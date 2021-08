You should always check on the Oddschecker website for best odds m8, shows most bookies odds for nearly everything.



Eg. Just checked odds for that and Sky, Paddy Power and Betfair all offer 100/1.



Btw Paddy Power and Betfair are owned by same company, so their odds are nearly always the same.



OK thanks very much for the info, I appreciate it.I'm not a gambler as such and in all honesty it was a spur of the moment thing, I just jumped in without thinking.PSI have just bookmarked the oddschecker website incase I get the urge to chuck some more money down the drain . . . . . o'hh and something else, when I went on there I see if I had opened an account with a different company I could have had £25 or £30 in free bets