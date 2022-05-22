« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: "You English? No, we're Scouse."  (Read 16318 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #80 on: May 22, 2022, 09:27:19 am »
Reading this while staying in Mullaghmore, Sligo. It was here that Lord Palmerstown, from an estate stolen from the Irish, undertook the forced emigration of thousands of tenants he considered destitute or poor. Most ended up in Canada, USA and Liverpool, arriving unprovided with the common means of support, with broken down constitutions and almost in a state of nudity ... without regard to humanity or even common decency.

I think of them every time I see Classiebawn Castle, at odds as it is with the rural landscape, looking down on the village. And its hard not to feel anger for the British establishment.

Its little wonder theres a strong affinity between the Irish and Scouse. Our histories are so intertwined.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #81 on: May 22, 2022, 09:32:39 am »
Thanks so much for that. Great read.
We are Liverpool country
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,282
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #82 on: May 22, 2022, 09:35:08 am »
I'd never heard that Shankly quote. It's beautiful. I'd like to be able to adopt it but I think the sense of injustice has gone so deep now I'm fundamentally and actively anti quite a few.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #83 on: May 22, 2022, 09:54:34 am »
I hated that the media tried to link Liverpool's booing of the anthem with Chelsea's booing during the silence for the 97. Totally different.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #84 on: May 22, 2022, 10:00:56 am »
Quote from: thejbs on May 22, 2022, 09:27:19 am
Reading this while staying in Mullaghmore, Sligo. It was here that Lord Palmerstown, from an estate stolen from the Irish, undertook the forced emigration of thousands of tenants he considered destitute or poor. Most ended up in Canada, USA and Liverpool, arriving unprovided with the common means of support, with broken down constitutions and almost in a state of nudity ... without regard to humanity or even common decency.

I think of them every time I see Classiebawn Castle, at odds as it is with the rural landscape, looking down on the village. And its hard not to feel anger for the British establishment.

Its little wonder theres a strong affinity between the Irish and Scouse. Our histories are so intertwined.

Most of us will have some Irish ancestry in us. I've traced my family back to the early 1800's and we have family born in Belfast who moved to Liverpool in the 1830's and lived on Moorfields.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #85 on: May 22, 2022, 11:09:15 am »
As someone once said to meHuyton, thats where all the Romans live 😂 It was like living in a suburb of Dublin in the 1970s
Logged
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.

Offline dhaliwal

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #86 on: May 22, 2022, 01:22:08 pm »
Hello. First time posting as you all can see. I have been reading on this forum for years. It has educated me about not just football and Liverpool but history and politics as well. I have been a Liverpool fan since I was a young boy growing up in northern India. Since then I've lived in different countries across the world. There was a deeper connection I have always felt with what the club represents beyond the footie. I have had a hard time personally understanding what it has been. If you are wondering where I am going with this, I have been waiting to post for the first time for years. This thread seems to be "my" introduction of sorts as well. Always being marginalized and yet being raised to always have the integrity to stand and fight has made this Punjabi Sikh man a Liverpudlian as well. Thank you all. Up the reds forever
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • Meh sd f
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #87 on: May 22, 2022, 01:53:55 pm »
Great read. Why would anyone not boo the royalties? Awful institution.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,280
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #88 on: May 22, 2022, 02:07:11 pm »
Excellent read but will be over the moon if we win the English League this afternoon. ;)
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #89 on: May 22, 2022, 03:55:07 pm »
Quote from: dhaliwal on May 22, 2022, 01:22:08 pm
Hello. First time posting as you all can see. I have been reading on this forum for years. It has educated me about not just football and Liverpool but history and politics as well. I have been a Liverpool fan since I was a young boy growing up in northern India. Since then I've lived in different countries across the world. There was a deeper connection I have always felt with what the club represents beyond the footie. I have had a hard time personally understanding what it has been. If you are wondering where I am going with this, I have been waiting to post for the first time for years. This thread seems to be "my" introduction of sorts as well. Always being marginalized and yet being raised to always have the integrity to stand and fight has made this Punjabi Sikh man a Liverpudlian as well. Thank you all. Up the reds forever
Welcome to RAWK, dhaliwal. 😊


Great thread. 😊👍
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #90 on: May 22, 2022, 11:52:16 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on May 22, 2022, 01:53:55 pm
Great read. Why would anyone not boo the royalties? Awful institution.
You should see Australia when any of them do one of their tours. The country pretty much shuts down for like 3 days so people can stand on the street and wave at them as they drive past.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,188
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #91 on: May 23, 2022, 03:15:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2022, 08:56:55 am
Scouse not English

That saying is something that I've never connected with as it's a tad shallow and tiresome I'd say.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #92 on: May 23, 2022, 09:11:01 am »
You can hear them booing the monarchy in 1986 when Liverpool played Everton in the Cup final. It is the sense of entitlement they are booing. And it ties in with social and injustice and the cost-of-living crisis that is going on across the country right now. Liverpool is just more vocal than other cities

I heard the Wolves fans, like the Southampton fans, singing the national anthem yesterday. I'm not sure Liverpool fans are just more vocal, I think they're more politicised.

It's frustrating, especially in the current circumstances, that this country is filled with people who aren't able to think particularly deeply about the world around them. What is this loyalty to the monarchy all about? What is at the root of it? I know people come up with tenuous justifications for the monarchy ie. they generate money through tourism, but that doesn't explain their genuine feelings of hurt when Prince William gets booed. Why do they feel indebted to a family of people who were born into extreme wealth and privilege? Do they ever interrogate the concept of monarchy? Can they not see the injustice of a hat being treated with more dignity than a human?

I think the Irish influence in Liverpool does play a big part in things. The English populace have a long history of being wilfully subjugated, of placing hierarchy, tradition and law and order, above all else. Culturally, the English aren't rebellious, we're not like the French or the Irish, we think there's something crass about sticking up for ourselves or making a fuss. Every year, we burn effigies of the most famous rebel in English history and our only period of republicanism was short-lived. This extends to a democratic system in which every four years, we vote for a privately-educated representative, regardless of their competence. There's no doubt in my mind that the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson are just an extension of the royal family, people who have gorged themselves on hereditary privilege and entitlement.

There are some pockets of England where sycophancy for posh people is less prevalent but nowhere as willing to stick their head above the parapet as Liverpool. And so, it is our cross to bear as fans, that the mindless hordes from Hampshire or the West Midlands defiantly sing songs for their overlords at the match and the national media vilifies us but I wouldn't have it any other way.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #93 on: May 25, 2022, 02:43:11 pm »
Quote from: kesey on May 23, 2022, 03:15:17 am
That saying is something that I've never connected with as it's a tad shallow and tiresome I'd say.



Do you feel English because I certainly don't and I didn't want to be English when I was a kid, and that is in the 1970's.

Englishness to me bowing and scraping to a family built on stolen wealth and murder, pandering to the class system that puts others down, shagging a flag over a Turk, being arrogant, being racist, not giving a fuck about your fellow man - voting Tory proves this for far too many - expecting everyone to speak English abroad and making no effort to try and pick up some of the language, eating English food and drinking in British pubs in Spain, building people up to smash them down, picking on Liverpool and Scousers because it fits a narrative and it makes them feel better to attack. Brexit was all driven by Englishness and the good old British Empire.

Nah want fuck all to do with that.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • Klopptimistic
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #94 on: May 25, 2022, 03:27:04 pm »
You English have a problem with patriotism as it tends to slip into nationalism or imperialism. I'm Scottish. We dont have any issue being patriotic. We dont see ourselves as any worse or better than any other nation. Scots can travel en masse and have a piss up with the locals. We're. on the whole. nice drunks. :)
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,720
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #95 on: May 25, 2022, 05:22:37 pm »
Quote from: boots on May 25, 2022, 03:27:04 pm
You English have a problem with patriotism as it tends to slip into nationalism or imperialism. I'm Scottish. We dont have any issue being patriotic. We dont see ourselves as any worse or better than any other nation. Scots can travel en masse and have a piss up with the locals. We're. on the whole. nice drunks. :)

Scousers are the same, missus always says I'll talk to anyone, that is because I love meeting and chatting to people.

Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • gerrup the yard
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #96 on: May 25, 2022, 05:28:03 pm »
A great piece, and the truth top to bottom I would say. i wouldn't try to add much, he said just about it all.
The Scousers are not afraid to be heard, and they dont do cap in hand... Fair fucking play to them. call out the bullshit

 :wellin
« Last Edit: May 25, 2022, 05:30:12 pm by Realgman »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,188
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #97 on: May 26, 2022, 02:54:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 25, 2022, 02:43:11 pm
Do you feel English because I certainly don't and I didn't want to be English when I was a kid, and that is in the 1970's.

Englishness to me bowing and scraping to a family built on stolen wealth and murder, pandering to the class system that puts others down, shagging a flag over a Turk, being arrogant, being racist, not giving a fuck about your fellow man - voting Tory proves this for far too many - expecting everyone to speak English abroad and making no effort to try and pick up some of the language, eating English food and drinking in British pubs in Spain, building people up to smash them down, picking on Liverpool and Scousers because it fits a narrative and it makes them feel better to attack. Brexit was all driven by Englishness and the good old British Empire.

Nah want fuck all to do with that.

You seem to have a a bit of chip on your shoulder there lad . What's the craic with that ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,494
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #98 on: May 26, 2022, 09:03:04 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on May 22, 2022, 11:52:16 pm
You should see Australia when any of them do one of their tours. The country pretty much shuts down for like 3 days so people can stand on the street and wave at them as they drive past.

Cant blame them their tele is shite.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,667
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #99 on: July 11, 2022, 04:44:21 pm »
Paul Weller sends message to Liverpool fans who booed national anthem at Wembley

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/paul-weller-liverpool-national-anthem-24454330

Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #100 on: July 11, 2022, 04:50:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 11, 2022, 04:44:21 pm
Paul Weller sends message to Liverpool fans who booed national anthem at Wembley

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/paul-weller-liverpool-national-anthem-24454330

Good stuff from the modfather not scared to go against the grain.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #101 on: July 12, 2022, 10:36:43 am »
Lovely article, but I am wondering if the reference to  "Sadio Mane has just sponsored a scholarship at LU management scheme" is not a mistaken reference to Divock's sponsorship?. Because all references to the quote I just cut and pasted above this go back to the article. I mean it's not beyond Sadio to have done such a thing, but I would have thought it would not have gone under the radar.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2022, 10:38:22 am by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,546
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #102 on: July 12, 2022, 12:29:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 11, 2022, 04:44:21 pm
Paul Weller sends message to Liverpool fans who booed national anthem at Wembley

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/paul-weller-liverpool-national-anthem-24454330



I was there, he was great and that put the icing on it. Loads of his "fans" now up in arms about it and threatening to sell their Weller record collections. They've obviously not listened to the lyrics, he's always held this position.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,665
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #103 on: July 22, 2022, 07:41:55 am »
I've merged this with a thread from 2010 which was well received as it would be a shame for that original OP to disappear.
Logged

Offline Benthead

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 54
  • Justice
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #104 on: July 22, 2022, 09:30:51 am »
I mean, Liverpool, Mary Lou McDonald leader of Sinn Féin in Ireland said jokingly to journalists in visiting Australia yesterday. There is a debate as to whether it is in fact English.
Come home and be part of the new Ireland
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #105 on: July 22, 2022, 09:57:47 am »
^ Why not, the Irish Gibraltar

Thought it was great when The British PM and the Irish Taoiseach decided to meet on neutral territory on the Wirral  ;D
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,494
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #106 on: July 22, 2022, 11:45:50 am »
Quote from: thejbs on May 22, 2022, 09:27:19 am
Reading this while staying in Mullaghmore, Sligo. It was here that Lord Palmerstown, from an estate stolen from the Irish, undertook the forced emigration of thousands of tenants he considered destitute or poor. Most ended up in Canada, USA and Liverpool, arriving unprovided with the common means of support, with broken down constitutions and almost in a state of nudity ... without regard to humanity or even common decency.

I think of them every time I see Classiebawn Castle, at odds as it is with the rural landscape, looking down on the village. And its hard not to feel anger for the British establishment.

Its little wonder theres a strong affinity between the Irish and Scouse. Our histories are so intertwined.

The English establishment/wealthy aristocracy were responsible for crimes of humanity bordering on genocide across the globe. Im not downplaying the brutality of the Empire in the colonies, but they were equally brutal to the Scots and the Irish and the Welsh in many ways. The lords who ordered clearances of the highlands where humans were effectively turned off the land with no concern if they died, did so because sheep were more profitable than humans. During the so called famine, the aristocracys estates of Ireland were still exporting large quantities of food grown by the destitute tenantry. The establishment had already dispossessed the peasants in England via Enclosure. They stripped the resources of Wales and enforced barbaric lethal conditions on slate and coal miners, who often migrated in search of a better life.  Many of these displaced people ended up on the shores of the Mersey. Some moved on but some stayed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #107 on: July 22, 2022, 01:40:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on July 22, 2022, 11:45:50 am
The English establishment/wealthy aristocracy were responsible for crimes of humanity bordering on genocide across the globe. Im not downplaying the brutality of the Empire in the colonies, but they were equally brutal to the Scots and the Irish and the Welsh in many ways. The lords who ordered clearances of the highlands where humans were effectively turned off the land with no concern if they died, did so because sheep were more profitable than humans. During the so called famine, the aristocracys estates of Ireland were still exporting large quantities of food grown by the destitute tenantry. The establishment had already dispossessed the peasants in England via Enclosure. They stripped the resources of Wales and enforced barbaric lethal conditions on slate and coal miners, who often migrated in search of a better life.  Many of these displaced people ended up on the shores of the Mersey. Some moved on but some stayed.

I would be careful in this instance about making the purely "English" distinction however. The Scottish aristocracy were just as responsible and just as bad, if not worse. Regarding Scotland, the Highland Clearences were as much as a case of rich Lowland Scottish Lords clearing off Highlanders. Per head of the population, the Scots owned more slaves per capita then any other constituent nation (By the time of abolition, 10% of the British population were Scottish, yet they owned 25% of all British Empires slaves). Not only that, it was Scottish owned slave plantations that were the most notoriously brutal, with an average life expectancy of just four years. In fact, the reason why rich Scots voted to join England to form the Union in the first place is because they had all bankrupted themselves trying to establish a failed colony in Panama.

In the context of Ireland however it is true that the bulk of the Anglo-Irish Lords were indeed English or English descended.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,494
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #108 on: July 22, 2022, 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July 22, 2022, 01:40:55 pm
I would be careful in this instance about making the purely "English" distinction however. The Scottish aristocracy were just as responsible and just as bad, if not worse. Regarding Scotland, the Highland Clearences were as much as a case of rich Lowland Scottish Lords clearing off Highlanders. Per head of the population, the Scots owned more slaves per capita then any other constituent nation (By the time of abolition, 10% of the British population were Scottish, yet they owned 25% of all British Empires slaves). Not only that, it was Scottish owned slave plantations that were the most notoriously brutal, with an average life expectancy of just four years. In fact, the reason why rich Scots voted to join England to form the Union in the first place is because they had all bankrupted themselves trying to establish a failed colony in Panama.

In the context of Ireland however it is true that the bulk of the Anglo-Irish Lords were indeed English or English descended.
Really interesting detail mate.  I will read up on it especially the Panama bit. I know the Hanoverians tried to rebrand Scotland as North Britain and had perhaps naively assumed that the Scottish aristocracy were subsumed into the English, or perhaps The Hanover, establishment. They were certainly ruthlessly cruel. I have been to Glencoe a few times and despite the beauty, it always seems a brooding moody place as though the horror of the massacre remains. The suppression orpacification of the Highlands under the Duke of Cumberland was a bloody business, and the Scottish lairds who aided it were more than willing to profit from wiping out of anyone who opposed them, all in the name of the King.
I suppose it all boils down to a certain psychopathic predisposition to power and greed.
Must be inbred in them  ;)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 09:59:16 am »
Quote from: 12C on July 22, 2022, 03:09:23 pm
Really interesting detail mate.  I will read up on it especially the Panama bit. I know the Hanoverians tried to rebrand Scotland as North Britain and had perhaps naively assumed that the Scottish aristocracy were subsumed into the English, or perhaps The Hanover, establishment. They were certainly ruthlessly cruel. I have been to Glencoe a few times and despite the beauty, it always seems a brooding moody place as though the horror of the massacre remains. The suppression orpacification of the Highlands under the Duke of Cumberland was a bloody business, and the Scottish lairds who aided it were more than willing to profit from wiping out of anyone who opposed them, all in the name of the King.
I suppose it all boils down to a certain psychopathic predisposition to power and greed.
Must be inbred in them  ;)

I think thats the thick and the thin of it. I guess my main point was that it its not as simple as English shitting on the Irish or the Scots, and more of a case of the aristocracy shitting on everyone below, regardless of nationality (not to say that some nationalities didn´t still cop it worse)

What I would say in defence of Scotland though is I think they have less of a cap-doffing inclination then many in England.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:59:16 am
I think thats the thick and the thin of it. I guess my main point was that it its not as simple as English shitting on the Irish or the Scots, and more of a case of the aristocracy shitting on everyone below, regardless of nationality (not to say that some nationalities didn´t still cop it worse)

What I would say in defence of Scotland though is I think they have less of a cap-doffing inclination then many in England.

Whilst I generally agree I do think that we have a predisposition to see anything other than unequivocal rejection of the class system as being cap doffing whereas I do think for many they take more of "if they want to run things good for them as I have too much shit on my plate already to think about more" approach to life.

In no way, shape, or form a defence of the behaviour of many who have power more a defence of those who are not as politically engaged
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,063
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
Was thinking the other day back to the early 2000's when you'd have England flags all over a lot of car windows and houses in Liverpool during the World Cup and Euros (the Sven era particularly). It wasn't long ago but you wouldn't get that now. Attitudes had definitely hardened by around 2010 (when the opening post was) and obviously 12 years of Tory misrule has hardened it further, along with the national self-harm that is Brexit, when the city had voted remain by a fair majority.

I hate the England national team but it wasn't always the case. I remember buzzing over the Germany 5-1, albeit the Liverpool players scoring the goals helped. I wanted England to do well at that point. 2006 into the late 2000s seemed to be a turning point. However, I went out to watch some of the 2018 World Cup in town and the place was buzzing with people cheering for England (plenty of Scousers as well as students and what have you packing the bars out). Same for the Euros in the summer.

I think ultimately our pride is always in our city first and foremost and that forms the Scouse identity rather than an English one. Of course the way we're often treated by the rest of the country plays a part in that, too. Hence the fuck you when it comes to pockets of support booing the national anthem etc and 'Scouse not English'. We're treated like shit by many.

Conversely, if you come from some shithole, characterless Brexitville town somewhere in England then your identity is more likely going to be England rather than your local town that nobody's arsed about. Hence when England play it's got flags from every shithole in the country because that's what they latch onto. Cities like Manchester will be the same as us in that respect, their identity will be Manc rather than English. It's just more pronounced here.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:27:59 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,665
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #112 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:22:27 pm
Was thinking the other day back to the early 2000's when you'd have England flags all over a lot of car windows and houses in Liverpool during the World Cup and Euros (the Sven era particularly). It wasn't long ago but you wouldn't get that now. Attitudes had definitely hardened by around 2010 (when the opening post was) and obviously 12 years of Tory misrule has hardened it further, along with the national self-harm that is Brexit, when the city had voted remain by a fair majority.

I hate the England national team but it wasn't always the case. I remember buzzing over the Germany 5-1, albeit the Liverpool players scoring the goals helped. I wanted England to do well at that point. 2006 into the late 2000s seemed to be a turning point. However, I went out to watch some of the 2018 World Cup in town and the place was buzzing with people cheering for England (plenty of Scousers as well as students and what have you packing the bars out). Same for the Euros in the summer.

I think ultimately our pride is always in our city first and foremost and that forms the Scouse identity rather than an English one. Of course the way we're often treated by the rest of the country plays a part in that, too. Hence the fuck you when it comes to pockets of support booing the national anthem etc and 'Scouse not English'. We're treated like shit by many.

I personally agree with all that. My blue-brother-in-law was enthusiastic about England as well. We'd have proper drinking and celebratory times together if England won.
I always was a fan as a kid, the national team was brimmed with talented Reds.

And I suppose that why I struggled to get on the hate-train during the last Euros, and in particular because Henderson was involved.

I don't know why, I feel as if my opinions have also drifted now and I'll be interested to see how I feel in the next tournament.

When we were driving home after the last game of the season against Wolves after once again experiencing them being made up we didn't win the league, - my lad said to me "you'll probably disagree dad, but that's another reason why I never want England to win anything, I don't want those small-time c*nts getting their chance to celebrate anything. They are just a pathetic little side whose only glory would be if England win something, but they'd take delight in an oil-washed club winning it".

I completely agreed with him. It's not just the hooligan element that's awful, it is the gobshites that reside within all the clubs with their hatred and vitriol.
Logged

Online Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #113 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:12:02 pm
I personally agree with all that. My blue-brother-in-law was enthusiastic about England as well. We'd have proper drinking and celebratory times together if England won.
I always was a fan as a kid, the national team was brimmed with talented Reds.

And I suppose that why I struggled to get on the hate-train during the last Euros, and in particular because Henderson was involved.

I don't know why, I feel as if my opinions have also drifted now and I'll be interested to see how I feel in the next tournament.

When we were driving home after the last game of the season against Wolves after once again experiencing them being made up we didn't win the league, - my lad said to me "you'll probably disagree dad, but that's another reason why I never want England to win anything, I don't want those small-time c*nts getting their chance to celebrate anything. They are just a pathetic little side whose only glory would be if England win something, but they'd take delight in an oil-washed club winning it".

I completely agreed with him. It's not just the hooligan element that's awful, it is the gobshites that reside within all the clubs with their hatred and vitriol.

Wise words. Really encapsulates it all. I watched the final really detached, but actually wanted England to win so those poor bastards had something to celebrate.

But its really difficult, because at the end of the day, theyre generally so full of hatred for Liverpool that you cant help but come to the same conclusion as your son. Fuck them.
Logged
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 