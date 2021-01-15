its stupid there's only one automatic promotion. Clearly both clubs are too strong for the league and both should go up.



Salford and Stockport have both recently been promoted into League Two and were instantly favourites to win it (although neither have). Wrexham I imagine will also be favourites.Similarly, most teams that have been relegated into the National League recently have gone on to struggle, with some dropping down further.There's such a small gap between the league's that there really should be three promotion spots in line with the rest of the pyramid. There's probably an argument that it should even become League Three given that all clubs are now professional.