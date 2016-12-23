Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Where do I go next, any recommendations.
Document has just been downloaded and as I type this out the 1st track "Finest Worksong" is belting out.I recognise one of the tracks on the album and it's a classic, "It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine".What a fucking band. Real music this.
Great run of four songs there, but let's face it they're all great.
Did one good album, their first, yet its rarely if ever talked about. You hardly ever hear any tracks from it.
She has one big tit, you...
I still hear the odd murmur.
Go lick windows somewhere else, please.
You know when a band suddenly just clicks for you? I think I've recently had that with REM. Ready to head down the rabbit hole...
people like big dick nick.
REM: Road Movie just starting now on Sky Arts, all about their Monster tour.Chuff all sport on so this is the best well get on a Sunday night!
