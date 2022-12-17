Now then .



Can anyone please explain this .



I had Messi to score anytime and Argentina 3 - 0 . I gets home and realised that I had done Handicap 1 which confused me . It paid out at 20/1 so I ain't complaining but I still can't get me head around it.



Assume you mean for the semi final. What bit is confusing?If it's the handicap, they start at -1 (again, assuming it's a -1 handicap), so they need to win by at least 2 goals for that part of the bet to win.Not sure it would've been -1 handicap though, as that was only about 11/4. Messi to score anytime was around 6/4 I think? 11/4 and 6/4 is about 17/2. Definitely wouldn't have paid 20/1.