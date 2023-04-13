I feel like the WAFC Historian
Had a look at Saturdays fixtures & Notts County play Maidstone away 3pm, Wrexham home to Boreham Wood 6.30pm, Wrexham won't need the win if Notts County lose. or draw.
I'm not sure, but Wrexham's 107 points, i think is the record points tally for a season [Wrexham still have 2 matches left], certainly for a pro team in English leagues.
Crawley Town held the old record of 105 points, so Wrexham broke it last night and Notts will do so with one more win. Wrexham have the record for the most wins in a season now with 33, and most goals with 112 though Notts are just 1 goal behind!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Do Notts County have big money behind them as well, what is it about them that lets them keep up with Wrexham?
