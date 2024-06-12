« previous next »
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 12, 2024, 07:52:55 pm
Are there any people doing player specials? Like Ronaldo to have 2 headers on target at 2/1 type bets?
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 13, 2024, 12:00:04 am

Are there any people doing player specials? Like Ronaldo to have 2 headers on target at 2/1 type bets?

Sky and PP will have that as a standard market on Portugal games



gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 13, 2024, 08:50:36 am
Apparently theres automatic bookings for non-captains approaching a referee, Ill be keeping an eye on booking markets.


paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 13, 2024, 08:51:49 am

Apparently theres automatic bookings for non-captains approaching a referee, Ill be keeping an eye on booking markets.
if you get that right you could be quids in

but I have lost my shirt on it at times

I hate when you are waiting for one booking, player boots it away, screams at a ref and nothing



gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 13, 2024, 08:57:40 am
I had one on a bet builder for a game last month, everything else in but needed one booking and I think Mudryk and an opposition go head to head for a good few seconds right on full-time, the usual standard booking. Referee just blows the whistle and shepherds them off the pitch  :butt

Sure it was for £1500 too.
paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 13, 2024, 09:05:02 am
I had a few like that in the champions league final

Two I always remember

1. We won 4-0 at Bournemouth one year, had a bet builder, on for 235, Milner was right back, waiting on him to be booked, last minute he absolutely clattered someone, him and the ref just laughed, it was like they knew you had the bet on

2. One in the Afcon recently, one more booking for 50, someone scores, removed their shirt, thought it was done. There was a VAR check that went on so long the ref forgot to book the player, he even showed up booked on livescore and flashscore, next day they removed the booking from those apps


Mind you a few times I logged in the next day, waiting for a booking in  forest match, thought id lost, next day 80 quid appeared in my account, turned out someone was booked in last minute



paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2024, 10:01:20 pm
Jesus that carvajal yellow has saved a very bad day

Pulling my hair out at the end needing a yellow for either team

Lot of handbags and dissent and ref just wouldn't give one.

Last min advantage played and I'm going mad. Thanks be to the holy mother of god the ref finally gave carvajal one

Wiped out my losses for today.



Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2024, 10:48:43 pm
Been fucking awful all tournament.
Between Foden not having a shot on target against Serbia which cost me £600, having Jota to score a header the other night at 25/1, and Switzerland needing to score another goal but having 2 disallowed costing me £250, the whole thing can't be over quick enough.



paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2024, 11:31:59 pm
I was betting like a headless chicken with the Italy Spain game. Id be 200 down only for that card at the end



kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 21, 2024, 02:00:27 pm

Been fucking awful all tournament.
Between Foden not having a shot on target against Serbia which cost me £600, having Jota to score a header the other night at 25/1, and Switzerland needing to score another goal but having 2 disallowed costing me £250, the whole thing can't be over quick enough.

I done Jota next goal at 10/1 . I needed a score draw for a 30/1 double and cashed out at 1 - 1 . I threw a fiver on Jota next goal and a fiver on 2 - 1 . Was gutted when it was ruled out but got something back from the 2 - 1 and the cash out. I also done a double on Rory Mac to be first round leader at 11/1 with Italy at 16/1 so fingers crossed for that as it's just over 200/1.
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 8, 2024, 09:05:51 pm
What's the craic with this then ?

I threw on a fiver on a football both teams to score yesterday that came in and it paid £35.09 . I took it the shop and I got paid £21 . All games were played an it came in.  They wouldn't let us take the slip back but I've got a photo of it . Surely if the slip says thats the winnings then they owe money . I've called the number they gave us earlier in the shop before but there is no option to select for it .   
Crouch Potato

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 9, 2024, 08:42:28 pm
Odds don't change on football bets once you put them on, unlike horse racing where you can get rule 4s for instance, so if you were quoted a payout of a certain amount, they shouldn't be able to pay out less, unless one of the games was called off or something.
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 10, 2024, 12:39:05 pm

What's the craic with this then ?

I threw on a fiver on a football both teams to score yesterday that came in and it paid £35.09 . I took it the shop and I got paid £21 . All games were played an it came in.  They wouldn't let us take the slip back but I've got a photo of it . Surely if the slip says thats the winnings then they owe money . I've called the number they gave us earlier in the shop before but there is no option to select for it .   
Have they said why they didn't give you £35?
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 10, 2024, 06:06:30 pm

Have they said why they didn't give you £35?

I went in earlier and the cashier girl who past me the £21 isn't in until tomorrow and I reckon it's best if I speak to her. All the games came in . I usually go the machines to cash it in but it was just before they closed on Sunday so they were in the process of shutting down so she took my slip and cashed it in behind the counter . Iam not saying she's had me off as she is sound and she's been in that shop for  years and we get on .  It's baffling.
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 10, 2024, 06:08:19 pm

Odds don't change on football bets once you put them on, unlike horse racing where you can get rule 4s for instance, so if you were quoted a payout of a certain amount, they shouldn't be able to pay out less, unless one of the games was called off or something.

I know . I'll try to post the photo I took .
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 10, 2024, 06:29:04 pm
Here it is.



paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 11, 2024, 08:14:26 am
gut wrencher last night

Paddy power gave a free 5 euro bet builder, forgot to place it before kick off, remembered 90 seconds in and thought fuck it ill just place it anyway

did both teams to score in first half (which was about 5/1), dumfries booked, bellingham booked, guehi booked

first two in after about 12 mins, bellingham with over 20 to go but no look

would have been just over 1000
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 11, 2024, 01:22:28 pm
^
Gutted here too. All my bets have bit the dust in two days. I had a Spain v Holland final , France v Holland final and a double with Spain to win and Uruguay. Also had Virg to score last night atv14/1 and a Virg to score a header at 25/1 and I've got a vague memory of Pickford making a good save from him but can't remember if it was a header or not. I also had 1 - 1 .
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 11, 2024, 01:32:49 pm

I went in earlier and the cashier girl who past me the £21 isn't in until tomorrow and I reckon it's best if I speak to her. All the games came in . I usually go the machines to cash it in but it was just before they closed on Sunday so they were in the process of shutting down so she took my slip and cashed it in behind the counter . Iam not saying she's had me off as she is sound and she's been in that shop for  years and we get on .  It's baffling.
Ah ok. See how you get on. I always used to go machine first before going counter ;D
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 11, 2024, 04:31:02 pm

Ah ok. See how you get on. I always used to go machine first before going counter ;D

The shop was literally closing and the machines were in the process of shutting down so she said I'll cash it in for you at the counter. I should've said when she passed me the £21that I'll keep me slip until tomorrow. I'll sort it out but it's deffo a baffler.
Red Star

  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 11, 2024, 04:41:29 pm

The shop was literally closing and the machines were in the process of shutting down so she said I'll cash it in for you at the counter. I should've said when she passed me the £21that I'll keep me slip until tomorrow. I'll sort it out but it's deffo a baffler.


What they have done is voided the USG game, it was one of those 4 x 30 mins games. Dont know why they play that format.
kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
July 12, 2024, 12:32:28 pm


What they have done is voided the USG game, it was one of those 4 x 30 mins games. Dont know why they play that format.

I've never heard of such things . Thanks 
paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Decided enough is enough. Was starting to chase losses. Losing up to 200 a weekend.

Thought betting on yellows was easy. Kept thinking it was a bad run

At times felt if i needed one yellow for a win knowing my luck all 22 players could deck each other and the ref would turn a blind eye

Anyway took the odd month off but have now closed all accounts for a min 6 months. Feel so much better

Gambling can take a grip.

I didn't lose my car or house or anything like that or even close but glad I realised it was getting too much and stopped it.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Today at 08:06:22 am

Decided enough is enough. Was starting to chase losses. Losing up to 200 a weekend.

Thought betting on yellows was easy. Kept thinking it was a bad run

At times felt if i needed one yellow for a win knowing my luck all 22 players could deck each other and the ref would turn a blind eye

Anyway took the odd month off but have now closed all accounts for a min 6 months. Feel so much better

Gambling can take a grip.

I didn't lose my car or house or anything like that or even close but glad I realised it was getting too much and stopped it.

Well in mate. Have been in that position many times thinking the next bet will cover the last ten. It never works out.

It's so so easy to fall into the trap and before you know it, it's out of control.

It's an absolute ballache getting your accounts back active once the 6 months is up though. They ask all sorts of mundane questions before they reactivate your account. You've to do it over the phone too.
I no longer get price boosts or offers from Bet365 since I took 6 months out a few years ago. However, I do have a workaround for it and can get on most of the superboosts when they're on  :D
