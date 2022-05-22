You can hear them booing the monarchy in 1986 when Liverpool played Everton in the Cup final. It is the sense of entitlement they are booing. And it ties in with social and injustice and the cost-of-living crisis that is going on across the country right now. Liverpool is just more vocal than other cities.



I heard the Wolves fans, like the Southampton fans, singing the national anthem yesterday. I'm not sure Liverpool fans are just more vocal, I think they're more politicised.



It's frustrating, especially in the current circumstances, that this country is filled with people who aren't able to think particularly deeply about the world around them. What is this loyalty to the monarchy all about? What is at the root of it? I know people come up with tenuous justifications for the monarchy ie. they generate money through tourism, but that doesn't explain their genuine feelings of hurt when Prince William gets booed. Why do they feel indebted to a family of people who were born into extreme wealth and privilege? Do they ever interrogate the concept of monarchy? Can they not see the injustice of a hat being treated with more dignity than a human?



I think the Irish influence in Liverpool does play a big part in things. The English populace have a long history of being wilfully subjugated, of placing hierarchy, tradition and law and order, above all else. Culturally, the English aren't rebellious, we're not like the French or the Irish, we think there's something crass about sticking up for ourselves or making a fuss. Every year, we burn effigies of the most famous rebel in English history and our only period of republicanism was short-lived. This extends to a democratic system in which every four years, we vote for a privately-educated representative, regardless of their competence. There's no doubt in my mind that the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson are just an extension of the royal family, people who have gorged themselves on hereditary privilege and entitlement.



There are some pockets of England where sycophancy for posh people is less prevalent but nowhere as willing to stick their head above the parapet as Liverpool. And so, it is our cross to bear as fans, that the mindless hordes from Hampshire or the West Midlands defiantly sing songs for their overlords at the match and the national media vilifies us but I wouldn't have it any other way.