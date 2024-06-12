I had a few like that in the champions league final



Two I always remember



1. We won 4-0 at Bournemouth one year, had a bet builder, on for 235, Milner was right back, waiting on him to be booked, last minute he absolutely clattered someone, him and the ref just laughed, it was like they knew you had the bet on



2. One in the Afcon recently, one more booking for 50, someone scores, removed their shirt, thought it was done. There was a VAR check that went on so long the ref forgot to book the player, he even showed up booked on livescore and flashscore, next day they removed the booking from those apps





Mind you a few times I logged in the next day, waiting for a booking in forest match, thought id lost, next day 80 quid appeared in my account, turned out someone was booked in last minute