I have a Gaggia Classic. Itís brilliant. Took me a while to get the hang of steaming the milk, but I can now make delicious coffee every time. Itís a lot of money, but if you can afford it and drink coffee every day then itís a no brainer.



You can customise them too. I havenít done this yet, as it already tastes good enough. Iím sort of tempted to start tinkering around though. If that appeals to you it could be an added bonus but itís in no way essential despite what some say.



The most important part is the grind quality. I had a cheap grinder and it wasnít doing it fine enough. Until I save up for a real nice one I just request the shop I get it from to grind it for me.