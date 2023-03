Absolutely shitty from Wrexham on this one, especially this bit: "The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself."There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat."Must be some utter Tory somewhere running things, and my money is firmly on Sean Harvey!100% with Paul Mullin on this one - Fuck The Tories!