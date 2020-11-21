The pressure OPV mod is the most important - it adjusts the machine to ensure that it delivers at 9 BAR of pressure, which is the gold standard for brewing espresso.



The steam wand change enables you (with practice) to make proper microfoam.



The others make smaller differences to the quality and consistency of your shots, and can be done over time.



If you bought the 2016-2019 model though, unlucky as it's not a real classic (doesn't have a brass boiler and solenoid valve which makes the classic such a good machine). This was because of misguided cost-cutting after Philips bought Gaggia. The new 2020 Classic Pro is basically the same as the old classic.