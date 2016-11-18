right then, who's getting yet another Skyrim upgrade in a few weeks? i am! gonna finally complete it this time. i was hoping the free upgrade would come built-in with the most popular mods (like Interesting NPCs) but seems that won't be the case.



There are, essentially, two versions of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition based on what is currently known. There is the free upgrade path for owners of the aforementioned Skyrim Special Edition and there is the paid version which includes every piece of Creation Club content as well as new pieces.



this article mentions the paid version might be as much as $39.99 which can fuck off:



https://gamerant.com/skyrim-10-anniversary-next-gen-upgrade-worth-creation-club/



What, I thought the Creation Club stuff was what's included in the free version for current owners? So what's actually changing if you won't pay for it again, like I won't.I think I've done literally everything there is to do in Skyrim across so, so many play throughs, though I only recently beat the Ebony Warrior. There will be no mods for this new version (for a time) so if they're not including all the add-ons then I'm not sure what this represents as an addition over a relatively lightly-modded SE version.It really is wild that we haven't had VI yet, but for all the criticism of Skyrim, they made a robust, epic game that is still playable to this day and stands out as one of the best games of that generation. I literally have been playing it on and off for 10 years.