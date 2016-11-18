« previous next »
Author Topic: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim  (Read 230034 times)

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: Upinsmoke on November 18, 2016, 07:49:20 am
So i had a go on the SE of Skyrim to see what the difference was and honestly it looks worse than the original.
I could not agree more !
It looks kind of hazy or something, really unfocused, almost sort of cartoony compared to the original.
Texturing is awful too.
It all looks very unnatural.
Of course I've been spoiled by the 70 ish mods making my original game look boss.
It took me 5 years to put the best mods together, keeping in mind that we had to deal with one of the most feeble engines gaming has ever seen.
I know that it sounds like an exaggeration, but I really can't play Skyrim without Immersive College of Winterhold http://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/36849/? and JK'S Skyrim http://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/61035/?
, to name just two of the best mods out there.


But I'm hoping they fixed the engine a bit and the 64 bit architecture allows for more mods to be installed.
I'm sure we can mod the ugliness away !
I'll leave it in the closet for now and start looking at what is possible next year.
It would not surprize me if we are a bunch of patches further by then ...
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: Le Jake on November 18, 2016, 09:12:12 am
Is there a particular order to do the quests in? I got to the college early and am just sessioning through the whole lot, don't know if I should balance with some dragon stuff or civil war or even one of the guilds/brotherhoods

Doesn't really matter but for the sake of variety you probably want to mix it up a bit. Depends how many things you want in your quest list at once. Get yourself into the thieves guild nice and early though, as that will open up a lot more of the map and earn money.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: Jake on November 18, 2016, 09:12:12 am
Is there a particular order to do the quests in? I got to the college early and am just sessioning through the whole lot, don't know if I should balance with some dragon stuff or civil war or even one of the guilds/brotherhoods

Just finished the main quest line, killed the baddy dragon, then as soon as I start the next quest, finishing the civil war, I get a game breaking bug.

Ah well, eBay it is, onto the next one. (Witcher 3)
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
right then, who's getting yet another Skyrim upgrade in a few weeks? i am! gonna finally complete it this time. i was hoping the free upgrade would come built-in with the most popular mods (like Interesting NPCs) but seems that won't be the case.

There are, essentially, two versions of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition based on what is currently known. There is the free upgrade path for owners of the aforementioned Skyrim Special Edition and there is the paid version which includes every piece of Creation Club content as well as new pieces.

this article mentions the paid version might be as much as $39.99 which can fuck off:

https://gamerant.com/skyrim-10-anniversary-next-gen-upgrade-worth-creation-club/
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: Dench57 on October 28, 2021, 10:07:47 am
right then, who's getting yet another Skyrim upgrade in a few weeks? i am! gonna finally complete it this time. i was hoping the free upgrade would come built-in with the most popular mods (like Interesting NPCs) but seems that won't be the case.

There are, essentially, two versions of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition based on what is currently known. There is the free upgrade path for owners of the aforementioned Skyrim Special Edition and there is the paid version which includes every piece of Creation Club content as well as new pieces.

this article mentions the paid version might be as much as $39.99 which can fuck off:

https://gamerant.com/skyrim-10-anniversary-next-gen-upgrade-worth-creation-club/
What, I thought the Creation Club stuff was what's included in the free version for current owners? So what's actually changing if you won't pay for it again, like I won't.

I think I've done literally everything there is to do in Skyrim across so, so many play throughs, though I only recently beat the Ebony Warrior. There will be no mods for this new version (for a time) so if they're not including all the add-ons then I'm not sure what this represents as an addition over a relatively lightly-modded SE version.

It really is wild that we haven't had VI yet, but for all the criticism of Skyrim, they made a robust, epic game that is still playable to this day and stands out as one of the best games of that generation. I literally have been playing it on and off for 10 years.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
fuck this game. make a new one.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Oh yeah, I never finished this. Think I got to the 'point of no return' near the end of the main quest, started doing all the sides and DLC bits, and got massively sidetracked to the point I stopped playing.

I'm about to spend a few weeks (at least) unemployed so I might try to knock some of my long-standing unfinished games on the head to make some space on the hard drive.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Love the VR offering. I know a lot of people moan about it, but walking around the world in VR is awesome if you have a brilliant computer with a proper RTX card.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on October 29, 2021, 02:11:53 pm
Love the VR offering. I know a lot of people moan about it, but walking around the world in VR is awesome if you have a brilliant computer with a proper RTX card.

It's weird as even if you've played through it a million times, once in VR you walk around everywhere looking at everything!!!
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 29, 2021, 02:34:19 pm
It's weird as even if you've played through it a million times, once in VR you walk around everywhere looking at everything!!!

It's incredible isn't it?

I've also got GTA V running in VR which is seriouslty impressive. You need a monster PC though
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Just being in the world in VR is amazing enough. Using a bow and arrow, you feel like Legolas in Moria when you're in the underground sections.

I think Bethesda did the bare minimum with it, though. That's the trouble with these so called big "AAA" studios. They do the bare minimum when it comes to VR stuff and charge the full price for the privilege because they know they can get away with it. Or at least they could until recently thanks to games like Alex and Saints and Sinners. Once again, it's left to individual modders on the PC side to fix the slop they give us. There's mods for Skyrim that bring it up to VR standard.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/swt6jJPTzQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/swt6jJPTzQo</a>



Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
So I've started this for the first time and it's a LOT to take in.  I've played Fallout 4 through a few times so lots of it is really familiar, but I have questions:

- What's with all the books, do I have to actually read them?  Are they just lore or are some relevant, and how can I tell which is which if so?
- Can I get through the game without using magic?  I've got my first dragon shout or whatever, and have used potions to heal, but that's it so far.
- I'm carrying way too much gold right now.  Can I use it for anything other than trading?
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: tubby on December  5, 2023, 02:05:23 pm
So I've started this for the first time and it's a LOT to take in.  I've played Fallout 4 through a few times so lots of it is really familiar, but I have questions:

- What's with all the books, do I have to actually read them?  Are they just lore or are some relevant, and how can I tell which is which if so?
- Can I get through the game without using magic?  I've got my first dragon shout or whatever, and have used potions to heal, but that's it so far.
- I'm carrying way too much gold right now.  Can I use it for anything other than trading?

Theres never too much gold. Only things you can have too much of is useless shite that causes too much weight.
Magic isnt needed. I have had play throughs as an archer which is probably the strongest build you can do.

From memory most books are shite, except for skill books and spells. Think some can reveal locations but once youve then read them they are useless
« Last Edit: December 5, 2023, 05:42:55 pm by macca007 »
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Thanks, time to dump the books then.  Perfect.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: tubby on December  5, 2023, 05:58:02 pm
Thanks, time to dump the books then.  Perfect.

Just sell them. Easy money
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
I had one playhrough and was sneak-archety. Would kill everything in one shot late game. Terribly OP build.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
SWORD AND BOARD
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Face to face combat is horrible in all Bethesda games.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Just look for books with high value (when you hover over them) and read those, they normally improve skill levels.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: Zlen on December  5, 2023, 06:10:34 pm
I had one playhrough and was sneak-archety. Would kill everything in one shot late game. Terribly OP build.
Same as me last time I played it on PS3 about ten years + ago. Fell into a similar way of playing in Fallout 4 so might be a Bethesda thing or just what's easiest or instinctive in these types of open world games. My boy has it on the Switch so might give it another try and force myself into being a brawler or pure mage.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
I vagely remember cheating to create some magic spell that I chucked at people then just watched their health go down until they died. that was a long time ago though.

just had a quick look and according to steam the last time I played it was november 2011
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Smithing in this game is dumb as hell.  I'm around level 29 now and my smithing is still really low so I can't do much with it when it comes to weapons and armour.  How are you even supposed to level it up?
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: tubby on January 15, 2024, 09:39:09 am
Smithing in this game is dumb as hell.  I'm around level 29 now and my smithing is still really low so I can't do much with it when it comes to weapons and armour.  How are you even supposed to level it up?

If I recall correctly, pretty much everythin in the game is upgraded by doing.
So if you want to boost your smithing, smith more, like a lot more. Keep producing and selling shit constantly and your smithing will get a big boost.
I remember sneaking constantly, never fast travelling, just sneaking everywhere - my sneak got to a point where I could clear any dungeon with headshots without confronting a single enemy 1 on 1.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: Zlen on January 15, 2024, 10:10:14 am
If I recall correctly, pretty much everythin in the game is upgraded by doing.
So if you want to boost your smithing, smith more, like a lot more. Keep producing and selling shit constantly and your smithing will get a big boost.
I remember sneaking constantly, never fast travelling, just sneaking everywhere - my sneak got to a point where I could clear any dungeon with headshots without confronting a single enemy 1 on 1.

Yeah everything else is levelling up as I'd expect, I'm high level in one-handed, destruction, light armour, sneak, etc.  But the smithing is weird, you've got to basically just stay in one place crafting, then sell what you've crafted and buy more materials to craft, and back to the same place for more crafting.

Every other skill levels naturally through your playstyle, but smithing is pure grind and repetition in one or two spots.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
That's true, other things are boosted by naturally playing, while smithing (clunky as fuck btw) needs to be done at specific spots - so it's really a boring grind most of the time.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
It has been ages since I've played Skyrim, but don't you have to do certain recipes over and over again to level up? Because after certain points stuff you craft doesn't give you XP anymore. Might be worth looking at a smithing guide on what recipes to do at what level. I don't think I was ever arsed levelling that up.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: tubby on January 15, 2024, 09:39:09 am
Smithing in this game is dumb as hell.  I'm around level 29 now and my smithing is still really low so I can't do much with it when it comes to weapons and armour.  How are you even supposed to level it up?

You level up smithing more by making things that are more valuable. You weigh up the raw materials you have, and maximize the value of the items you make.

So if you have 5 ingots, and you had the choice of making 5 items of 50gp each, or one item of 200gp, you make the 5 items for a total value of 250gp, this will boost your smithing level most..

Without gaming the system, the best way I think is to collect gold and silver, plus the jewels you find in chests and urns, and make jewellery items which have the highest value.

Boost your smithing perks so you can make and upgrade more valuable weapons. Get the Dwarven armor perk, go to a Dwemer ruin and collect lots of scrap Dwemer metal, smelt it into ingots and make lots of Dwarven armor and weapons, then upgrade them using the grindstone and the workbench.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Or just pay someone to teach you how to make stuff, there are trainers all over
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 16, 2024, 09:23:54 am
Or just pay someone to teach you how to make stuff, there are trainers all over

Wait is there someone who I can pay to level up smithing?  I've seen it for other skills, but not that.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: tubby on January 16, 2024, 09:35:12 am
Wait is there someone who I can pay to level up smithing?  I've seen it for other skills, but not that.

Yeah the guy in Whiterun up the hill (Eorlund Gray-Mane apparently), you have to join the companions first though
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 18, 2024, 09:41:53 am
Yeah the guy in Whiterun up the hill (Eorlund Gray-Mane apparently), you have to join the companions first though

Awesome.  That's much better than having to grind it.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Does anyone know how this runs on Switch? Thinking of getting it for handheld fun.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 19, 2024, 04:09:10 am
Does anyone know how this runs on Switch? Thinking of getting it for handheld fun.

I got it last month and it seems fine so far. Although I started playing it and then put it down after a few hours of playing and haven't played it since. I'll pick it up again at some point, I just need to decide what I want to be.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
I booted this up again over Christmas (it feels like a Christmas game to me) and started a new campaign on PS4.  For the first hour I thought it was shit and had aged badly since I last played about 12 years ago on the PS3 but as the game's gone on I've got really into it.  Explored storylines I didn't bother with before like the Thieves Guild one and the Vampires one.  I made up my mind not to fall into the habit of having back and sniping enemies with arrows until they drop and instead am a full on mage, something I didn't do before.  What definitely hasn't aged is the music.  Brilliant score.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Nolvus is quite good for Skyrim

https://www.nolvus.net/

You'll need a premium Nexus account though and decent machine to run it well
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:31:30 pm
Nolvus is quite good for Skyrim

https://www.nolvus.net/

You'll need a premium Nexus account though and decent machine to run it well

Fucking hell... That looks great and I'll definitely give it a try sometime. Was about to do it right now, but saw that you need the Anniversary Upgrade just as I was about to go Premium on Nexus Mods. Will have to wait for the next Steam sale as I'm not giving Bethesda full price for that and don't want to get a key on one of those dodgy sites...
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Cheers. Saw that shortly after I posted earlier and decided to go for it. Wasn't sure about Nolvus after watching a few videos and reading some stuff on Reddit, but decided to try it anyway. Was looking at other mod packs, but it seems a pain in the arse to get them running. Might give something else a try, if I don't like Nolvus.
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Yeah I mean it's free of course and can be tailored so no harm, definitely refreshes an old game though, I'm enjoying it and with over 2000 mods at least runs well
