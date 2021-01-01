Why is he currently in jail ?
As for his time in the embassy,nobody forced him to sit in that room and smear the walls with his own waste.
He was jailed for 50 months for skipping bail. That 50 months passed ages ago.
He's in prison because the UK is a pathetic vassal state of the USA.
You have a woman who killed a teenager here then legged it back to the US under diplomatic protection and Washington says "you can fuck off if you think we're sending her back to face trial".
Yet because Assange pulled Uncle Sam's kecks down by exposing footage of their gung-ho, shithouse military murdering civilians, they want his blood.
And the poodle UK biws and scapes.