham?

No they dont have big money but obviously like Chesterfield they are well supported for that level.

I think they signed 4-5 players from lower league so in that respect they have done a Edwards got gems and their manager has coached them well.....sound like someone else ??!!

Wrexham probably go up again next season but im not sure their fans all rate Parkinson but maybe they do now !!
