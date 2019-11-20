« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wikileaks:  (Read 91739 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,638
  • The first five yards........
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1200 on: November 20, 2019, 06:18:18 pm »
Why would that be a conspiracy view?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,522
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1201 on: November 20, 2019, 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 20, 2019, 06:18:18 pm
Why would that be a conspiracy view?

Well it may well be the case, but the point I was making was that when you said this:

Quote
I thought the conspiracy view of all this was that Sweden would take Assange to Stockholm on some trumped up charge and then swiftly extradite him to the United States?

those conspiracists defence would be that they were still right all along, that that is what would have happened but circumstances have changed. I'm just trying to imagine their thought processes - I'm not one of them!
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,976
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1202 on: November 20, 2019, 06:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 20, 2019, 06:18:17 pm
All your words, not mine  ;)

You do have a habit of putting words into others mouths.

I think people know that words written in my posts are from me, the quoting system isn't very complicated ;)

Nothing preventing you from defending your assertion if you feel up to it. I don't think you fall foul of your 'anyone with a brain' requirement.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,638
  • The first five yards........
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1203 on: November 20, 2019, 06:43:04 pm »
I think it's best to avoid guessong what the conspiracists will come up with next! They always surpass themselves anyway.

But clearly I wouldn't expect Trump to welcome an Assange trial now.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1204 on: November 20, 2019, 06:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on November 20, 2019, 06:42:27 pm
I think people know that words written in my posts are from me, the quoting system isn't very complicated ;)

Nothing preventing you from defending your assertion if you feel up to it. I don't think you fall foul of your 'anyone with a brain' requirement.

Resulting to personal insults.  Classy (just like your name I guess)  ;)

Your immaturity does show through somewhat.
« Last Edit: November 20, 2019, 07:06:16 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,976
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1205 on: November 20, 2019, 09:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 20, 2019, 06:48:33 pm
Resulting to personal insults.  Classy (just like your name I guess)  ;)

Your immaturity does show through somewhat.

I think youve misunderstood, what I said wasnt an insult.

You said anyone with a brain could see that you were right. So I invited you to defend your assertion, because I think youre smart enough to.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,953
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1206 on: October 19, 2020, 06:15:35 pm »
So attempts to extradite Assange have moved up a notch with sentencing due 4th Jan and not many news outlets in the UK seems that interested all of a sudden...
Apparently Trump offered immunity if he named DNC source US agents planned to poison him and bugged the Equadorian Embassy while spying on his visitors, are just some of things raised.
The defence has also asked for proof of any deaths caused by him publishing Chelsea Manning's leak and like the hacking charge... No proof has been submitted.
Oh and he's planning on suicide if extradited... 
   
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1207 on: October 19, 2020, 06:28:20 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 19, 2020, 06:15:35 pm
So attempts to extradite Assange have moved up a notch with sentencing due 4th Jan and not many news outlets in the UK seems that interested all of a sudden...
Apparently Trump offered immunity if he named DNC source US agents planned to poison him and bugged the Equadorian Embassy while spying on his visitors, are just some of things raised.
The defence has also asked for proof of any deaths caused by him publishing Chelsea Manning's leak and like the hacking charge... No proof has been submitted.
Oh and he's planning on suicide if extradited... 
I am unconvinced that's the persuasive argument for not extraditing him that Assange imagines it to be.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1208 on: October 19, 2020, 07:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 19, 2020, 06:28:20 pm
I am unconvinced that's the persuasive argument for not extraditing him that Assange imagines it to be.

Couldn't agree more.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1209 on: January 4, 2021, 11:08:30 am »
Judge has ruled Assange cant be extradited to US.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,387
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1210 on: January 4, 2021, 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: TSC on January  4, 2021, 11:08:30 am
Judge has ruled Assange cant be extradited to US.

I'm sure that's nothing to do with a young lad getting run over
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1211 on: January 5, 2021, 01:48:27 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January  4, 2021, 11:34:11 am
I'm sure that's nothing to do with a young lad getting run over

Probably more to do with Prince Andrew
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,232
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 01:06:22 am »
Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment.

A maj­or wit­n­ess in the United States Depart­ment of Justice ca­se against Ju­li­an Assange has admitted to fabricat­ing key accusati­ons in the indict­ment against the Wiki­leaks found­er.

https://stundin.is/grein/13627/
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,366
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 01:38:21 am »
FAIR have noted that mainstream media have neglected to report on this but decided instead to report on Assange planning to be married..
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 