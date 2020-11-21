« previous next »
Espresso Machines

۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Espresso Machines
November 21, 2020, 12:33:46 PM
Quote from: S on November 18, 2020, 07:10:16 PM
Got a Gaggia Classic recently and really loving it at the minute.

Does anyone else end up with a shitload of mess every time they make a coffee though? Maybe I'm just being sloppy.

Welcome to the club. Best bang-for-buck home barista machine money can buy. The important thing to know bout the Classic is that it doesn't come ready to.make perfect coffee out of the box. A couple of key adjustments need to be made, most importantly the pressure OPV needs adjusting to 10BAR at the portafilter so it brews at 9BAR. This is a very simple DIY job, as are all of the below...

IMS Precision Shower Screen
Brass Shower Plate
Rancilio Silvia Steam Wand
Bottomless portafilter and IMS Competizione basket
Pressure OPV Mod
S

Re: Espresso Machines
November 23, 2020, 06:43:34 PM
Was joking about the mess, I'm just really clumsy using this thing at the minute!

Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on November 21, 2020, 12:33:46 PM
Welcome to the club. Best bang-for-buck home barista machine money can buy. The important thing to know bout the Classic is that it doesn't come ready to.make perfect coffee out of the box. A couple of key adjustments need to be made, most importantly the pressure OPV needs adjusting to 10BAR at the portafilter so it brews at 9BAR. This is a very simple DIY job, as are all of the below...

IMS Precision Shower Screen
Brass Shower Plate
Rancilio Silvia Steam Wand
Bottomless portafilter and IMS Competizione basket
Pressure OPV Mod
As I'm a beginner, do you mind explaining what each of those does? Thanks

The first thing to replace was that cheap, plastic tamper.
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Espresso Machines
Yesterday at 10:30:32 PM
The pressure OPV mod is the most important - it adjusts the machine to ensure that it delivers at 9 BAR of pressure, which is the gold standard for brewing espresso.

The steam wand change enables you (with practice) to make proper microfoam.

The others make smaller differences to the quality and consistency of your shots, and can be done over time.

If you bought the 2016-2019 model though, unlucky as it's not a real classic (doesn't have a brass boiler and solenoid valve which makes the classic such a good machine). This was because of misguided cost-cutting after Philips bought Gaggia. The new 2020 Classic Pro is basically the same as the old classic.
djphal

Re: Espresso Machines
Yesterday at 11:06:56 PM
Quote from: djphal on December 11, 2010, 12:53:16 AM
liking the look of this one although its a bit more

http://www.amazon.co.uk/Gaggia-Classic-RI8161-Machine-Professional/dp/B0000C72XS/ref=cm_cr_pr_sims_t

Just on the subject of the Gaggia Classic.

This post was 10 years ago... Its still going strong!
Beast of a machine!
S

Re: Espresso Machines
Today at 12:45:31 AM
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Yesterday at 10:30:32 PM
The pressure OPV mod is the most important - it adjusts the machine to ensure that it delivers at 9 BAR of pressure, which is the gold standard for brewing espresso.

The steam wand change enables you (with practice) to make proper microfoam.

The others make smaller differences to the quality and consistency of your shots, and can be done over time.

If you bought the 2016-2019 model though, unlucky as it's not a real classic (doesn't have a brass boiler and solenoid valve which makes the classic such a good machine). This was because of misguided cost-cutting after Philips bought Gaggia. The new 2020 Classic Pro is basically the same as the old classic.
How do I know which model I have?
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Espresso Machines
Today at 07:42:35 AM
Does the front panel have push buttons or switches? The Philips version had push buttons. It's still a reasonably good home machine, but not capable of making coffee-house quality espresso.
BarryCrocker

Re: Espresso Machines
Today at 08:25:54 AM
Quote from: djphal on Yesterday at 11:06:56 PM
Just on the subject of the Gaggia Classic.

This post was 10 years ago... Its still going strong!
Beast of a machine!

A mate of mine retro-fitted a shot clock on one of these for his mum. Everything these days is focused on dose, extraction time and yield. Thank God. Makes like so much easier.
djphal

Re: Espresso Machines
Today at 01:28:47 PM
Speaking of which, I havent done the OPV mod!
S

Re: Espresso Machines
Today at 02:13:20 PM
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Today at 07:42:35 AM
Does the front panel have push buttons or switches? The Philips version had push buttons. It's still a reasonably good home machine, but not capable of making coffee-house quality espresso.
Well the power button is the energy saving kind. So you turn it on and the button clicks back out automatically.

I guess thats the Phillips one?
۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Espresso Machines
Today at 04:24:47 PM
