Author Topic: Wrexham FC  (Read 21975 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:15:20 pm »
Im just back from the Game, there is such a buzz around the place.  What an incredible game too, I really hope both teams go up.

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:12:31 pm
No, Smicer07 is from Chester. The next City from Wrexham,  therefore very bitter.

Rob and Ryan use legitimate sponsorships and the Documentary to rise funds.

Theyre also not sportwashing bastards or Islamist dictators.

ah makes sense now, think it's brilliant for Wrexham, it's also given the league a much higher profile and no doubt will have led to more money going in there too

Each game in the NL is now streamed live, that's a recent addition
Online Spanish Al

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm »
Was a really enjoyable watch that. Add in the context of the title race and the sheer ridiculousness of the points the two teams have amassed and it was even greater.

Really hope Wrexham see it out from here.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:15:20 pm
Im just back from the Game, there is such a buzz around the place.  What an incredible game too, I really hope both teams go up.


its stupid there's only one automatic promotion. Clearly both clubs are too strong for the league and both should go up.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
its stupid there's only one automatic promotion. Clearly both clubs are too strong for the league and both should go up.
The play offs provide extra funds for lower league and non league teams, so I Can see why they are there.
Maybe a caveat, if the 2nd team is sooo far ahead of 3rd, the play offs are cancelled.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 07:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm
Was a really enjoyable watch that. Add in the context of the title race and the sheer ridiculousness of the points the two teams have amassed and it was even greater.

Really hope Wrexham see it out from here.

 It would be nice if both teams went up. They deserve it.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
its stupid there's only one automatic promotion. Clearly both clubs are too strong for the league and both should go up.

Salford and Stockport have both recently been promoted into League Two and were instantly favourites to win it (although neither have). Wrexham I imagine will also be favourites.

Similarly, most teams that have been relegated into the National League recently have gone on to struggle, with some dropping down further.

There's such a small gap between the league's that there really should be three promotion spots in line with the rest of the pyramid. There's probably an argument that it should even become League Three given that all clubs are now professional.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm
Was a really enjoyable watch that. Add in the context of the title race and the sheer ridiculousness of the points the two teams have amassed and it was even greater.

Really hope Wrexham see it out from here.

Agreed, first half was tight & tense, but that Notts County opener on half time opened thing up, second half was a classic but that was never a penalty [Wrexham should have had a penalty in the first half], justice when the penalty was saved.
Offline Fromola

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:46:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm
Salford and Stockport have both recently been promoted into League Two and were instantly favourites to win it (although neither have). Wrexham I imagine will also be favourites.

Similarly, most teams that have been relegated into the National League recently have gone on to struggle, with some dropping down further.

There's such a small gap between the league's that there really should be three promotion spots in line with the rest of the pyramid. There's probably an argument that it should even become League Three given that all clubs are now professional.

They should merge League Two and National League into north and south divisions under EFL (that then feeds into the National League north and south division below it as the top tier of non league).
Offline smicer07

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:12:31 pm
No, Smicer07 is from Chester. The next City from Wrexham,  therefore very bitter.

Rob and Ryan use legitimate sponsorships and the Documentary to rise funds.

Theyre also not sportwashing bastards or Islamist dictators.


I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.
Offline Ray K

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm
Newcastle? Just wondered how other national league fans feel about them?
Utterly moronic post.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:31:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.

 :lmao
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.
Offline spen71

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm »
What was the attendance
Offline Pistolero

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 pm »
One of the best games of footy I've seen all season that..... hats off to both sides
Offline rushyman

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:06:18 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
I don't give a fuck about Wrexham or Chester you bellend.

Chester gave us our greatest ever striker. You take that back !
Offline Ray K

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:06:18 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
What was the attendance
Just a shade under 10,000.
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #337 on: Today at 07:11:07 am »
Don't like to compare to other people, but Ryan Reynolds pretty much has a perfect life in every way
