Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 10:06:33 am
Mbappe, Lewandowski, Ronaldo AGS 18/1 Hills

Expecting Mbappe and Lewnadowski to come to the party this round and I believe the way Germany will play will give Ronaldo a chance
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 10:10:21 am
20s on Sky that
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 10:12:40 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 19, 2021, 10:10:21 am
20s on Sky that

They closed my account  :'(
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 10:21:45 am
Gobshites
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 04:40:30 pm
Taking ronaldo 2 shots on target, BTTS and over 8 corners 7/1 hills
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 04:53:23 pm
Chris Kavanagh on VAR in the France game has likely cost me £1200 by deciding a player being rugby tackled to the ground in the penalty area is a fair challenge. c*nt.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 04:54:16 pm
Could do with Ronaldo getting a header or 2 to soften the blow here.
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 05:49:04 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 19, 2021, 04:40:30 pm
Taking ronaldo 2 shots on target, BTTS and over 8 corners 7/1 hills

1 more shot on target and 4 more corners second half. Fingers crossed it comes in.

Fcking hell Ronaldo man. Not even 1 shot on target in 2nd half


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 19, 2021, 05:50:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 19, 2021, 04:54:16 pm
Could do with Ronaldo getting a header or 2 to soften the blow here.

That would be ideal
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2021, 08:34:57 am
I need 5 shots on target from Bale. Hoping for at least two in this game so that the bet can have a realistic chance of coming in.

Worried like hell about the ronaldo header bet as he hasn't had a sniff yet

adruk87

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2021, 04:19:23 pm
Tempted to take Ramsey AGS at 8/1 here. Looks like he'll be playing as the "false 9" here. Italy made a load of changes and notably no Chiellini. Think the price is too big not to have a go.


Crouch Potato

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2021, 05:25:18 pm
Have put tons of bets on in this tournament already and doing totally sh***, gonna call it a day and just wait on my pre-tournament bets.  :butt
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2021, 06:43:37 pm
Fcking hell Bale
keano7

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2021, 08:01:35 pm
Quote from: Crouch Potato on June 20, 2021, 05:25:18 pm
Have put tons of bets on in this tournament already and doing totally sh***, gonna call it a day and just wait on my pre-tournament bets.  :butt
I think Ive won 1 all tournament having small stakes on corners. Literally nothing is coming in at all. Even £5 on England to win vs Scotland should have been a given to get a £5 free bet on Will Hill and even that lost!


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
June 20, 2021, 08:06:17 pm
Quote from: keano7 on June 20, 2021, 08:01:35 pm
I think Ive won 1 all tournament having small stakes on corners. Literally nothing is coming in at all. Even £5 on England to win vs Scotland should have been a given to get a £5 free bet on Will Hill and even that lost!

Disaster of a tournament for me to be honest. Need Ronaldo to save me and wouldn't surprise me if they go out in the group stage
jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Yesterday at 11:53:25 am
Quote from: jackh on June 16, 2021, 12:14:28 am
Not sure what to do for matchday two in the 'last standing' that I've entered.  Used Austria in the first round and they came good for me.

Pretty satisfied to have safely progressed to the 'Round of 16' with only group A having been completed my three picks so far have been:
  • Matchday 1 - Austria 3-1 North Macedonia
  • Matchday 2 - Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia
  • Matchday 3 - Switzerland 3-1 Turkey

Rest of the week to 'relax' now, before making my pick for the Round of 16 - managed not to touch any of the 'big' teams yet.

Our competition started with 32 in it, reduced (mostly Denmark) to 22 after matchday one, and 12 after matchday two (England and Croatia).  2 of us are safely through after yesterday, with the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, and Ukraine the picks amongst the other 10.
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Yesterday at 04:58:07 pm
Ukraine v Austria

BTTS and each team 3+ corners 9/2 Hills.

£20 max (for me anyway)

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Yesterday at 05:21:43 pm
Small stake on all 4 teams to have 2 shots on target in each half for the 2 games tomorrow on PP/Betfair at 50/1
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Yesterday at 05:30:43 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:58:07 pm
Ukraine v Austria

BTTS and each team 3+ corners 9/2 Hills.

£20 max (for me anyway)

Need Ukraine to come to the party now with a goal please

Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Yesterday at 06:20:12 pm
Who had Gini 2+?

Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Yesterday at 06:54:31 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 05:30:43 pm
Need Ukraine to come to the party now with a goal please

They were god awful :(. Thats me done for tournament unless Ronaldo and Bale can start putting shots on target
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Today at 07:06:18 pm
Grealish 1+ goals
Kane 1+ assist
Schick 1+ offside
Stones 1+ tackle

40/1 with Sky
