He's got a shedload of freshly minted gin money in his pocket:



https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/aug/17/daigeo-to-buy-ryan-reynolds-aviation-gin-in-deal-of-up-to-610m



Good news for them though, especially with so many lower tier clubs having trouble paying the bills.



indeed! Be amazing news for a club like Wrecsam.Their official statement:The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took part in the Special General Meeting yesterday (Tuesday September 22) and took the time to vote.As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution.As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia.Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvels Deadpool.In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.