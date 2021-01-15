« previous next »
Im just back from the Game, there is such a buzz around the place.  What an incredible game too, I really hope both teams go up.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:12:31 pm
No, Smicer07 is from Chester. The next City from Wrexham,  therefore very bitter.

Rob and Ryan use legitimate sponsorships and the Documentary to rise funds.

Theyre also not sportwashing bastards or Islamist dictators.

ah makes sense now, think it's brilliant for Wrexham, it's also given the league a much higher profile and no doubt will have led to more money going in there too

Each game in the NL is now streamed live, that's a recent addition
Was a really enjoyable watch that. Add in the context of the title race and the sheer ridiculousness of the points the two teams have amassed and it was even greater.

Really hope Wrexham see it out from here.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:15:20 pm
Im just back from the Game, there is such a buzz around the place.  What an incredible game too, I really hope both teams go up.


its stupid there's only one automatic promotion. Clearly both clubs are too strong for the league and both should go up.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
its stupid there's only one automatic promotion. Clearly both clubs are too strong for the league and both should go up.
The play offs provide extra funds for lower league and non league teams, so I Can see why they are there.
Maybe a caveat, if the 2nd team is sooo far ahead of 3rd, the play offs are cancelled.
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm
Was a really enjoyable watch that. Add in the context of the title race and the sheer ridiculousness of the points the two teams have amassed and it was even greater.

Really hope Wrexham see it out from here.

 It would be nice if both teams went up. They deserve it.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
its stupid there's only one automatic promotion. Clearly both clubs are too strong for the league and both should go up.

Salford and Stockport have both recently been promoted into League Two and were instantly favourites to win it (although neither have). Wrexham I imagine will also be favourites.

Similarly, most teams that have been relegated into the National League recently have gone on to struggle, with some dropping down further.

There's such a small gap between the league's that there really should be three promotion spots in line with the rest of the pyramid. There's probably an argument that it should even become League Three given that all clubs are now professional.
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm
Was a really enjoyable watch that. Add in the context of the title race and the sheer ridiculousness of the points the two teams have amassed and it was even greater.

Really hope Wrexham see it out from here.

Agreed, first half was tight & tense, but that Notts County opener on half time opened thing up, second half was a classic but that was never a penalty [Wrexham should have had a penalty in the first half], justice when the penalty was saved.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm
Salford and Stockport have both recently been promoted into League Two and were instantly favourites to win it (although neither have). Wrexham I imagine will also be favourites.

Similarly, most teams that have been relegated into the National League recently have gone on to struggle, with some dropping down further.

There's such a small gap between the league's that there really should be three promotion spots in line with the rest of the pyramid. There's probably an argument that it should even become League Three given that all clubs are now professional.

They should merge League Two and National League into north and south divisions under EFL (that then feeds into the National League north and south division below it as the top tier of non league).
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:12:31 pm
No, Smicer07 is from Chester. The next City from Wrexham,  therefore very bitter.

Rob and Ryan use legitimate sponsorships and the Documentary to rise funds.

Theyre also not sportwashing bastards or Islamist dictators.


I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm
Newcastle? Just wondered how other national league fans feel about them?
Utterly moronic post.
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.

 :lmao
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.
What was the attendance
One of the best games of footy I've seen all season that..... hats off to both sides
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.

Chester gave us our greatest ever striker. You take that back !
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
What was the attendance
Just a shade under 10,000.
Don't like to compare to other people, but Ryan Reynolds pretty much has a perfect life in every way
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 07:11:07 am
Don't like to compare to other people, but Ryan Reynolds pretty much has a perfect life in every way

Not every way. His wife is close friends with Taylor Swift and she calls with them regularly. Id make sure I was in North Wales on those weekends.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:43:46 am
Not every way. His wife is close friends with Taylor Swift and she calls with them regularly. Id make sure I was in North Wales on those weekends.

 :lmao

Thats grounds for divorce in my book.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:43:46 am
Not every way. His wife is close friends with Taylor Swift and she calls with them regularly. Id make sure I was in North Wales on those weekends.
;D
Hes just bought a house here.  Maybe thats why
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.
Seems like you do, given you're trying to equate rich owners bringing life back to a venerable old club with sportswashing scumbags using their money to hide their atrocities.

Unless Ryan Reynolds has suddenly started using his Deadpool sword onset when he sees two lads holding hands I think you're pretty far of the mark here, and weirdly bitter about it too.
Really enjoyed that game yesterday. It does also have a weird fascination because you know the drama of that game, their points total this season, the signing of Ben Foster etc etc will make great telly on the documentary. I want them to get promoted, but there is a part of me willing it because I will look forward to a bloody TV show !
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 04:57:04 pm
Aren't they the Man City of the national league?

As someone said, They are more like Blackburn from the PL Era
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 11:32:51 am
As someone said, They are more like Blackburn from the PL Era

Jack Walker was a Blackburn lad who supported the club all his life - The Wrexham owners are not that.

They are doing amazing work in the Wrexham community and doing a great job rebuilding a club but they aren't Jack Walker and at the other end of the scale they aren't Man City.

They are outside millionaire investors who are doing it the right way but millionaire outside investors none the less
I guess they dont need comparing to anyone really! Its quite unique Id think? Two actors from over the pond with no links to the sport, buying a non league club blind and basically falling head over the heels for the club, town and the sport and rejuvinating the club. Its just a good story.

It was the bizarre comparison with Man City, and when that was questioned as it should be by a few, the poster THEN asked if Newcastle was a better comparison that got this discussion going, I mean, wtf?! A Liverpool fan of all fanbases asking if what is happening with Wrexham is comparible to Man City and Newcastle.  I think that is why one or two here thought he/she was trolling.


Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:26:58 pm
Jack Walker was a Blackburn lad who supported the club all his life - The Wrexham owners are not that.

They are doing amazing work in the Wrexham community and doing a great job rebuilding a club but they aren't Jack Walker and at the other end of the scale they aren't Man City.

They are outside millionaire investors who are doing it the right way but millionaire outside investors none the less

Yep the Wrexham owners are millionaire investors who just happen to be big time actors, they're nothing like City or Newcastle who are owned by oil state regimes for sportswashing purposes.
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:26:58 pm
Jack Walker was a Blackburn lad who supported the club all his life - The Wrexham owners are not that.

They are doing amazing work in the Wrexham community and doing a great job rebuilding a club but they aren't Jack Walker and at the other end of the scale they aren't Man City.

They are outside millionaire investors who are doing it the right way but millionaire outside investors none the less

I cant find the quote but Rob McElhenney said about his motives, was to make money. I guess they will sell the club for a profit.
Whatever happens, I think it's good for football in general.  Don't think it's fair for the other teams fighting to get out of that league, but it is what it is.  The real story is the amount of eyes that are suddenly on this level of football, and I wonder how many fans have gone to check out their local team after watching the documentary.
It's the level where the rich can still throw their weight around a bit.  Salford City did it before them and there'll be another club doing the same soon after Wrexham as well, no doubt.  I'm not sure it really has an end goal as it seems most teams outside the Premier League and even some within it lose money most seasons.

The Wrexham millionaires will hit a wall long before they try to break into the elite of billionaires in the Premier League.  Hopefully they'll leave Wrexham on a solid footing whenever that day comes.

