I have a Blue Badge and ideally I want to park near to Anfield Road. Do you have to be a hospitality ticket holder to park at the Stanley Park/Priory Road Car Park? Or do you know how I could buy a permit.



I've parked at the Academy but it's a bit too far really and it can take ages to get away.



I was parking just by The Glenbuck but I only get 3 hours and the new added minutes to each half may make it go over 3 hours a little.



Any recommendations would be great.



