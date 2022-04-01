« previous next »
-Willo-

April 1, 2022, 11:11:07 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  1, 2022, 11:09:36 am
If you go in to the game, it's not showing at the top of the markets? Will have a look and see if it mentions eligible customers only

Ye not there unfortunately, cheers though
The G in Gerrard

April 1, 2022, 12:33:42 pm
Damn I was going to sign up later today to it.
Barneylfc∗

April 1, 2022, 01:10:28 pm
I looked on a different browser where I'm not logged in and it shows on there they have an epic odds, but doesn't give you the option to add it to your slip. I'd imagine they'll bring it back.
The G in Gerrard

April 1, 2022, 02:14:53 pm
Hopefully so.
Barneylfc∗

April 1, 2022, 10:00:55 pm
Looks to be available again now
The G in Gerrard

April 2, 2022, 08:48:49 am
Nice one! Cheers.
Barneylfc∗

April 2, 2022, 02:27:01 pm
£60 down the shitter. Fuck sake Mo  :D
El Lobo

  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
April 2, 2022, 02:28:13 pm
Another winner for the master tipster :D

Thankfully only £20. Seemed like printing money didnt it?! Shame young Foster didnt get finger tips on that header.
Barneylfc∗

April 2, 2022, 02:32:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April  2, 2022, 02:28:13 pm
Another winner for the master tipster :D


My only other bet today was Sarr 2 offsides at 9/2. A winner but I didn't call it on here  :D
-Willo-

April 11, 2022, 10:10:36 am
Shafted again by Salah not getting a single shot on target, happened like 3 times this season
LallanaInPyjamas

April 12, 2022, 12:06:42 pm
Sky Bet offering 33/1 for City and us to win all our remaining PL games - came in for me in 2018/19 (think it was more like 20/1 though), worth a compensation bet for the agony if history repeats itself.
rushyman

Yesterday at 07:07:06 pm
What price would you put us at in a neutral stadium one off game vs

A) City
B) Real Madrid
Barneylfc∗

Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:07:06 pm
What price would you put us at in a neutral stadium one off game vs

A) City
B) Real Madrid

I would expect City to be favourites but we'd be favourites v Madrid. Either way, not by a lot.

15/8 v City, 4/6 v Madrid
rushyman

Yesterday at 07:49:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
I would expect City to be favourites but we'd be favourites v Madrid. Either way, not by a lot.

15/8 v City, 4/6 v Madrid

Almost Bob on what Ive said

We are currently 6/4 favs to win the competition

That will probably drift after tonight. Arb? 
Barneylfc∗

Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm
Can't see much changing after tonight to be honest
Clayton Bigsby

Today at 11:24:01 am
I like Liverpool to do the Quad. 14/1 PP. I know on here it's all underdog spirit etc but I think the stars are aligning. I also, for the first time in thousands of hours playing Championship Manager, won the Quad (previously i'd never even won a treble), about 5 days ago, and I'm taking that as a sign. Granted it was with Dulwich Hamlet but still.

I think Du Bruyne POTY has a better than 8/1 shot of coming in personally. Salah deserves it but these awards are about momentum and story. Du Bruyne, best midfielder in the league, looking at an unprecedented threepeat. Salah since the African Nation has made this a closer fight than it ought to be.
El Lobo

Today at 11:25:46 am
Thats fucking atrocious odds for us to win three competitions when we're not favourites in any one of them.
Clayton Bigsby

Today at 12:02:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:25:46 am
Thats fucking atrocious odds for us to win three competitions when we're not favourites in any one of them.

We joint faves in the CL 6/5, 15/8 in premier league and 23/10 to win FA Cup as of today's date which should be 20/1. You are right, atrocious odds
