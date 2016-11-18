So i had a go on the SE of Skyrim to see what the difference was and honestly it looks worse than the original.
I could not agree more !
It looks kind of hazy or something, really unfocused, almost sort of cartoony compared to the original.
Texturing is awful too.
It all looks very unnatural.
Of course I've been spoiled by the 70 ish mods making my original game look boss.
It took me 5 years to put the best mods together, keeping in mind that we had to deal with one of the most feeble engines gaming has ever seen.
I know that it sounds like an exaggeration, but I really can't play Skyrim without Immersive College of Winterhold http://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/36849/?
and JK'S Skyrim http://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/61035/?
, to name just two of the best mods out there.
But I'm hoping they fixed the engine a bit and the 64 bit architecture allows for more mods to be installed.
I'm sure we can mod the ugliness away !
I'll leave it in the closet for now and start looking at what is possible next year.
It would not surprize me if we are a bunch of patches further by then ...