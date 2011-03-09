« previous next »
Author Topic: Wikileaks:  (Read 100808 times)

Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1240 on: August 11, 2021, 08:29:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 11, 2021, 08:09:14 pm
He only left the embassy just over 2yrs ago and there are only 12 months in 1 year.

I meant weeks. 50 weeks. But I think you knew that.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1241 on: August 11, 2021, 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 11, 2021, 08:29:41 pm
I meant weeks. 50 weeks. But I think you knew that.

I honestly didn't Nobby.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1242 on: August 11, 2021, 08:57:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 11, 2021, 08:45:48 pm
I honestly didn't Nobby.

OK, fair enough. Sorry.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1243 on: August 11, 2021, 09:33:29 pm »
50 months for skipping bail would be slightly extreme.

They should have sent Dog the Bounty Hunter to be honest
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1244 on: August 11, 2021, 10:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on August 11, 2021, 09:33:29 pm
50 months for skipping bail would be slightly extreme.

They should have sent Dog the Bounty Hunter to be honest
But its not is it?

Hes done his sentence for skipping bail.  However, hes being extradited to the US, whilst waiting for this to go to trial he would normally go free on bail. 
But of course, you dont get bail if youve skipped bail previously
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1245 on: August 11, 2021, 10:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 11, 2021, 03:11:01 pm

A batshit knobhead.

He actually has a BSc in physics and MSc in astrophysics, but his Wiki page is a history of picking fights with authority dating right back to his student days.

He set up a weather forecasting site in the 90's, using what he calls "The Solar Weather Technique". A weather forum I've been a member of for years used to have people taking the piss out of his fantastical forecasts (which you had to pay for) that were wrong, then he'd revise them afterwards in his review of how accurate he'd been. He threatened the site owner with legal action if he & his forecasts continued to be mentioned and ridiculed, and ever since 'Piers Corbyn' has been ***'d out by the forum software  ;D

Christ, poor Jeremy. Imagine looking at that knobhead of a brother and thinking he's the smart brother
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1246 on: August 12, 2021, 07:04:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 11, 2021, 10:00:50 pm
But its not is it?

Hes done his sentence for skipping bail.  However, hes being extradited to the US, whilst waiting for this to go to trial he would normally go free on bail. 
But of course, you dont get bail if youve skipped bail previously

So, he's not got 50 months solely for skipping bail because 50 months solely for skipping bail doesn't exist?

I'm aware of why he's not going free on bail, I'm aware that he's done his sentence for skipping bail, I'm aware that, under the logic, he now shouldn't go free on bail. I was only really laughing about how 50 months was always going to be the wrong number because it does not, as far as I am aware, exist as a punishment solely for skipping bail...not even close.

Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1247 on: August 12, 2021, 10:04:22 am »
If he'd gone to Sweden and faced those rape charges, he'd be out by now...
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1248 on: August 12, 2021, 11:09:23 am »
Quote from: Lusty on August 12, 2021, 10:04:22 am
If he'd gone to Sweden and faced those rape charges, he'd be out by now...


He wouldn't. He'd already be in the US (or, worse, in one their 'extraordinary rendition' countries) and knowing the pleasures of waterboarding and having his nads electrocuted.

Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1249 on: August 12, 2021, 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 12, 2021, 11:09:23 am

He wouldn't. He'd already be in the US (or, worse, in one their 'extraordinary rendition' countries) and knowing the pleasures of waterboarding and having his nads electrocuted.
Less likely to happen from Sweden to US than from UK to US, so nah not really
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1250 on: August 12, 2021, 03:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on August 12, 2021, 11:10:12 am
Less likely to happen from Sweden to US than from UK to US, so nah not really
Yeah I really don't get the narrative.  If the UK really are just vassals of the US then surely the US would have just asked us to scoop him up and send him over 10 years ago.  Why would they mess around concocting this Swedish rape business to get him to a less friendly country first?

There was never a request from the US to extradite him back then, he just didn't want to face justice in Sweden.  But unfortunately for him, the combination of a Trump presidency and several years of him sitting in the embassy flicking Vs at the US meant that they got interested and so here we are.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1251 on: August 12, 2021, 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August 12, 2021, 03:32:29 pm
Yeah I really don't get the narrative.  If the UK really are just vassals of the US then surely the US would have just asked us to scoop him up and send him over 10 years ago.  Why would they mess around concocting this Swedish rape business to get him to a less friendly country first?

There was never a request from the US to extradite him back then, he just didn't want to face justice in Sweden.  But unfortunately for him, the combination of a Trump presidency and several years of him sitting in the embassy flicking Vs at the US meant that they got interested and so here we are.


'Vassals' was literary licence  ;D - but we are submissive to Washington in many aspects.

Thankfully, our judiciary does retain a large element of independence (the majority of the time) and can overrule our government

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2016/nov/14/amber-rudd-approves-lauri-love-extradition-to-us-on-hacking-charges
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2018/feb/05/hacking-suspect-lauri-love-wins-appeal-against-extradition-to-us

Perhaps Washington felt that the UK judiciary might block the extradition Assange, and perhaps knew that if Assange was convicted of a serious crime in Sweden, their judiciary wouldn't block an extradition.

None of us know.

And maybe he is just a turdbag of a rapist.

Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1252 on: August 12, 2021, 05:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 12, 2021, 05:19:48 pm

'Vassals' was literary licence  ;D - but we are submissive to Washington in many aspects.

Thankfully, our judiciary does retain a large element of independence (the majority of the time) and can overrule our government

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2016/nov/14/amber-rudd-approves-lauri-love-extradition-to-us-on-hacking-charges
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2018/feb/05/hacking-suspect-lauri-love-wins-appeal-against-extradition-to-us

Perhaps Washington felt that the UK judiciary might block the extradition Assange, and perhaps knew that if Assange was convicted of a serious crime in Sweden, their judiciary wouldn't block an extradition.

None of us know.

And maybe he is just a turdbag of a rapist.



Quite.

And therefore, in the absence of any contrary evidence, we have to assume that the British legal system in our liberal democracy is functioning as it should and nothing nefarious has happened or is happening. 
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1253 on: December 10, 2021, 11:01:17 am »
Julian Assange can be extradited to US to face espionage charges, court rules
Decision overturns previous ruling that Wikileaks co-founder could not be extradited due to mental health concerns

Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, the high court has ruled as it overturned a judgment earlier this year.

The decision today deals a major blow to the Wikileaks co-founders efforts to prevent his extradition to the US to face espionage charges, although options to appeal remain open to his legal team.

A package of assurances were put forward this year as part of US attempts to overcome the ruling in January by the district court judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange could not be extradited because of concerns over his mental health and risk of suicide in a US prison.

The Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, ruled today at the high court that that he could be extradited.

More to come 

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/10/julian-assange-can-be-extradited-to-us-to-face-espionage-charges-court-rules
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1254 on: December 10, 2021, 11:19:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2021, 11:01:17 am
Julian Assange can be extradited to US to face espionage charges, court rules
Decision overturns previous ruling that Wikileaks co-founder could not be extradited due to mental health concerns

Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, the high court has ruled as it overturned a judgment earlier this year.

The decision today deals a major blow to the Wikileaks co-founders efforts to prevent his extradition to the US to face espionage charges, although options to appeal remain open to his legal team.

A package of assurances were put forward this year as part of US attempts to overcome the ruling in January by the district court judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange could not be extradited because of concerns over his mental health and risk of suicide in a US prison.

The Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, ruled today at the high court that that he could be extradited.

More to come 

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/10/julian-assange-can-be-extradited-to-us-to-face-espionage-charges-court-rules



 :puke2

Lapdog Britain.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1255 on: December 10, 2021, 11:30:48 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 10, 2021, 11:19:14 am


 :puke2

Lapdog Britain.

Wikileaks extradition, PM child born.

Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1256 on: December 10, 2021, 11:43:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 10, 2021, 11:30:48 am
Wikileaks extradition, PM child born.



I think you seriously overestimate how much of a shit anyone in the voting public here gives a shit about this creep!

The idea that his high court hearing was lined up at the end of October, in order to give the government a potential distraction card-to-play via child birth in the middle of December is a bit fanciful (or conspiratorial, even)
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1257 on: December 10, 2021, 11:47:29 am »
His leaking of Democratic emails wasnt exactly a great idea, even if its not what he planned. He ended up doing Putins work for him:

https://theintercept.com/2018/02/14/julian-assange-wikileaks-election-clinton-trump/
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1258 on: December 10, 2021, 11:52:28 am »
Quote from: Classycara on December 10, 2021, 11:43:22 am
I think you seriously overestimate how much of a shit anyone in the voting public here gives a shit about this creep!

The idea that his high court hearing was lined up at the end of October, in order to give the government a potential distraction card-to-play via child birth in the middle of December is a bit fanciful (or conspiratorial, even)

Quite. Whether or not the rape charges are dropped, the c*nt was actively working with Trump and his arsehole family to win the election in 2016 including the tactic of challenging the result if Hillary Clinton won:

Hi Don if your father loses we think it is much more interesting if he DOES NOT conceed [sic] and spends time CHALLENGING the media and other types of rigging that occurredas he has implied that he might do, Wikileaks wrote in a private Twitter message to Trump at around 6:30 p.m. on November 8.

Absolute scumbag and a Russian puppet.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1259 on: December 10, 2021, 11:55:19 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on December 10, 2021, 11:47:29 am
His leaking of Democratic emails wasnt exactly a great idea, even if its not what he planned. He ended up doing Putins work for him:

https://theintercept.com/2018/02/14/julian-assange-wikileaks-election-clinton-trump/

I have no doubt it was planned.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1260 on: December 10, 2021, 01:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 10, 2021, 11:52:28 am
Absolute scumbag and a Russian puppet.

Who for some reason felt he was above the law.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1261 on: December 10, 2021, 03:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 10, 2021, 11:52:28 am

Absolute scumbag and a Russian puppet.

Glad I'm not the only one who thinks he's an utter c*nt.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 10:23:40 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2021, 03:51:49 pm
Glad I'm not the only one who thinks he's an utter c*nt.

You are very much not alone. The love he gets from some sections of the media & celebrities is utterly bizarre considering what hes known to have done.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1263 on: Yesterday at 05:05:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2021, 03:51:49 pm
Glad I'm not the only one who thinks he's an utter c*nt.
oh there's no doubt he is. I think the media are on his side because they don't want journalists getting imprisoned for releasing stuff i guess. I can't speak for them though
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1264 on: Yesterday at 11:38:19 pm »
A whole thread of captains following orders.
Or capons following captions.

Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 09:23:04 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 11:38:19 pm
A whole thread of captains following orders.
Or capons following captions.



Amusingly ironic shout, given how well documented Assange is willingly deferential and malleable when it comes to doing what the Russian intelligence services (and then the trump family) wanted him to do.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 09:27:39 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:23:04 am
Amusingly ironic shout, given how well documented Assange is willingly deferential and malleable when it comes to doing what the Russian intelligence services (and then the trump family) wanted him to do.

You made sense out of the post? Well done. I read it three times and gave up. Looked like a google translate job.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 09:55:23 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:27:39 am
You made sense out of the post? Well done. I read it three times and gave up. Looked like a google translate job.
Had to infer quite a bit, obviously.

But it was one of the more coherent 'you're all idiots and sheep except for me' messages that he's sent lately
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 07:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:23:04 am
Amusingly ironic shout, given how well documented Assange is willingly deferential and malleable when it comes to doing what the Russian intelligence services (and then the trump family) wanted him to do.

@richimedhurst

Assange was indicted for publishing docs that show US war crimes in Iraq & Afghanistan. His case is absolutely a matter of press freedom and transparency because hes being punished for standard journalistic practices and exposing govt crimes. Literally nothing to do with 2016.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 07:05:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/mehdirhasan/status/1470217741781110789

My commentary on @MSNBC on why it's an attack on free speech/press to extradite Assange & try him under the Espionage Act
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 07:27:56 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 07:04:29 pm
@richimedhurst

Assange was indicted for publishing docs that show US war crimes in Iraq & Afghanistan. His case is absolutely a matter of press freedom and transparency because hes being punished for standard journalistic practices and exposing govt crimes. Literally nothing to do with 2016.

And then it all went to his head and he mass dumped/outed people is the various intelligence branches from around the world instantly putting targets on their heads.

He's just lucky that they were all repatriated before they were killed.

Fuck him.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 07:31:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:27:56 pm
And then it all went to his head and he mass dumped/outed people is the various intelligence branches from around the world instantly putting targets on their heads.

He's just lucky that they were all repatriated before they were killed.

Fuck him.

100% this.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:23:04 am
Amusingly ironic shout, given how well documented Assange is willingly deferential and malleable when it comes to doing what the Russian intelligence services (and then the trump family) wanted him to do.

And 100% this.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 07:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:23:04 am
Amusingly ironic shout, given how well documented Assange is willingly deferential and malleable when it comes to doing what the Russian intelligence services (and then the trump family) wanted him to do.

Like Snowden,pretends he acted from a genuine standpoint and then ran off to Russia,only Assange really believed that the UK gov would just let the Ecuadorians sneak him out Mourinho style
