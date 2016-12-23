« previous next »
REM Appreciation Thread

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
December 23, 2016, 11:45:19 pm
OK, I have 7 R.E.M. albums on my computer / itunes

Up
Automatic for the people
Murmur
New adventures in Hi Fi
Out of time
Reveal
Collapse into now

Where do I go next, any recommendations.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

KillieRed

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
December 24, 2016, 12:24:26 am
Good news there are some crackers to come -

Document
Life's Rich Pageant
Reckoning
Green

only Murmur is in their class.
Filler.

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
December 24, 2016, 01:26:47 am
Quote from: Crack-a-Joke Paul on December 23, 2016, 11:45:19 pm
Where do I go next, any recommendations.


I stuck on Out Of Time today for the first time in f'in years, and it almost passed me by. Some weeks back I stuck on Document for the first in god knows, and it sounded glorious.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
December 24, 2016, 09:46:44 am
Document has just been downloaded and as I type this out the 1st track "Finest Worksong" is belting out.

I recognise one of the tracks on the album and it's a classic, "It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine".

What a fucking band.  Real music this.     :wellin
KillieRed

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
December 25, 2016, 01:33:24 pm
Quote from: Crack-a-Joke Paul on December 24, 2016, 09:46:44 am
Document has just been downloaded and as I type this out the 1st track "Finest Worksong" is belting out.

I recognise one of the tracks on the album and it's a classic, "It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine".

What a fucking band.  Real music this.     :wellin

Great run of four songs there, but let's face it they're all great.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
December 25, 2016, 05:12:13 pm
Quote from: Crack-a-Joke Paul on December 24, 2016, 09:46:44 am
Document has just been downloaded and as I type this out the 1st track "Finest Worksong" is belting out.

I recognise one of the tracks on the album and it's a classic, "It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine".

What a fucking band.  Real music this.     :wellin
Quote from: KillieRed on December 25, 2016, 01:33:24 pm
Great run of four songs there, but let's face it they're all great.
Of course as soon as it came on I recognised "The one I love" as well.

I'm going in again, going to download "Reckoning"

I'm hooked   :)
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
December 25, 2016, 05:16:09 pm
I see one of my favourites is on here.

(Don't go back to) Rockville.

Get in there.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
January 12, 2017, 04:15:14 pm
I have just downloaded my 11th R.E.M. album, Around the sun and as I type this "Leaving New York" is caressing my lug holes.

It's one beautiful song after another.
S

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 10, 2020, 08:46:56 pm
You know when a band suddenly just clicks for you? I think I've recently had that with REM. Ready to head down the rabbit hole...
AndyMuller

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 10, 2020, 09:44:43 pm
What a band.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 10, 2020, 09:48:39 pm
Did one good album, their first, yet its rarely if ever talked about. You hardly ever hear any tracks from it.
tubby pls.

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 10, 2020, 09:52:55 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 10, 2020, 09:48:39 pm
Did one good album, their first, yet its rarely if ever talked about. You hardly ever hear any tracks from it.

One good album.  Get out.
Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 10, 2020, 11:44:27 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 10, 2020, 09:48:39 pm
Did one good album, their first, yet its rarely if ever talked about. You hardly ever hear any tracks from it.

Go lick windows somewhere else, please.
cloggypop

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 10, 2020, 11:56:43 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 10, 2020, 09:48:39 pm
Did one good album, their first, yet its rarely if ever talked about. You hardly ever hear any tracks from it.
I still hear the odd murmur.
afc turkish

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 11, 2020, 12:00:48 am
Quote from: cloggypop on February 10, 2020, 11:56:43 pm
I still hear the odd murmur.

all part of life's rich pageant, really...
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 11, 2020, 12:06:00 am
Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 11, 2020, 12:06:43 am
red mongoose

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 11, 2020, 01:49:48 am
Quote from: S on February 10, 2020, 08:46:56 pm
You know when a band suddenly just clicks for you? I think I've recently had that with REM. Ready to head down the rabbit hole...

That happened for me the first time I heard "Radio Song." I had always loved "Fall on Me" and "Superman," but the rest of it, I just didn't see what the fuss was about. Then "Radio Song" and a couple more on that album, and especially everything on "Automatic for the People," and I was sold.

Problem was, I went to see them on tour after the next album and they were awful, and it was a very short show. So my appreciation tailed off a bit after that.
irc65

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 11, 2020, 08:50:36 pm
Quote from: S on February 10, 2020, 08:46:56 pm
You know when a band suddenly just clicks for you? I think I've recently had that with REM. Ready to head down the rabbit hole...
Wow, I'm kind of jealous in a way that you're about to discover some really amazing music. May I suggest starting your rabbit hole right at the beginning, with the Chronic Town ep, which you can find on the Dead Letter Office compilation. Then work your way through their 80s albums, from Murmur onwards one by one. In my opinion, the run of albums from Murmur to Green is one of the best by anyone ever. Their sound develops while still holding on to the key elements that makes them so essential. There's no filler in any of those albums.  After that, only really Automatic for the People, Monster and New Adventures in Hifi are up to the standards as the early work. But there is still some very good work scattered across their later albums.

The other thing about them for me is that they were a gateway to loads of great music for me in my formative musical years. REM helped me get into the Byrds, the Velvet Underground, American new wave like Television and Patti Smith, country rock and loads of 60s garage stuff.

Enjoy!!

 
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 12, 2020, 05:09:56 am
Seen them 5 times over the years, Slane '95, Oxegen' 04 (I think), Belfast '05 and two nights of their 5 night residency in the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, absolutely love them, I know they've disbanded and all, but I'd like to see Michael Stipe maybe do a solo tour.
Zlen

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
February 12, 2020, 07:23:57 am
Someone took down their Unplugged collection from Spotify and with it the sweetest version of Fall on me. Why oh why.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
March 15, 2020, 10:02:57 pm
REM: Road Movie just starting now on Sky Arts, all about their Monster tour.

Chuff all sport on so this is the best well get on a Sunday night!
The G in Gerrard

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
March 15, 2020, 11:41:26 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 15, 2020, 10:02:57 pm
REM: Road Movie just starting now on Sky Arts, all about their Monster tour.

Chuff all sport on so this is the best well get on a Sunday night!
Any good?
lucas65

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
January 27, 2021, 11:35:33 pm
Saw them in Huddersfield in the early 90's and "Let me In" clearly stands out as a favourite on a clear hot night full of stars. The Beautiful South stood in for Oasis as the back up artist and played a couple of their songs so people weren't disappointed about missing them. Great night.
d.arn

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
January 27, 2021, 11:46:50 pm
Was listening to Nightswimming just now and saw this topic. What a fantastic song. Always makes me feel all nostalgic, I'm not sure about what though... It sounds like something that's been the soundtrack of my life, even if it really hasn't.
Zlen

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
January 28, 2021, 06:13:17 am
Nostalgic is a good way to describe it. It captures well that specific feeling of certain events in youth, where fear, excitement and curiosity are merged in one moment. Everyone has those nightswimming memories, even if was something completely different.

For me the song is about memories of moments created by crossing a certain life threshold. A point of no return you only come to understand much later.
ToneLa

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
Today at 09:50:25 am
Bill Gates programs all the COVID vaccines
Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah.

Hillary Clinton belongs in the jail,
Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's a lovable oaf
Yeah yeah, yeah, yeah.
