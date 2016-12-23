You know when a band suddenly just clicks for you? I think I've recently had that with REM. Ready to head down the rabbit hole...



Wow, I'm kind of jealous in a way that you're about to discover some really amazing music. May I suggest starting your rabbit hole right at the beginning, with the Chronic Town ep, which you can find on the Dead Letter Office compilation. Then work your way through their 80s albums, from Murmur onwards one by one. In my opinion, the run of albums from Murmur to Green is one of the best by anyone ever. Their sound develops while still holding on to the key elements that makes them so essential. There's no filler in any of those albums. After that, only really Automatic for the People, Monster and New Adventures in Hifi are up to the standards as the early work. But there is still some very good work scattered across their later albums.The other thing about them for me is that they were a gateway to loads of great music for me in my formative musical years. REM helped me get into the Byrds, the Velvet Underground, American new wave like Television and Patti Smith, country rock and loads of 60s garage stuff.Enjoy!!