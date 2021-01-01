« previous next »
Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:41:23 pm »
These always produce thrillers.
Logged


Online Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:41:29 pm »
3-2! Absolute shambles in defence
Logged



Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm »
Fantastic game of football
Logged







Online Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm »
Superb from Wrexham. What next ?  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm »
Glad for Wrexham.
Logged

Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:57:04 pm »
Aren't they the Man City of the national league?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:58:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:57:04 pm
Aren't they the Man City of the national league?
How do you compare the two? Unless it's "legitimate" financial spending?
Logged

Online Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:59:03 pm »
Penalty in the last minute!
Logged



Online disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:59:06 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:57:04 pm
Aren't they the Man City of the national league?

Budget wise it's probably a fair comparison, personnel wise as far as the owners go I'd disagree  ;D

Notts County are in pretty considerable debt too for a non league side too
Logged











Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:59:16 pm »
What a dumbass.

What a save though
Logged




Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:58:42 pm
How do you compare the two? Unless it's "legitimate" financial spending?

Just that their players are on astronomical wages and financially they're ridiculously ahead of everyone else.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm »
Wrexham gonna regret missing those two late chances.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:00:01 pm »
Young Ben!
Logged


Online Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:00:52 pm »
Logged

Online Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #294 on: Today at 05:00:53 pm »
Saved and Wrexham win! Fun second half that
Logged



Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #295 on: Today at 05:01:32 pm »
Ben Foster playing for Wrexham proving my point there.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #296 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
What a save from Foster!
Logged







Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #297 on: Today at 05:02:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:59:32 pm
Just that their players are on astronomical wages and financially they're ridiculously ahead of everyone else.
Better comparison to be had than City though. They are shit bags.
Logged

Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #298 on: Today at 05:02:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:02:20 pm
Better comparison to be had than City though. They are shit bags.

Newcastle? Just wondered how other national league fans feel about them?
Logged

Online Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #299 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
Thatll make a great episode in next season of documentary - crazy game!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #300 on: Today at 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:02:56 pm
Newcastle? Just wondered how other national league fans feel about them?
clearly they have money, maybe compare them to Gary Neville's Salford rather than sportswashers.

I'm sure the rest of the league will be delighted to see the back of them both
Logged







Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #301 on: Today at 05:05:40 pm »
3-2 FT. Wow!
Logged






Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:33:36 pm »
I know absolutely nothing about them other than Ryan Reynolds part owns them, are they really a bunch of bastards?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #303 on: Today at 05:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:33:36 pm
I know absolutely nothing about them other than Ryan Reynolds part owns them, are they really a bunch of bastards?

who?

Its great, loads of people are weirdly bitter of course, cant blame them. Imagine seeing a league rival get fantastic owners who become totally invested not just in the club and sport but in the town and region too. The whole thing is just superb for Wrexham.  And they are savvy owners, it isnt just about putting hands in pockets, its about sponsorships and of course the netflix show bringing in money.

Anyone comparing it to sportswashing human rights abuser owners who dont give a shit about the city or the club they own need to give their heads an almighty wobble.
Logged
