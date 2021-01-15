It's the level where the rich can still throw their weight around a bit. Salford City did it before them and there'll be another club doing the same soon after Wrexham as well, no doubt. I'm not sure it really has an end goal as it seems most teams outside the Premier League and even some within it lose money most seasons.



The Wrexham millionaires will hit a wall long before they try to break into the elite of billionaires in the Premier League. Hopefully they'll leave Wrexham on a solid footing whenever that day comes.



