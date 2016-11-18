« previous next »
Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Ron

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
November 18, 2016, 09:38:48 am
Quote from: Upinsmoke on November 18, 2016, 07:49:20 am
So i had a go on the SE of Skyrim to see what the difference was and honestly it looks worse than the original.
I could not agree more !
It looks kind of hazy or something, really unfocused, almost sort of cartoony compared to the original.
Texturing is awful too.
It all looks very unnatural.
Of course I've been spoiled by the 70 ish mods making my original game look boss.
It took me 5 years to put the best mods together, keeping in mind that we had to deal with one of the most feeble engines gaming has ever seen.
I know that it sounds like an exaggeration, but I really can't play Skyrim without Immersive College of Winterhold http://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/36849/? and JK'S Skyrim http://www.nexusmods.com/skyrim/mods/61035/?
, to name just two of the best mods out there.


But I'm hoping they fixed the engine a bit and the 64 bit architecture allows for more mods to be installed.
I'm sure we can mod the ugliness away !
I'll leave it in the closet for now and start looking at what is possible next year.
It would not surprize me if we are a bunch of patches further by then ...
Last Edit: November 18, 2016, 09:45:39 am by Ron
Nessy76

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
November 18, 2016, 12:07:29 pm
Quote from: Le Jake on November 18, 2016, 09:12:12 am
Is there a particular order to do the quests in? I got to the college early and am just sessioning through the whole lot, don't know if I should balance with some dragon stuff or civil war or even one of the guilds/brotherhoods

Doesn't really matter but for the sake of variety you probably want to mix it up a bit. Depends how many things you want in your quest list at once. Get yourself into the thieves guild nice and early though, as that will open up a lot more of the map and earn money.
Jake

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
June 2, 2018, 12:23:21 pm
Quote from: Jake on November 18, 2016, 09:12:12 am
Is there a particular order to do the quests in? I got to the college early and am just sessioning through the whole lot, don't know if I should balance with some dragon stuff or civil war or even one of the guilds/brotherhoods

Just finished the main quest line, killed the baddy dragon, then as soon as I start the next quest, finishing the civil war, I get a game breaking bug.

Ah well, eBay it is, onto the next one. (Witcher 3)
Last Edit: June 2, 2018, 12:26:39 pm by Jake
Dench57

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
October 28, 2021, 10:07:47 am
right then, who's getting yet another Skyrim upgrade in a few weeks? i am! gonna finally complete it this time. i was hoping the free upgrade would come built-in with the most popular mods (like Interesting NPCs) but seems that won't be the case.

There are, essentially, two versions of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition based on what is currently known. There is the free upgrade path for owners of the aforementioned Skyrim Special Edition and there is the paid version which includes every piece of Creation Club content as well as new pieces.

this article mentions the paid version might be as much as $39.99 which can fuck off:

https://gamerant.com/skyrim-10-anniversary-next-gen-upgrade-worth-creation-club/
Drinks Sangria

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
October 28, 2021, 11:13:18 am
Quote from: Dench57 on October 28, 2021, 10:07:47 am
right then, who's getting yet another Skyrim upgrade in a few weeks? i am! gonna finally complete it this time. i was hoping the free upgrade would come built-in with the most popular mods (like Interesting NPCs) but seems that won't be the case.

There are, essentially, two versions of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition based on what is currently known. There is the free upgrade path for owners of the aforementioned Skyrim Special Edition and there is the paid version which includes every piece of Creation Club content as well as new pieces.

this article mentions the paid version might be as much as $39.99 which can fuck off:

https://gamerant.com/skyrim-10-anniversary-next-gen-upgrade-worth-creation-club/
What, I thought the Creation Club stuff was what's included in the free version for current owners? So what's actually changing if you won't pay for it again, like I won't.

I think I've done literally everything there is to do in Skyrim across so, so many play throughs, though I only recently beat the Ebony Warrior. There will be no mods for this new version (for a time) so if they're not including all the add-ons then I'm not sure what this represents as an addition over a relatively lightly-modded SE version.

It really is wild that we haven't had VI yet, but for all the criticism of Skyrim, they made a robust, epic game that is still playable to this day and stands out as one of the best games of that generation. I literally have been playing it on and off for 10 years.
voodoo ray

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
October 28, 2021, 11:16:34 am
fuck this game. make a new one.
Riquende

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
October 28, 2021, 11:53:55 am
Oh yeah, I never finished this. Think I got to the 'point of no return' near the end of the main quest, started doing all the sides and DLC bits, and got massively sidetracked to the point I stopped playing.

I'm about to spend a few weeks (at least) unemployed so I might try to knock some of my long-standing unfinished games on the head to make some space on the hard drive.
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
October 29, 2021, 02:11:53 pm
Love the VR offering. I know a lot of people moan about it, but walking around the world in VR is awesome if you have a brilliant computer with a proper RTX card.
[new username under construction]

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
October 29, 2021, 02:34:19 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on October 29, 2021, 02:11:53 pm
Love the VR offering. I know a lot of people moan about it, but walking around the world in VR is awesome if you have a brilliant computer with a proper RTX card.

It's weird as even if you've played through it a million times, once in VR you walk around everywhere looking at everything!!!
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
October 31, 2021, 11:42:24 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 29, 2021, 02:34:19 pm
It's weird as even if you've played through it a million times, once in VR you walk around everywhere looking at everything!!!

It's incredible isn't it?

I've also got GTA V running in VR which is seriouslty impressive. You need a monster PC though
Macphisto80

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
November 1, 2021, 06:10:52 pm
Just being in the world in VR is amazing enough. Using a bow and arrow, you feel like Legolas in Moria when you're in the underground sections.

I think Bethesda did the bare minimum with it, though. That's the trouble with these so called big "AAA" studios. They do the bare minimum when it comes to VR stuff and charge the full price for the privilege because they know they can get away with it. Or at least they could until recently thanks to games like Alex and Saints and Sinners. Once again, it's left to individual modders on the PC side to fix the slop they give us. There's mods for Skyrim that bring it up to VR standard.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/swt6jJPTzQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/swt6jJPTzQo</a>



tubby

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 5, 2023, 02:05:23 pm
So I've started this for the first time and it's a LOT to take in.  I've played Fallout 4 through a few times so lots of it is really familiar, but I have questions:

- What's with all the books, do I have to actually read them?  Are they just lore or are some relevant, and how can I tell which is which if so?
- Can I get through the game without using magic?  I've got my first dragon shout or whatever, and have used potions to heal, but that's it so far.
- I'm carrying way too much gold right now.  Can I use it for anything other than trading?
macca007

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 5, 2023, 05:38:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on December  5, 2023, 02:05:23 pm
So I've started this for the first time and it's a LOT to take in.  I've played Fallout 4 through a few times so lots of it is really familiar, but I have questions:

- What's with all the books, do I have to actually read them?  Are they just lore or are some relevant, and how can I tell which is which if so?
- Can I get through the game without using magic?  I've got my first dragon shout or whatever, and have used potions to heal, but that's it so far.
- I'm carrying way too much gold right now.  Can I use it for anything other than trading?

Theres never too much gold. Only things you can have too much of is useless shite that causes too much weight.
Magic isnt needed. I have had play throughs as an archer which is probably the strongest build you can do.

From memory most books are shite, except for skill books and spells. Think some can reveal locations but once youve then read them they are useless
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 5, 2023, 05:58:02 pm
Thanks, time to dump the books then.  Perfect.
macca007

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 5, 2023, 06:09:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on December  5, 2023, 05:58:02 pm
Thanks, time to dump the books then.  Perfect.

Just sell them. Easy money
Zlen

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 5, 2023, 06:10:34 pm
I had one playhrough and was sneak-archety. Would kill everything in one shot late game. Terribly OP build.
Dench57

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 5, 2023, 07:25:34 pm
SWORD AND BOARD
Zlen

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 5, 2023, 07:33:31 pm
Face to face combat is horrible in all Bethesda games.
[new username under construction]

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
December 6, 2023, 09:34:19 am
Just look for books with high value (when you hover over them) and read those, they normally improve skill levels.
Disregarder

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Today at 07:12:08 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December  5, 2023, 06:10:34 pm
I had one playhrough and was sneak-archety. Would kill everything in one shot late game. Terribly OP build.
Same as me last time I played it on PS3 about ten years + ago. Fell into a similar way of playing in Fallout 4 so might be a Bethesda thing or just what's easiest or instinctive in these types of open world games. My boy has it on the Switch so might give it another try and force myself into being a brawler or pure mage.
voodoo ray

Re: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Today at 07:16:33 pm
I vagely remember cheating to create some magic spell that I chucked at people then just watched their health go down until they died. that was a long time ago though.

just had a quick look and according to steam the last time I played it was november 2011
