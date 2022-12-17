« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1935 1936 1937 1938 1939 [1940]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FOOTBALL BETS thread  (Read 3338783 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,277
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77560 on: December 17, 2022, 02:41:36 pm »
Now then .

Can anyone please explain this .

I had Messi to score anytime and Argentina 3 - 0 . I gets home and realised that I had done Handicap 1 which confused me . It paid out at 20/1 so I ain't complaining but I still can't get me head around it.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,735
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77561 on: December 17, 2022, 03:39:20 pm »
Quote from: kesey on December 17, 2022, 02:41:36 pm
Now then .

Can anyone please explain this .

I had Messi to score anytime and Argentina 3 - 0 . I gets home and realised that I had done Handicap 1 which confused me . It paid out at 20/1 so I ain't complaining but I still can't get me head around it.

Assume you mean for the semi final. What bit is confusing?
If it's the handicap, they start at -1 (again, assuming it's a -1 handicap), so they need to win by at least 2 goals for that part of the bet to win.

Not sure it would've been -1 handicap though, as that was only about 11/4. Messi to score anytime was around 6/4 I think? 11/4 and 6/4 is about 17/2. Definitely wouldn't have paid 20/1.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 03:43:25 pm by Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,277
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77562 on: December 17, 2022, 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 17, 2022, 03:39:20 pm
Assume you mean for the semi final. What bit is confusing?
If it's the handicap, they start at -1 (again, assuming it's a -1 handicap), so they need to win by at least 2 goals for that part of the bet to win.

Not sure it would've been -1 handicap though, as that was only about 11/4. Messi to score anytime was around 6/4 I think? 11/4 and 6/4 is about 17/2. Definitely wouldn't have paid 20/1.

I think it was a bet builder of some sort . I put it on in betfreds on a machine and pressed the wrong button . Thanks ! I deffo got 20/1 for it but the main thing is I won.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,329
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77563 on: January 13, 2023, 02:04:24 pm »
will hill special max 10 quid

evens for a goal in manchester derby
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,274
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77564 on: January 14, 2023, 09:50:07 am »
nice double of man city and Liverpool
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77565 on: Today at 08:06:06 am »
Just finished betting more money than I should on Liverpool to finish in top 4...

Third time I've placed a bet on this.
First two were around 1.5
Latest 2.75

I just can't believe klopp won't turn this around
I'm trying to prepare to not chase the loss if it happens. And punish myself by not betting for the rest of 2023

Cos I can't afford to really! Let's go reds
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77566 on: Today at 08:26:44 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:06:06 am
Just finished betting more money than I should on Liverpool to finish in top 4...

Third time I've placed a bet on this.
First two were around 1.5
Latest 2.75

I just can't believe klopp won't turn this around
I'm trying to prepare to not chase the loss if it happens. And punish myself by not betting for the rest of 2023

Cos I can't afford to really! Let's go reds
If you cant really afford to lose the money youve betted then you probably shouldnt have placed it. I wouldnt go near that when its only 2.75, especially with the run of games we have coming up.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,329
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77567 on: Today at 09:10:13 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:06:06 am
Just finished betting more money than I should on Liverpool to finish in top 4...

Third time I've placed a bet on this.
First two were around 1.5
Latest 2.75

I just can't believe klopp won't turn this around
I'm trying to prepare to not chase the loss if it happens. And punish myself by not betting for the rest of 2023

Cos I can't afford to really! Let's go reds
you need to back off

I actually dont see us finishing top 4 but you sound like you are getting in over your head. Maybe talk to someone but first things first.

STOP
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,735
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77568 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
I wouldn't back us at 2.75 with someone else's money. That's an insane price. 5/1 I'd consider it, but not that.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,735
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77569 on: Today at 09:29:58 am »
I've a season long bet on with Sky for Haaland to be top scorer. Odds were 5/1, but they made a fuck up and let me bet it on 2 separate markets, both at 5/1 to make it a double at 35/1. Really can't see them paying it out but while the bet is still live there's always hope  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,329
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77570 on: Today at 09:30:23 am »
If possible with your last bet I would probably cash out especially if you are getting your stake back
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,735
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77571 on: Today at 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 23, 2022, 09:25:33 am
Did we used to have an antepost thread on here? Anyhooanyone else keeping an eye on Burnleys dealings this summer? Really think they could be in for a massive struggle, lost the majority of their key players, a new manager trying to get Dycheball out of their systems, said new manager not particularly impressing in his first gig, paying off a leveraged debt and I just see no goals in them.

And now the fixtures are out, it doesnt look the best of starts.

16 points clear of 3rd place, top scorers and best goal difference in the division  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,174
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77572 on: Today at 09:38:57 am »
I know  :butt

Thought it looked a good shout after their first game too as they looked awful in it ;D

Ive got form for it too, backed Fylde to win the Conference the other year and they got relegated :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 09:40:38 am by gerrardisgod »
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 1935 1936 1937 1938 1939 [1940]   Go Up
« previous next »
 