I like Liverpool to do the Quad. 14/1 PP. I know on here it's all underdog spirit etc but I think the stars are aligning. I also, for the first time in thousands of hours playing Championship Manager, won the Quad (previously i'd never even won a treble), about 5 days ago, and I'm taking that as a sign. Granted it was with Dulwich Hamlet but still.



I think Du Bruyne POTY has a better than 8/1 shot of coming in personally. Salah deserves it but these awards are about momentum and story. Du Bruyne, best midfielder in the league, looking at an unprecedented threepeat. Salah since the African Nation has made this a closer fight than it ought to be.