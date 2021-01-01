« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wikileaks:  (Read 94525 times)

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 06:47:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:05:05 pm
Why is he currently in jail ?

As for his time in the embassy,nobody forced him to sit in that room and smear the walls with his own waste.
Yes he's in the Clink where he has been since 2019.  Today Assange appeared at the appeal hearing via video link from HMP Belmarsh
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 07:45:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:05:05 pm
Why is he currently in jail ?

As for his time in the embassy,nobody forced him to sit in that room and smear the walls with his own waste.


He was jailed for 50 months for skipping bail. That 50 months passed ages ago.

He's in prison because the UK is a pathetic vassal state of the USA.

You have a woman who killed a teenager here then legged it back to the US under diplomatic protection and Washington says "you can fuck off if you think we're sending her back to face trial".

Yet because Assange pulled Uncle Sam's kecks down by exposing footage of their gung-ho, shithouse military murdering civilians, they want his blood.

And the poodle UK biws and scapes.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 08:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:45:27 pm

He was jailed for 50 months for skipping bail. That 50 months passed ages ago.

He's in prison because the UK is a pathetic vassal state of the USA.

You have a woman who killed a teenager here then legged it back to the US under diplomatic protection and Washington says "you can fuck off if you think we're sending her back to face trial".

Yet because Assange pulled Uncle Sam's kecks down by exposing footage of their gung-ho, shithouse military murdering civilians, they want his blood.

And the poodle UK biws and scapes.

He only left the embassy just over 2yrs ago and there are only 12 months in 1 year.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,352
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 08:25:41 pm »
He had been given asylum by the government of Ecuador in June 2012, but this was withdrawn in April 2019 when he was dragged out by London Metropolitan police and has since been held in Belmarsh, on a charge of breaching bail.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 08:29:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:09:14 pm
He only left the embassy just over 2yrs ago and there are only 12 months in 1 year.

I meant weeks. 50 weeks. But I think you knew that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:34:41 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:29:41 pm
I meant weeks. 50 weeks. But I think you knew that.

I honestly didn't Nobby.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 08:57:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
I honestly didn't Nobby.

OK, fair enough. Sorry.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm »
50 months for skipping bail would be slightly extreme.

They should have sent Dog the Bounty Hunter to be honest
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,570
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 09:33:29 pm
50 months for skipping bail would be slightly extreme.

They should have sent Dog the Bounty Hunter to be honest
But its not is it?

Hes done his sentence for skipping bail.  However, hes being extradited to the US, whilst waiting for this to go to trial he would normally go free on bail. 
But of course, you dont get bail if youve skipped bail previously
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,097
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:11:01 pm

A batshit knobhead.

He actually has a BSc in physics and MSc in astrophysics, but his Wiki page is a history of picking fights with authority dating right back to his student days.

He set up a weather forecasting site in the 90's, using what he calls "The Solar Weather Technique". A weather forum I've been a member of for years used to have people taking the piss out of his fantastical forecasts (which you had to pay for) that were wrong, then he'd revise them afterwards in his review of how accurate he'd been. He threatened the site owner with legal action if he & his forecasts continued to be mentioned and ridiculed, and ever since 'Piers Corbyn' has been ***'d out by the forum software  ;D

Christ, poor Jeremy. Imagine looking at that knobhead of a brother and thinking he's the smart brother
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm
Christ, poor Jeremy. Imagine looking at that knobhead of a brother and thinking he's the smart brother


They share the same batshit ideas.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 07:04:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm
But its not is it?

Hes done his sentence for skipping bail.  However, hes being extradited to the US, whilst waiting for this to go to trial he would normally go free on bail. 
But of course, you dont get bail if youve skipped bail previously

So, he's not got 50 months solely for skipping bail because 50 months solely for skipping bail doesn't exist?

I'm aware of why he's not going free on bail, I'm aware that he's done his sentence for skipping bail, I'm aware that, under the logic, he now shouldn't go free on bail. I was only really laughing about how 50 months was always going to be the wrong number because it does not, as far as I am aware, exist as a punishment solely for skipping bail...not even close.

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,631
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 10:04:22 am »
If he'd gone to Sweden and faced those rape charges, he'd be out by now...
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 11:09:23 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:04:22 am
If he'd gone to Sweden and faced those rape charges, he'd be out by now...


He wouldn't. He'd already be in the US (or, worse, in one their 'extraordinary rendition' countries) and knowing the pleasures of waterboarding and having his nads electrocuted.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,097
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:09:23 am

He wouldn't. He'd already be in the US (or, worse, in one their 'extraordinary rendition' countries) and knowing the pleasures of waterboarding and having his nads electrocuted.
Less likely to happen from Sweden to US than from UK to US, so nah not really
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 02:55:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm

They share the same batshit ideas.

That very much depends on the subject matter under consideration mate.
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,631
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 03:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:10:12 am
Less likely to happen from Sweden to US than from UK to US, so nah not really
Yeah I really don't get the narrative.  If the UK really are just vassals of the US then surely the US would have just asked us to scoop him up and send him over 10 years ago.  Why would they mess around concocting this Swedish rape business to get him to a less friendly country first?

There was never a request from the US to extradite him back then, he just didn't want to face justice in Sweden.  But unfortunately for him, the combination of a Trump presidency and several years of him sitting in the embassy flicking Vs at the US meant that they got interested and so here we are.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:32:29 pm
Yeah I really don't get the narrative.  If the UK really are just vassals of the US then surely the US would have just asked us to scoop him up and send him over 10 years ago.  Why would they mess around concocting this Swedish rape business to get him to a less friendly country first?

There was never a request from the US to extradite him back then, he just didn't want to face justice in Sweden.  But unfortunately for him, the combination of a Trump presidency and several years of him sitting in the embassy flicking Vs at the US meant that they got interested and so here we are.


'Vassals' was literary licence  ;D - but we are submissive to Washington in many aspects.

Thankfully, our judiciary does retain a large element of independence (the majority of the time) and can overrule our government

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2016/nov/14/amber-rudd-approves-lauri-love-extradition-to-us-on-hacking-charges
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2018/feb/05/hacking-suspect-lauri-love-wins-appeal-against-extradition-to-us

Perhaps Washington felt that the UK judiciary might block the extradition Assange, and perhaps knew that if Assange was convicted of a serious crime in Sweden, their judiciary wouldn't block an extradition.

None of us know.

And maybe he is just a turdbag of a rapist.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,872
  • The first five yards........
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:19:48 pm

'Vassals' was literary licence  ;D - but we are submissive to Washington in many aspects.

Thankfully, our judiciary does retain a large element of independence (the majority of the time) and can overrule our government

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2016/nov/14/amber-rudd-approves-lauri-love-extradition-to-us-on-hacking-charges
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2018/feb/05/hacking-suspect-lauri-love-wins-appeal-against-extradition-to-us

Perhaps Washington felt that the UK judiciary might block the extradition Assange, and perhaps knew that if Assange was convicted of a serious crime in Sweden, their judiciary wouldn't block an extradition.

None of us know.

And maybe he is just a turdbag of a rapist.



Quite.

And therefore, in the absence of any contrary evidence, we have to assume that the British legal system in our liberal democracy is functioning as it should and nothing nefarious has happened or is happening. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 